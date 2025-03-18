Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG UltraGear™ 27-inch 240Hz UHD 4K Nano IPS Black Gaming Monitor | 1ms (GtG), DP 2.1, DisplayHDR 600

27G850A-B.AAU

()
  • front view
  • -15 degree side view
  • +15 degree side view
  • front view of the monitor with the stand down
  • rear view with lights off
  • rear view with lights on
  • rear view of monitor
  • rear view of monitor with illuminated LED accents
  • side view
  • side view of a tilted monitor
  • top view of monitor showcasing slim design
  • +30 degree swivel monitor top view
  • -30 degree swivel monitor top view
  • rear close-up of monitor
  • rear close-up of monitor with illuminated LED accents
front view
-15 degree side view
+15 degree side view
front view of the monitor with the stand down
rear view with lights off
rear view with lights on
rear view of monitor
rear view of monitor with illuminated LED accents
side view
side view of a tilted monitor
top view of monitor showcasing slim design
+30 degree swivel monitor top view
-30 degree swivel monitor top view
rear close-up of monitor
rear close-up of monitor with illuminated LED accents

Key Features

  • 27-inch UHD 4K (3840x2160) Nano IPS Black display
  • Dual-Mode (4K 240Hz ↔ FHD 480Hz)
  • 1ms (GtG) response time
  • DisplayPort 2.1
  • DisplayHDR 600 with DCI-P3 99%
  • NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible / VESA Certified AdaptiveSync / AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
More
UltraGear™ OLED G8 Logo image.



27-inch 4K 240Hz 1ms
Nano IPS Black Gaming Monitor

Front image of the UltraGear™ 27G850a gaming monitor.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Display

27-inch 4K (3840x2160)

Nano IPS Black

DCI-P3 99% (Typ.)

DisplayHDR 600

Speed

1ms (GtG) response time

Dual-Mode

(4K 240Hz ↔ FHD 480Hz) 

DisplayPort 2.1

Technology

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible 

VESA Certified AdaptiveSync

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

27-inch gaming monitor with 4K resolution and 240Hz refresh rate.

Dominate with the ideal size

LG's first* 27-inch gaming monitor with 4K resolution and 240Hz refresh rate, a favourite size for gamers, offers the ultimate experience, especially for those who enjoy FPS titles. With a 1ms response time and Nano IPS Black panel, gain the edge even in the darkest battles.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*Based on published specifications of every LG 27-inch monitor as of December 2024, LG 27G850A is the only model with 4K (3840x2160) resolution and 240Hz refresh rate.

Nano IPS Black

2000:1 Deeper blacks.
Brighter vision.

This UHD 4K gaming monitor (3840x2160) with Nano IPS* Black enhances the contrast ratio from the standard IPS 1000:1 to 2000:1. The display enhances dark game scenes with sharper detail in objects, shadows, and backgrounds. Experience brighter, more vibrant colours and a heightened sense of realism that boosts your immersion to the next level.

Nano IPS Black-A robotic warrior in armor firing an energy weapon with a glowing blue and fiery background.

Nano IPS Black (2000:1)

IPS-A robotic warrior in armor firing an energy weapon with a glowing blue and fiery background.

IPS (1000:1)

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*Nano IPS is an advanced IPS technology that uses nanometer-sized particles on the screen's LED.

DisplayHDR 600 | DCI-P3 99%

Immerse in true colours, conquer the game

Our gaming monitor supports a wide colour spectrum - 99% (Typ.) of the DCI-P3 colour gamut - expressing high-fidelity colour for reproducing with VESA DisplayHDR 600, enabling a realistic gaming experience.

Futuristic armored warriors battling with energy weapons in a neon-lit city.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

  • Reader Mode

  • Live Colour Low Blue Light

Live Colour Low Blue Light

Increase gaming comfort while preserving vivid colour quality

LG’s Live Colour Low Blue Light with TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification* helps to protect your eyes against blue light by combining RGB hardware and software adjustments while maintaining vivid colour quality.

*TÜV Rheinland certification ID (Low Blue Light - Hardware Solution): 1111294031

The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.

Racing game scene of extremely fast 1ms (GtG) response.

Nano IPS Black 1ms (GtG)

Dive into gaming
With remarkable speed

Thanks to the Nano IPS* Black 1ms, which reduces reverse ghosting and provides fast response time, you can enjoy more immersive gaming with advanced performance.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*Nano IPS is an advanced IPS technology that uses nanometer-sized particles on the screen's LED.

Enjoy smooth gaming with UHD 240Hz and FHD 480Hz dual mode.

