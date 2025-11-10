We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Smart Monitor 25 Inch | Full HD IPS All-in-One Smart Monitor for Streaming with webOS - White
Work smart, play hard
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required. Separate streaming services may require payment for subscription, and it is not provided (purchase separately).
^The Remote Control is included in the package.
Personalised discoveries await
webOS 23 new home.
^Provides a host of customised apps and services, including music, sports, home office, and cloud gaming for each registered account.
Curated to your tastes
Enjoy immersive customised music with 5W x 2 stereo speakers. You can search for music easily and access recently played songs quickly. Also, it recommends popular songs based on your preference.
**AI concierge: Recommended keywords vary depending on Foreground App and time. And, the keywords of "For you" service only can be provided in countries that support NLP (Natural Language Processing) in their native language.
Easily control your LG ThinQ-enabled appliances
*How to connect ThinQ Home Dashboard: Step1. Download the LG ThinQ app from the App Store(iOS) or Google Play(Android). Install the LG ThinQ app on your phone and register your devices. Step2. Connect devices that register on the LG ThinQ app to the ThinQ Home Dashboard.
*LG MyView Smart Monitor may show as 'TV' when adding a device on the ThinQ app. If so, you can change the product name. (Device Settings → Edit Nickname).
Use your phone like a remote
*To work properly, you need to connect the LG MyView Smart Monitor to the ThinQ app.
You can change language and region settings of 22 languages for 146 countries:
an/Italian/Portuguese/Russian/Polish/Turkish/Japanese/Arabic (Saudi/UAE)/Vietnamese/Thai/Swedish/Taiwanese/Indonesian/Danish/Dutch/Norwegian/Greek/Israeli (eg USA/English).
Remote control feature requires the phone and screen to be connected to the same WiFi network.
Mirror straight from your devices
*Apple and related marks and logos are trademarks of Apple Inc. Supported features may vary by countries and regions.
*This monitor is compatible with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later is required.
**Screen Share : Supported on Android or Windows 8.1 and above.
^Connect your device to the same Wi-Fi network as your monitor.
Brilliant colours, sharp picture
A variety of interfaces
*An HDMI cable is included in the package.
All Spec
DISPLAY
Size (Inch)
24.5 inch
Size (cm)
62.2cm
Resolution
1920x1080
Panel Type
IPS (Normal)
Local Dimming Zone
NO
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Brightness (Typ.)
300nits
Peak Brightness (Typ.)
300nits
Color Gamut (Typ.)
NTSC 72%
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
NTSC 72%
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
16.7M
Colour Bit
8bit (6bit+FRC)
Color Bit
8bit (6bit+FRC)
Response Time
8ms(Typ)
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
Surface Treatment
Low Haze Type
FEATURES
HDR 10
YES
VESA DisplayHDR™
NO
Dolby Vision™
NO
Picture Mode
YES
Auto Brightness
Auto Brightness
Game Optimizer
NO
Game Optimiser
NO
Sleep Timer
YES
Quick Start+
YES
Simplink(HDMI CEC)
YES
Hotel Mode
NO
Store Mode
YES
Energy Saving
YES
Flicker safe
YES
