LG UltraWide™ 34 Inch 21:9 Curved QHD (3440 x 1440) Monitor | 160Hz, 1ms MBR, HDR10
More Space for Multi-Tasking
21:9 QHD display is great for the monitoring of footage for video editing, and audio plugins and effects can be displayed at once.
Online Classroom with Wide Field of View
*Above images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Brightness: 300nits (Typ.), Colour Gamut: sRGB 99% (Typ.)
Fluid Gaming Motion
Smooth Motion for Gaming with 160Hz Refresh Rate in Comparison to 60Hz Refresh Rate.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of 60Hz Refresh Rate (left image) and 160Hz Refresh Rate.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while it is activated : AMD FreeSync™.
*Flicker may occur during 1ms MBR operation.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium.
*The conventional illustrates the LG's model is not supported in Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) feature.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
-
OFF
-
ON
Black Stabiliser
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
-
OFF
-
ON
Crosshair Feature
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.
Versatile Design
This monitor’s adjustable stand allows you to tilt, raise and lower the monitor - making it easier to find your preferred viewing position.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
34
-
Resolution
3440 x 1440
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
-
Curvature
1800R
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
160
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
34
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Resolution
3440 x 1440
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.07725 x 0.23175
-
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
16.7M
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
3000:1
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Curvature
1800R
-
Colour Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 90% (CIE1931)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
160
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
240
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
3000:1
-
Size [cm]
86.42
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Colour Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Black Stabiliser
YES
-
Crosshair
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]
986 x 524 x 212
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
809 x 483.3 x 223.2
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
809 x 358.9 x 91.5
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
9.3
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
6.8
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.8
INFO
-
Product name
UltraWide
-
Year
2021
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
45W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
42W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
AC Input
100-240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
ACCESSORY
-
Display Port
YES
-
HDMI
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
STANDARD
-
RoHS
YES
What people are saying
Where to buy
