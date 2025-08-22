We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG UltraFine™ evo 32-inch Nano IPS Black 6K with Thunderbolt™ 5
*As of Sep 2025, LG 32U990A is the only 6K display with Thunderbolt™ 5 listed on thunderbolttechnology.net/products.
6K with 224ppi. Expansive workspace. Sharp, accurate visuals
With a resolution of 6144×3456 and a pixel density of 224ppi, this 6K display offers exceptional clarity and an expansive workspace. Compared to standard 4K UHD (3840×2160), it delivers up to 156% more pixels^— giving professional creators more room to manage timelines, toolbars, and creative tools while maintaining full-resolution views of 4K content. The ultra-high pixel density ensures precise detail and visual accuracy for demanding workflows.
^6K resolution (6144 × 3456) delivers 21,233,664 pixels, which is about 21.23 million, providing 156% more detail compared to 4K UHD resolution (3840 × 2160) with 8,294,400 pixels.
Professional display.
Professional performance.
A high-performance display tailored for demanding professional workflows, delivering precise colour accuracy, expansive visual space, and seamless compatibility to support video editors, photographers, 3D artists, AI creators, and web designers while maximising productivity across every task.
Future-Ready Performance with Thunderbolt™
Maximise productivity on a 6K display powered by Thunderbolt™ 5. Enjoy next-gen compatibility with support for 6K Daisy Chain and DisplayPort, ultra-fast data transfer speeds—twice as fast as Thunderbolt™ 4—and up to 96W power delivery via a single cable. Connect two monitors and a laptop effortlessly to create a stable, scalable, and secure workflow built for tomorrow, today.
To work properly, the Thunderbolt™ 5 cable included with this monitor is required to connect the Thunderbolt™ 5 port to the monitor.
To access all features including 96W charging and 6144 x 3456 resolution, ensure your devices support Thunderbolt 5 or USB-C with DisplayPort 2.1.
Daisy Chain functionality, resolution, and refresh rate is dependent on the performance of the connected Mac computers and PCs.
*Thunderbolt™ 5 delivers up to 2x faster performance compared to Thunderbolt™ 4, and supports display bandwidth of up to 120 Gbps (one way). Thunderbolt™ 5 performance is based on Intel official specifications. For details please refer to Intel's official website https://www.intel.com/content/www/us/en/architecture-and-technology/thunderbolt/overview.html
Mac is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions.
※ Note ※
1 Windows: Display is dependent on the Intel processor and Windows OS version. Minimum requirements: Intel 12th Gen or later, Windows 11 or later.
2 macOS: Display is dependent on brand of device used and macOS version. Minimum requirements: macOS Sequoia (version 15) or later.
Mac is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions. This product is not an Apple-affiliated product, and does not provide any Apple services or warranties.
Professional colour mastery, pixel by pixel
Provides Adobe RGB 99.5% and DCI-P3 98% (Typ.) coverage, offering a wider and more accurate colour range than standard sRGB displays. The 10-bit colour depth captures every shade with smooth, seamless transitions, making it ideal for HDR and high-resolution creative work that demands precision.
A full-size screen image with designing program showing vibrant colors.
Adobe RGB over 99.5%
Adobe RGB is a widely used colour gamut in print-related workflows, allowing creators to verify colour accuracy across both digital and print media on a single display.
Brightness: 450nits (Typ.), Colour Gamut: DCI-P3 98% (Typ.)
Contrast 2000:1
Contrast 1000:1
Nano IPS is an advanced IPS technology that uses nanometre-sized particles on the screen's LED.
2000:1 deep black and rich shadows
Nano IPS Black technology doubles the contrast ratio from standard IPS from 1000:1 to 2000:1, elevating colour precision and depth. It produces vibrant colours and crisp details across every element on screen—from objects to shadows and backgrounds. The display delivers deeper blacks and richer shadows with uniform colour across the entire screen, creating a more immersive and true-to-life visual experience.
Eye comfort, certified by TÜV Rheinland
With TÜV Rheinland Eye Comfort certification*, UltraFine evo 6K helps minimise blue light to provide a comfortable viewing experience with minimised eye strain.
*TÜV Rheinland certification ID (Low Blue Light - Hardware Solution): 1111305154
Slim flexible stand
The virtually borderless 4-sided design enhances immersion, while the slim and minimalist L-stand maintains a clean, organised workspace. Refined from every angle, the design integrates visual clarity with ergonomic flexibility. The screen allows tilt, pivot, and height adjustments, and rotates 90° in either direction for Portrait mode, making it suitable for viewing long documents, coding, or browsing the web.
Switch swiftly
The LG Switch app enhances your monitor experience for both work and play. Easily personalise image quality and brightness with the intuitive picture wizard. Plus, you can split the screen into 11 parts and quickly launch your video call platform for added convenience.
To download the latest version of the LG Switch app, search for 32U990A in the LG.com Support Menu.
Key Specs
Size [Inch]
31.5
Resolution
6144 x 3456
Panel Type
IPS Black
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976), Adobe 99.5%(CIE1931)
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
450
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
All Spec
DISPLAY
Size [Inch]
31.5
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Panel Type
IPS Black
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
Resolution
6144 x 3456
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.1134(H)mm x 0.1134(V)mm
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
1.07B
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
450
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
2000:1
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976), Adobe 99.5%(CIE1931)
Colour Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 94% (CIE1976), Adobe 95%(CIE1931)
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
360
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1400:1
Colour Bit
10bit
Size [cm]
79.94
CONNECTIVITY
Built-in KVM
YES
HDMI
YES(1ea)
Daisy Chain
YES(UHD/60Hz)
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
DP Version
2.1 (UHBR 13.5 DSC)
Thunderbolt
Yes(in 1ea/out 1ea)
USB-C
Yes (1Up / 2Down)
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
YES
Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)
6144x3456@60Hz
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
96W
USB Downstream Port
YES(USB-C/2ea/ver3.2 Gen2)
USB Upstream Port
YES(via Thunderbolt/1ea, via USB-C/1ea)
USB-C (Data Transmission)
YES
FEATURES
HDR 10
YES
Auto Brightness
YES
Colour Weakness
YES
Smart Energy Saving
YES
Colour Calibrated in Factory
YES
PIP
YES
PBP
2PBP
Flicker Safe
YES
HW Calibration
HW Calibration Ready
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
Reader Mode
YES
Super Resolution+
YES
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 600
Nano IPS™ Technology
YES (IPS Black)
User Defined Key
YES
Auto Input Switch
YES
HDR Effect
YES
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
Borderless Design
4-Side Virtually Borderless Design
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
OneClick Stand
YES
SOUND
Speaker
5W x 2
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
718.4 X 582.3 X 198.2
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
718.4 X 413.5 X 26.5
Weight in Shipping [kg]
14
Weight with Stand [kg]
9.5
Weight without Stand [kg]
6
INFO
Product name
32U990A-S
Year
Y25
POWER
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
Type
External Power(Adapter)
DC Output
20V 18A
ACCESSORY
Adapter
YES
Calibration Report (Paper)
YES
Display Port
YES (ver 2.1)
HDMI
YES(1ea)
HDMI (Colour/Length)
White / 1.5m
Thunderbolt
Yes(in 1ea/out 1ea)
SW APPLICATION
Dual Controller
YES
LG Calibration Studio (True Colour Pro)
YES
STANDARD
UL (cUL)
YES
CE
YES
KC (for Rep. of Korea)
YES