Reader Mode
NO
PBP
NO
PIP
NO
Equalizer
YES
Equaliser
YES
Bluetooth Speaker
YES
Camera
NO
Windows Hello
NO
NVIDIA G-Sync™
NO
AMD FreeSync™
NO
ACCESSORY
RF cable
NO
Remote Controller
YES (White Slim)
Magic Remote Controller
NO
Remote Controller (Color)
White
Battery (Remote Controller)
YES
PC Audio cable
NO
RCA 3Line (Gender)
NO
RCA 5Line (Gender)
NO
Adapter
YES
Power Cord
YES(according to country)
Power Cord (Color/Length)
White / 1.5m
D-Sub
NO
DVI-D
NO
HDMI
YES
HDMI (Color/Length)
White / 1.5m
Display Port
NO
Thunderbolt
NO
USB Type C
NO
USB A to B
NO
Calibration Report (Paper)
NO
SOUND
Speaker
5W x 2
DTS HP:X
NO
Maxx Audio
NO
Rich Bass
NO
CONTROL KEY
Key Location
bottom
Key Number (Power Key Included)
5
Key Type
Joystick
LED Color(On mode)
OFF
LED Colour (On Mode)
OFF
LED Color(Power save mode)
Red
LED Colour (Power Save Mode)
Red
LED Color(Standby)
Red
LED Colour(Standby)
Red
STANDARD
TCO
NO
EPA
NO
TUV-TYPE
NO
TUV-GS
NO
TUV-Ergo
NO
CB
YES<br/>
UL(cUL)
YES<br/>
FCC-B
YES<br/>
EPEAT (USA)
NO
EPEAT (Germany)
NO
ErP
YES<br/>
CE
YES<br/>
BIS (for India)
YES
VCCI (for Japan)
YES
BSMI (for Taiwan)
YES
KC (for Rep. of Korea)
YES<br/>
CCC (for China)
YES
Thunderbolt
NO
USB-C (USB-IF)
NO
USB-C (VESA)
NO
POWER
AC Input
100~240V,50/60Hz
DC Output
19V 2.53A
Power Consumption (DC Off)
0.5
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
0.5
Power Consumption (Typ.)
30W
Type
External Power (Adapter)
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
731.8 X 521.2 X 209.9
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
731.8 X 440.5 X 45.0
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
892 X 131 X 517
Dimension In Shipping (W x H x D)
892 x 131 x 517
Weight with Stand
6.6kg
Weight without Stand
5.4kg
Weight in Shipping
9kg
Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
384ea / 768ea / 864ea
CONNECTIVITY
Audio In
NO
CI Slot
NO
Component (Resolution)
NO
Composite (Resolution)
NO
D-Sub
NO
DVI-D
NO
DisplayPort
NO
HDMI
2EA
HDMI Version
2.1
HDMI (HDCP Version)
1.4
HDMI (w/o VRR)
50~60Hz
Thunderbolt
NO
USB-C
NO
Daisy Chain
NO
USB Upstream Port
NO
USB Downstream Port
YES (USB-A 2EA)
Headphone Out
YES (3-pole)
Mic In
NO
Optical Out
NO
RCA Input
NO
RCA Output
NO
S-Video
NO
SCART
NO
Speaker Out
NO
Camera
NO
[Location]
[Location]
MECHANICAL
Borderless Design
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
Colour (Front Cabinet)
White
Color (Front Cabinet)
White
Colour (Middle Cabinet)
White
Color (Middle Cabinet)
White
Colour (Back Cover)
White
Color (Back Cover)
White
Colour (Stand Body)
White
Color (Stand Body)
White
Colour (Stand Base)
White
Color (Stand Base)
White
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
Tilt
-5º ~ 15º
Swivel
NO
Pivot
NO
Wall Mountable
100x100
Base Detachable
YES<br/>
NETWORK
Bluetooth
YES
LAN
NO
Wi-Fi
YES
Others
N/A
INFO
Product name
25SR50F-W
Year
2023
GENERAL FUNCTION
DDC/CI
YES
HDCP
YES
Key Lock
YES
Plug & Play
YES
SMART INFORMATION
Platform
KF23F
webOS Version
webOS 23
SMART CONVENIENCE
Home
YES
Home Dashboard
YES
Apps
YES
Web Browser
YES
USB Media Player
YES
Live Menu
YES
Voice Recognition
YES (Need to buy Magic Remote separately)
Digital Video Recording
NO
Time Machine Ready
NO
ThinQ App
YES
Network File Brower
YES
Wireless Screen Share (MiraCast)
YES
AirPlay
YES
Remote Desktop (Remote Desktop Protocol)
YES
Mobile TV On
YES
What people are saying
