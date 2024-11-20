We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
31" UHD 4K IPS Monitor
All Spec
PANEL -
-
Screen Size
31" (79 cm)
-
Panel Technology
IPS LED Backlit
-
Aspect Ratio
17:9
-
Native Resolution
4096 x 2160 (4K)
-
Brightness
320 cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio
1000:1
-
Response Time
5ms (G to G)
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178° x 178°
-
Colour Depth
10bit
-
Colour Gamut
AdobeRGB 99%
-
Surface Treatment
Advanced Anti-glare
CONNECTIVITY -
-
Input (Rear) - Digital
HDMI (2), DP, MiniDP
-
Output (Rear) - Audio
Headphone Out (1), Speaker (5W x 2)
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS -
-
Set (with stand) Dimension (W x D x H)
737mm x 624mm x 241mm
-
Set (without stand) Dimension (W x D x H)
737mm x 408mm x 52mm
-
Set (with stand) Weight
9.3kg
-
Set (without stand) Weight
7.3kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
100mm x 100mm
-
Carton Dimensions (W x D x H)
972mm x 510mm x 152mm
-
Packed Weight
12.3kg
POWER -
-
Power Supply
100-240V
-
Power Consumption
105W
-
Sleep Mode
1.2W (USB3.0)
-
Power Off
0.5W
-
Power Type
Built-in Power
-
Typical / Smart Energy Saving on
1.2W (USB3.0)
ACCESSORIES -
-
Included
HDMI, Power Cable, DP to mini DP (...)
-
Warranty
3 Years (Parts & Labour)
