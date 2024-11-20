Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
NeoChef, 42L Smart Inverter Microwave Oven

MS4266OSS

NeoChef, 42L Smart Inverter Microwave Oven

LG NeoChef MS4266OSS 42L Microwave Oven

LG NeoChef®

Simple, Versatile, Stylish

Easy Touch Controls and Tempered Glass Door.

LG Neochef® microwave oven placed in bright orange and green modern design kitchen.

Icon of roast chicken indicating heating function

Heating

Ice drop icon indicating defrosting function

Defrosting

2 sealed jars indicating proofing feature

Proofing

LG Smart Inverter™

A smart approach to cooking

LG Smart Inverter Microwave Ovens vary the temperature (or wattage) when performing different types of cooking functions. This may sound obvious, but it differs from the typical conventional MWOs, where instead of reducing power, the MWO simply switches on/off to artificially simulate temperature increase or decrease. You may be familiar with this having owned a conventional microwave, where you can actually hear / see the power cutting in and out when operating. The sporadic nature of this approach creates an imprecise cooking environment, often resulting in underheating, patchy over-thawing, or a dish that is stone cold on one side, and piping hot elsewhere. It's a similar idea to turning your heater or air conditioner on and off to reach a desired temperature in a room, instead of maintaining a steady, constant temperature over time through adjustment of power. By being able to precisely adjust the wattage and temperature, LG Smart Inverter MWOs are versatile enough to handle delicate proofing, targeted defrosting as well as ensuring piping hot meals at a touch.
LG Sensor Cook

Does the thinking for you

A humidity sensor detects the amount of residual moisture in the cavity, to allow the MWO to adjust itself to give you optimal cooking results based on the pre-selected sensor cook option. For example, the Meat Pie sensor cook option (yes, we have a very Australian meat pie sensor cook mode!) would treat the moisture differently to the defrost function, or the casserole function. The power levels used on the different modes are also adjusted in line with the type of item being cooked.
More even Heating and Defrosting

Hot and cold

The Inverter technology in the LG NeoChef® enables more precise temperature control, and a more even distribution of heat throughout foods. This helps to evenly defrost foods and avoid overcooked and unthawed areas.

*All videos and pictures shown are dramatised and for illustration purpose only. Results vary with different types of food products.

Fast Cooking

Cook up a storm quickly

Reduce cooking and reheating time with up to 1200W of power.

*Cooking time varies depending on power of NeoChef® model and types of food products.

Proofing

Easy Home-Made Yoghurt

Low temperature cooking helps you make healthy home-made treats like yoghurt easily.

*Cooking accessories not included.

Anti-Bacterial EasyClean Coating

Anti-Bacterial EasyClean™ Coating

EasyClean™ interior coating makes cleaning simple and convenient.

Stable Turntable

Stable Turntable

LED Internal Lighting

LED Internal Lighting

Compact Design on the inside

Compact Design

Roomy on the inside

*Tested by SGS.

Tantalise Your Tastebuds with LG NeoChef® recipes

Tantalise Your Tastebuds with LG NeoChef® recipes

Tantalise Your Tastebuds with LG NeoChef® recipes Click Here And Start Cooking

Frequently Asked Questions

Which features does this product have?

Features vary by model. Not all features referred to in the below Q&A are available on every product in the LG range. Please refer to specifications / product pages for details by model.

Is the LG Microwave Oven difficult to clean?

Cleaning our LG Microwave Oven is simple. The interior features anti-bacterial EasyClean coating, making cleaning convenient. Additionally, removable components such as the turntable and grease filter can be easily washed with soap and water.

Does the LG Microwave Oven require maintenance?

Regular maintenance on our LG Microwave Ovens is strongly recommended to ensure optimal performance and longevity is achieved. This includes wiping down the exterior, cleaning the interior, checking the door seal for any wear or damage, and ensuring proper ventilation.

Will this Microwave fit in my Kitchen?

Our LG Microwave Ovens come in various sizes and styles to fit different kitchen configurations. Our slim, compact design ensures our Microwaves are sleek on the outside and slim on the inside, designed to seamlessly fit into a variety of kitchen types. Measure your available space and compare it with the microwave's dimensions in the product specifications to ensure a proper fit.

Will this Microwave use a lot of energy?

Our LG Microwave Ovens utilises smart inverter technology and an LED lamp to reduce power consumption while cooking. LG Smart Inverter Microwave Ovens is designed to be energy efficient as it varies the temperature (or wattage) when performing different types of cooking functions to help reduce energy usage without compromising performance.

What are the benefits of an LG microwave?

Our LG Microwave Ovens boast a variety of features across the range, including multiple cooking presets for various food items, sensor cooking technology for precise cooking results, easy-to-use control panels with LED displays, and conveniently quick one-touch settings with the NeoChef feature.

Can I defrost food evenly with this Microwave?

Our LG Microwave Ovens feature advanced defrosting options powered by smart inverter technology which helps to ensure even and thorough targeted defrosting of frozen foods, preserving their texture and flavor.

Is the Microwave Oven noisy during operation?

Our LG Microwave Ovens are designed with quiet operation in mind, our smart inverter technology is made to minimise noise disturbance whilst you cook your favorite dishes.

Summary

DIMENSIONS

MS4266OSS
Capacity
42L
Dimension (W X H X D)
540mm x 310mm x 434mm
KEY Feature
Easy Touch Controls & Tempered Glass Door
KEY Feature
Fast Cooking with 1200W of Power

WARRANTY

  • Product

    2 Years

  • Smart Inverter Magnetron

    10 Years Parts Warranty

