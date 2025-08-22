LG UltraFine™ evo 32-inch Nano IPS Black 6K with Thunderbolt™ 5

1 x DP, 1 x HDMI, 1 x USB-C, 1 x Thunderbolt™ cables are included with the monitor.

To work properly, the Thunderbolt™ 5 cable included with this monitor is required to connect the Thunderbolt™ 5 port to the monitor.

To access all features including 96W charging and 6144 x 3456 resolution, ensure your devices support Thunderbolt 5 or USB-C with DisplayPort 2.1.

Daisy Chain functionality, resolution, and refresh rate is dependent on the performance of the connected Mac computers and PCs.

*Thunderbolt™ 5 delivers up to 2x faster performance compared to Thunderbolt™ 4, and supports display bandwidth of up to 120 Gbps (one way). Thunderbolt™ 5 performance is based on Intel official specifications. For details please refer to Intel's official website https://www.intel.com/content/www/us/en/architecture-and-technology/thunderbolt/overview.html

Desk peripherals including laptop, keyboard, mouse and PC shown in the image are not included with the monitor.

Mac is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions.