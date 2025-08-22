Skip to contentSkip to accessibility help
LG UltraFine™ evo 32-inch Nano IPS Black 6K with Thunderbolt™ 5

LG UltraFine™ evo 32-inch Nano IPS Black 6K with Thunderbolt™ 5

LG UltraFine™ evo 32-inch Nano IPS Black 6K with Thunderbolt™ 5

32U990A-S.AAU
Key Features

  • 32” 6K (6144 x 3456) resolution
  • Thunderbolt™ 5 x2, DP 2.1 x1, HDMI 2.1 x1, USB-C down x2, USB-C up x1
  • VESA DisplayHDR™600
  • DCI-P3 98%(Typ.), Adobe RGB 99.5%, 10-bit Colour Depth
  • Contrast Ratio 2,000:1
  • TÜV Rheinland Eye Comfort certification
More
Display CompatibilityUsability
World's First* 6K Thunderbolt™ 5 Display

*As of Sep 2025, LG 32U990A is the only 6K display with Thunderbolt™ 5 listed on thunderbolttechnology.net/products.

CES Innovation Award logo

CES Innovation Award – Honoree

In Imaging 2025

Red Dot Design Award logo

Red Dot Design Award 2025

Winner of product design Red Dot Design Award 2025

6K with 224ppi. Expansive workspace. Sharp, accurate visuals

With a resolution of 6144×3456 and a pixel density of 224ppi, this 6K display offers exceptional clarity and an expansive workspace. Compared to standard 4K UHD (3840×2160), it delivers up to 156% more pixels^— giving professional creators more room to manage timelines, toolbars, and creative tools while maintaining full-resolution views of 4K content. The ultra-high pixel density ensures precise detail and visual accuracy for demanding workflows.

*As of Sep 2025, LG 32U990A is the only 6K display with Thunderbolt™ 5 listed on thunderbolttechnology.net/products.

^6K resolution (6144 × 3456) delivers 21,233,664 pixels, which is about 21.23 million, providing 156% more detail compared to 4K UHD resolution (3840 × 2160) with 8,294,400 pixels.

Professional display.
Professional performance.

A high-performance display tailored for demanding professional workflows, delivering precise colour accuracy, expansive visual space, and seamless compatibility to support video editors, photographers, 3D artists, AI creators, and web designers while maximising productivity across every task.

Future-Ready Performance with Thunderbolt™

Maximise productivity on a 6K display powered by Thunderbolt™ 5. Enjoy next-gen compatibility with support for 6K Daisy Chain and DisplayPort, ultra-fast data transfer speeds—twice as fast as Thunderbolt™ 4—and up to 96W power delivery via a single cable. Connect two monitors and a laptop effortlessly to create a stable, scalable, and secure workflow built for tomorrow, today.

Faster transfer icon | 6K Daisy Chain icon | Power Delivery icon

Up to 2x Faster* Transfer

(Up to 80 Gbps)

Faster transfer icon | 6K Daisy Chain icon | Power Delivery icon

6K Daisy Chain

Faster transfer icon | 6K Daisy Chain icon | Power Delivery icon

96W Power Delivery

1 x DP, 1 x HDMI, 1 x USB-C, 1 x Thunderbolt™ cables are included with the monitor.

To work properly, the Thunderbolt™ 5 cable included with this monitor is required to connect the Thunderbolt™ 5 port to the monitor. 

To access all features including 96W charging and 6144 x 3456 resolution, ensure your devices support Thunderbolt 5 or USB-C with DisplayPort 2.1. 

Daisy Chain functionality, resolution, and refresh rate is dependent on the performance of the connected Mac computers and PCs.  

*Thunderbolt™ 5 delivers up to 2x faster performance compared to Thunderbolt™ 4, and supports display bandwidth of up to 120 Gbps (one way). Thunderbolt™ 5 performance is based on Intel official specifications. For details please refer to Intel's official website https://www.intel.com/content/www/us/en/architecture-and-technology/thunderbolt/overview.html 

Desk peripherals including laptop, keyboard, mouse and PC shown in the image are not included with the monitor.

Mac is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions.

※ Note ※

1 Windows: Display is dependent on the Intel processor and Windows OS version. Minimum requirements: Intel 12th Gen or later, Windows 11 or later. 

2 macOS: Display is dependent on brand of device used and macOS version. Minimum requirements: macOS Sequoia (version 15) or later.

Comprehensive port selection for a powerful hub— works with both Mac computers and PCs

Compatible with Mac computers and PCs, LG UltraFine evo 6K monitor lets you connect freely to an extensive range of devices through its comprehensive port selection, turning it into a powerful hub.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

1 x DP, 1 x HDMI, 1 x USB-C, 1 x Thunderbolt™ cables are included with the monitor.

Mac is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions. This product is not an Apple-affiliated product, and does not provide any Apple services or warranties.

Front view of UltraFine monitor with a colorful image in it showing how color is shown accurately on it. Below VESA CERTIFIED DisplayHDR™ 600 logo places.

Colour nuances beautifully expressed

VESA DisplayHDR™ 600 offers bright highlights, deep shadows, and accurate colour representation for creative professionals. It enhances textures, elements, and natural interplay of light and shadow.

Professional colour mastery, pixel by pixel

Provides Adobe RGB 99.5% and DCI-P3 98% (Typ.) coverage, offering a wider and more accurate colour range than standard sRGB displays. The 10-bit colour depth captures every shade with smooth, seamless transitions, making it ideal for HDR and high-resolution creative work that demands precision.

A full-size screen image with designing program showing vibrant colors.

Adobe RGB over 99.5%

Adobe RGB is a widely used colour gamut in print-related workflows, allowing creators to verify colour accuracy across both digital and print media on a single display.

DCI-P3 98%

Accurate and vibrant colour gamut ideal for video editing and colour grading.

10-bit Colour Depth

The 10-bit colour depth provides precise and detailed colour representation for high-resolution and HDR content, without relying on simulated 8-bit + FRC methods.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Brightness: 450nits (Typ.), Colour Gamut: DCI-P3 98% (Typ.)

A black&white image of a mountain with 1000:1 contrast ratio to show its black color expression compared to that of 2000:1 contrast ratio.

Contrast 2000:1

A black&white image of a mountain with 2000:1 contrast ratio to show deeper black color than 1000:1 ratio.

Contrast 1000:1

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Nano IPS is an advanced IPS technology that uses nanometre-sized particles on the screen's LED.

2000:1 deep black and rich shadows

Nano IPS Black technology doubles the contrast ratio from standard IPS from 1000:1 to 2000:1, elevating colour precision and depth. It produces vibrant colours and crisp details across every element on screen—from objects to shadows and backgrounds. The display delivers deeper blacks and richer shadows with uniform colour across the entire screen, creating a more immersive and true-to-life visual experience.

Eye comfort, certified by TÜV Rheinland

With TÜV Rheinland Eye Comfort certification*, UltraFine evo 6K helps minimise blue light to provide a comfortable viewing experience with minimised eye strain.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding.

*TÜV Rheinland certification ID (Low Blue Light - Hardware Solution): 1111305154

Slim flexible stand

The virtually borderless 4-sided design enhances immersion, while the slim and minimalist L-stand maintains a clean, organised workspace. Refined from every angle, the design integrates visual clarity with ergonomic flexibility. The screen allows tilt, pivot, and height adjustments, and rotates 90° in either direction for Portrait mode, making it suitable for viewing long documents, coding, or browsing the web.

Borderless Design icon | Tilt icon | Height icon | Pivot icon

Virtually 4-sided Borderless Design

Borderless Design icon | Tilt icon | Height icon | Pivot icon

Tilt

'-5° ~ 20°

Borderless Design icon | Tilt icon | Height icon | Pivot icon

Height

60mm

Borderless Design icon | Tilt icon | Height icon | Pivot icon

Pivot

90°

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Switch swiftly

The LG Switch app enhances your monitor experience for both work and play. Easily personalise image quality and brightness with the intuitive picture wizard. Plus, you can split the screen into 11 parts and quickly launch your video call platform for added convenience.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

To download the latest version of the LG Switch app, search for 32U990A in the LG.com Support Menu.

A UltraFine monitor is placed in a virtual space with soundwaves coming from the bottom part of the monitor moving forward. On the screen a woman in a red-space-suit is facing forward.

Convenient built-in sound for work and play

5W ×2 built-in speakers deliver clear audio for gaming, video calls, and movies, allowing you to stay immersed without the need for external speakers.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Print

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Resolution

    6144 x 3456

  • Panel Type

    IPS Black

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976), Adobe 99.5%(CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    450

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS Black

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    6144 x 3456

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.1134(H)mm x 0.1134(V)mm

  • Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

    1.07B

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    450

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    2000:1

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976), Adobe 99.5%(CIE1931)

  • Colour Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 94% (CIE1976), Adobe 95%(CIE1931)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    360

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    1400:1

  • Colour Bit

    10bit

  • Size [cm]

    79.94

CONNECTIVITY

  • Built-in KVM

    YES

  • HDMI

    YES(1ea)

  • Daisy Chain

    YES(UHD/60Hz)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    2.1 (UHBR 13.5 DSC)

  • Thunderbolt

    Yes(in 1ea/out 1ea)

  • USB-C

    Yes (1Up / 2Down)

  • Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

    YES

  • Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    6144x3456@60Hz

  • Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

    96W

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(USB-C/2ea/ver3.2 Gen2)

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(via Thunderbolt/1ea, via USB-C/1ea)

  • USB-C (Data Transmission)

    YES

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • Auto Brightness

    YES

  • Colour Weakness

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Colour Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • PIP

    YES

  • PBP

    2PBP

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • HW Calibration

    HW Calibration Ready

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 600

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    YES (IPS Black)

  • User Defined Key

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

  • Borderless Design

    4-Side Virtually Borderless Design

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

  • OneClick Stand

    YES

SOUND

  • Speaker

    5W x 2

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    718.4 X 582.3 X 198.2

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    718.4 X 413.5 X 26.5

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    14

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    9.5

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    6

INFO

  • Product name

    32U990A-S

  • Year

    Y25

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • DC Output

    20V 18A

ACCESSORY

  • Adapter

    YES

  • Calibration Report (Paper)

    YES

  • Display Port

    YES (ver 2.1)

  • HDMI

    YES(1ea)

  • HDMI (Colour/Length)

    White / 1.5m

  • Thunderbolt

    Yes(in 1ea/out 1ea)

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Colour Pro)

    YES

STANDARD

  • UL (cUL)

    YES

  • CE

    YES

  • KC (for Rep. of Korea)

    YES