240Hz - 480Hz Dual-Mode,
double the wonder

No need to hesitate between refresh rate and resolution. With VESA-certified Dual-Mode*, you can dive into graphically rich games at UHD 240Hz or instantly switch to FHD 480Hz on this 27" monitor for fast-paced gaming, just by pressing a hotkey.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The performance of 'Dual-Mode’ may vary depending on the game type.

Next gen gaming with DP 2.1

The latest DisplayPort 2.1, sets a new standard for next-generation gaming. It is an advanced interface enabling high-speed gaming at 240Hz in UHD resolution. The monitor also enables seamless connection to the latest consoles and PCs with multi-ports like HDMI 2.1 x2.

A futuristic motorcyclist emerging from a monitor screen with vibrant neon light trails and a DP 2.1 cable in the foreground.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

DP, HDMI, and USB cables are included in the package.

The graphics card is NOT included in the package and should be purchased separately.

Smooth motion,
infinite play

Image of a green car racing on a track.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

The performance of the feature is compared with models that did not apply the sync technology.

Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

The monitor is an NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, that elevates your gaming experience with significantly reduced tearing or stuttering.

VESA certified AdaptiveSync

This monitor is VESA AdaptiveSync Display certified, and is geared towards gaming with notably high refresh rates and low latency. Enjoy smooth, tear-free gaming visuals and jitter-free video playback.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

With FreeSync™^ Premium Pro technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in high-resolution and fast-paced games. It significantly reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

Close-up of a monitor stand with a connected headphone cable and DTS Headphone X logo displayed.

4-pole headphone out

Plugin for immersive
sound effect

Enjoy your games and voice chat at the same time by connecting with 4-pole headphone out. Also, feel even more immersive with virtual 3D sound with DTS Headphone:X.

Headsets are NOT included in the package and must be purchased separately at additional cost.

^AMD Freesync™ is only available when connected to a Display Port and used in conjunction with a compatible AMD graphics card.

Gaming GUI

Award-winning gaming GUI

Gamers can use On-Screen Display and LG Switch* to easily adjust basic monitor options or register user shortcuts via the "User Defined Key".

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

To download the LG Switch app, visit LG.COM.

The LG Switch app optimises your monitor for both gaming and everyday life.

LG Switch app

Crafted for your taste,
powered for play

The LG Switch app optimises your monitor for both gaming and everyday life. You can easily split the display into up to 11 sections, change the theme design, or launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey. 

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

To download the latest version of the LG Switch app, visit LG.com.

Dynamic Action Sync

Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.

Black Stabiliser

Black Stabiliser helps gamers to detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate flash explosions.

Crosshair*

The target point is fixed in the centre to enhance shooting accuracy.

FPS Counter^

The FPS Counter will let you see how well everything is loading. Whether you're editing, playing games, or watching a movie, every frame matters, and with the FPS Counter, you'll have real-time data.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.

^FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the monitor’s maximum refresh rate.

FPS (Frame Per Second) Counter: Measurement of frames per second.

Compact and sleek

Experience our hexagon lighting and a virtually borderless 3-sided clean design featuring a fully adjustable base with swivel, tilt, height, and pivot. An L stand and wide-range swivel adjustment are designed to minimise desk space usage and eliminate dead space efficiently.

A monitor on a desk showing a gaming scene.
Rear view of a monitor with LED accents on a desk.
Swivel adjustable icon.

Swivel

-30~30°

Tilt adjustable icon.

Tilt

-8~15°

Height adjustable icon.

Height

110m

Pivotable icon.

Pivot

Counter Clockwise

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Print

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS Black

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 99% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    450cd/m²

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    240

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS Black

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.1554x0.1554

  • Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

    1.07B

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    450cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    2000:1

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 99% (CIE1976)

  • Colour Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    240

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    360cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    1400:1

  • Size [cm]

    68.47

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    2.1

  • Headphone out

    4-pole (Sound+Mic)

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.2 Gen1)

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(1ea/ver3.2 Gen1)

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium Pro

  • Colour Weakness

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • HW Calibration

    HW Calibration Ready

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabiliser

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    YES

  • VRR

    YES

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 600

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    YES

  • User Defined Key

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • RGB LED Lighting

    Unity Hexagon Lighting

  • HDR Effect

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

SOUND

  • DTS Headphone:X

    YES

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]

    838 x 184 x 439

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    614.7 x 581.8 x 249.1

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    614.7 x 365.4 x 68.1

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    12.3

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    9.4

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    5.2

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    Y25

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    YES (ver 2.1)

  • HDMI

    YES (ver 2.1)

  • USB A to B

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Colour Pro)

    YES

