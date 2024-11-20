We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27” Full HD IPS Monitor
All Spec
PANEL -
-
Screen Size
27" (69cm)
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Brightness
250cd/m² (Typ.)
200cd/m² (Min.)
-
Contrast Ratio
1000:1 (native)
-
Response Time (GTG)
5ms
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178° x 178°
-
Number of Colours
16.7M colours
-
Colour Gamut (CIE1931)
72%
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare, 3H
CONNECTIVITY -
-
Digital
HDMI x2
-
Input (Rear) - Analogue
D-Sub
-
Audio
Headphone Out
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS -
-
Operation Temperature
0°C - 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
Less than 80%
ACCESSORIES -
-
Included
Power cable, HDMI cable, D-Sub
WARRANTY -
-
Warranty
3 Years (Parts & Labour)
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS -
-
Carton (W x D x H)
690mm x 432mm x 143mm
-
With stand Weight (kg)
4.8kg
-
Without stand Weight (kg)
4.3kg
-
Packed Weight (kg)
6.1kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
100mm x 100mm
SPECIAL FEATURES -
-
Additional
AMD RADEON FreeSync™, Colour Calibrated, Reader Mode ,Dynamic Action Sync, Crosshair, Smart Energy Saving ,Black Stabiliser, OnScreen Control
-
Stand
Tilt -5º (Front) ~ 20º (Rear)
POWER -
-
Power Supply
100 ~ 240V, (50/60Hz)
-
Sleep Mode
Under 0.3W
-
Off Mode
Under 0.3W
-
Power Type
AC Adapter
SOUND -
-
Speaker
No
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.