We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27” QHD IPS UltraGear® Monitor with 1ms Response Time
All Spec
PANEL -
-
Screen Size
27" (69 cm)
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Resolution
2560 x 1440
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Brightness (Typ)
350cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio
1000:1 (native)
-
Response Time (GTG)
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate
144Hz
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178° x 178°
-
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
10bit (8bit+FRC)
-
Colour Gamut (CIE1931)
sRGB 99%
-
Surface Treatment
Anti Glare, 3H
CONNECTIVITY -
-
Input (Rear)
HDMI 2ea (ver 2.0)
DisplayPort 1ea (ver 1.4)
-
Audio
Headphone Out
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS -
-
Operation Temperature
0°C - 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
Less than 80%
ACCESSORIES -
-
HDMI Cable
Yes
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
Display Port
Yes
WARRANTY -
-
Warranty
3 Years (Parts & Labour)
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS -
-
With stand Weight (kg)
6.1kg
-
Without stand Weight (kg)
4.2kg
-
Packed Weight (kg)
9.2kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
100mm x 100mm
SPECIAL FEATURES -
-
HDR 10, HDR Effect, AMD FreeSync™, OnScreen Control
Yes
-
Picture Mode
(Non HDR Contents) Gamer 1, Gamer 2, FPS, RTS, Vivid, Reader,HDR Effect, sRGB (HDR Contents) Gamer 1, Gamer2, FPS, RTS, Vivid, Standard
-
Dynamic Action Sync, Crosshair, Colour Calibrated, Smart Energy Saving, Reader Mode, G-Sync Compatible
Yes
-
Stand (OneClick Stand)
Tilt: -5 ~ +15 º
Height Range: 110 mm
Down Height: 120.4 mm
Pivot: Clockwise
POWER -
-
Power Supply
100 ~ 240V, (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption
51W (Typ) 54W (Max)
-
Sleep Mode/Off Mode
0.5W/0.3W
-
Power Type
AC Adapter (Black)
SOUND -
-
Speaker
No
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.