LG UltraGear™ 27-inch 240Hz UHD 4K Nano IPS Black Gaming Monitor | 1ms (GtG), DP 2.1, DisplayHDR 600
*Based on published specifications of every LG 27-inch monitor as of December 2024, LG 27G850A is the only model with 4K (3840x2160) resolution and 240Hz refresh rate.
Nano IPS Black
2000:1 Deeper blacks.
Brighter vision.
This UHD 4K gaming monitor (3840x2160) with Nano IPS* Black enhances the contrast ratio from the standard IPS 1000:1 to 2000:1. The display enhances dark game scenes with sharper detail in objects, shadows, and backgrounds. Experience brighter, more vibrant colours and a heightened sense of realism that boosts your immersion to the next level.
Nano IPS Black (2000:1)
IPS (1000:1)
*Nano IPS is an advanced IPS technology that uses nanometer-sized particles on the screen's LED.
DisplayHDR 600 | DCI-P3 99%
Immerse in true colours, conquer the game
Our gaming monitor supports a wide colour spectrum - 99% (Typ.) of the DCI-P3 colour gamut - expressing high-fidelity colour for reproducing with VESA DisplayHDR 600, enabling a realistic gaming experience.
Futuristic armored warriors battling with energy weapons in a neon-lit city.
-
Reader Mode
-
Live Colour Low Blue Light
Live Colour Low Blue Light
Increase gaming comfort while preserving vivid colour quality
LG’s Live Colour Low Blue Light with TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification* helps to protect your eyes against blue light by combining RGB hardware and software adjustments while maintaining vivid colour quality.
*TÜV Rheinland certification ID (Low Blue Light - Hardware Solution): 1111294031
*The performance of 'Dual-Mode’ may vary depending on the game type.
Next gen gaming with DP 2.1
The latest DisplayPort 2.1, sets a new standard for next-generation gaming. It is an advanced interface enabling high-speed gaming at 240Hz in UHD resolution. The monitor also enables seamless connection to the latest consoles and PCs with multi-ports like HDMI 2.1 x2.
A futuristic motorcyclist emerging from a monitor screen with vibrant neon light trails and a DP 2.1 cable in the foreground.
DP, HDMI, and USB cables are included in the package.
The graphics card is NOT included in the package and should be purchased separately.
Smooth motion,
infinite play
Image of a green car racing on a track.
The performance of the feature is compared with models that did not apply the sync technology.
Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
The monitor is an NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, that elevates your gaming experience with significantly reduced tearing or stuttering.
VESA certified AdaptiveSync
This monitor is VESA AdaptiveSync Display certified, and is geared towards gaming with notably high refresh rates and low latency. Enjoy smooth, tear-free gaming visuals and jitter-free video playback.
AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
With FreeSync™^ Premium Pro technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in high-resolution and fast-paced games. It significantly reduces screen tearing and stuttering.
Headsets are NOT included in the package and must be purchased separately at additional cost.
^AMD Freesync™ is only available when connected to a Display Port and used in conjunction with a compatible AMD graphics card.
Gaming GUI
Award-winning gaming GUI
Gamers can use On-Screen Display and LG Switch* to easily adjust basic monitor options or register user shortcuts via the "User Defined Key".
To download the LG Switch app, visit LG.COM.
To download the latest version of the LG Switch app, visit LG.com.
Dynamic Action Sync
Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.
Black Stabiliser
Black Stabiliser helps gamers to detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate flash explosions.
Crosshair*
The target point is fixed in the centre to enhance shooting accuracy.
FPS Counter^
The FPS Counter will let you see how well everything is loading. Whether you're editing, playing games, or watching a movie, every frame matters, and with the FPS Counter, you'll have real-time data.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
^FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the monitor’s maximum refresh rate.
FPS (Frame Per Second) Counter: Measurement of frames per second.
Compact and sleek
Experience our hexagon lighting and a virtually borderless 3-sided clean design featuring a fully adjustable base with swivel, tilt, height, and pivot. An L stand and wide-range swivel adjustment are designed to minimise desk space usage and eliminate dead space efficiently.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
IPS Black
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 99% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
450cd/m²
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
240
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Panel Type
IPS Black
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.1554x0.1554
-
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
1.07B
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
450cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
2000:1
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 99% (CIE1976)
-
Colour Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
240
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
360cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1400:1
-
Size [cm]
68.47
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
2.1
-
Headphone out
4-pole (Sound+Mic)
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.2 Gen1)
-
USB Upstream Port
YES(1ea/ver3.2 Gen1)
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium Pro
-
Colour Weakness
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
-
HW Calibration
HW Calibration Ready
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Black Stabiliser
YES
-
Crosshair
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
FPS Counter
YES
-
VRR
YES
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 600
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
YES
-
User Defined Key
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
RGB LED Lighting
Unity Hexagon Lighting
-
HDR Effect
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
SOUND
-
DTS Headphone:X
YES
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]
838 x 184 x 439
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
614.7 x 581.8 x 249.1
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
614.7 x 365.4 x 68.1
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
12.3
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
9.4
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.2
INFO
-
Product name
UltraGear
-
Year
Y25
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
ACCESSORY
-
Display Port
YES (ver 2.1)
-
HDMI
YES (ver 2.1)
-
USB A to B
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
YES
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Colour Pro)
YES
