UltraGear™ 45 inch QHD 200Hz Curved Gaming Monitor with 1ms(GtG), 1500R, AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro & Built-in KVM
LG UltraGear™ is a powerful gaming monitor with high performance features to take your gaming to the next level.
The world, expanded
The magnificent graphics, the thrill of actions, and the pleasure of victory. The game world you have known will expand.
Panoramic view
45" 32:9 Dual-QHD
1500R curved
True-to-life color
VESA DisplayHDR™ 600
DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)
Clear movement
200Hz refresh rate
1ms (GtG) response time*
Seamless technology
AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
*It supports up to 200Hz Variable Refresh Rate (VRR). A graphic card that supports DisplayPort 1.4 (DSC), HDMI 2.1 or USB Type-C™is required to work correctly.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Every detail comes to life
It is a very vivid and colorful image with an astronaut.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
One-screen, multi-view
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Dynamic play with HDMI, DP, and USB Type-C™
*It supports up to 200Hz Variable Refresh Rate (VRR). A graphic card that supports DisplayPort 1.4 (DSC), HDMI 2.1or USB Type-C is required to work properly.
The graphic card is sold separately.
Remove clutter from your gaming environment
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To work properly, the USB-Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB-Type-C™ port to the monitor.
Technology for smooth gaming
*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes. Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro. Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.
Designed for the gamer
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Plug into immersive sound
*Headsets sold separately.
Gaming focused features
Dynamic Action Sync
Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real time and respond quickly.
Black Stabiliser
Black Stabiliser Mode brightens dark areas and gives you better visibility in dark scenes. It can make dark areas brighter to help you find the enemy or game objectives hidden in the dark.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
#FPS(Frame Per Second) Counter: Measurement of frames per second.
^FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the monitor’s maximum refresh rate.
Award-winning gaming GUI
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
44.5
-
Resolution
5120 x 1440
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
32:9
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400
-
Curvature
1500R
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
200
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
44.5
-
Aspect Ratio
32:9
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Resolution
5120 x 1440
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2124 x 0.2124
-
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
1.07B
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
3000:1
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Curvature
1500R
-
Colour Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
200
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
320
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
2400:1
-
Size [cm]
113cm
CONNECTIVITY
-
Audio In
NO
-
D-Sub
NO
-
Built-in KVM
YES
-
DVI-D
NO
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
Daisy Chain
NO
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
Thunderbolt
NO
-
USB-C
YES(1ea)
-
Headphone out
4-pole (Sound+Mic)
-
LAN (RJ-45)
NO
-
Line out
NO
-
Mic In
NO
-
SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
N/A
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
YES
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
90W
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium Pro
-
Auto Brightness
NO
-
Colour Weakness
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Colour Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
PIP
YES
-
PBP
2PBP
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
NO
-
HW Calibration
NO
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Black Stabiliser
YES
-
Crosshair
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
FPS Counter
YES
-
VRR
YES
-
Super Resolution+
NO
-
Dolby Vision™
NO
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 600
-
Mini-LED Technology
NO
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
NO
-
Advanced True Wide Pol.
NO
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
NO
-
OverClocking
NO
-
User Defined Key
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
RGB LED Lighting
NO
-
Camera
NO
-
Mic
NO
-
HDR Effect
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
SOUND
-
DTS Headphone:X
YES
-
Maxx Audio
NO
-
Rich Bass
NO
-
Speaker
NO
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]
1181 X 285 X 476 mm
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
1083.7 x 559.4 x 328.3mm(UP) / 1083.7 x 449.4 x 328.3mm(DOWN)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
1083.7 x 332.6 x 163.8mm
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
13.7kg
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
8.8kg
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
6.2kg
INFO
-
Product name
UltraGear
-
Year
Y23
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
80W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
AC Input
100-240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
ACCESSORY
-
Display Port
YES
-
DVI-D
NO
-
D-Sub
NO
-
HDMI
YES (ver 2.1)
-
Remote Controller
NO
-
Thunderbolt
NO
-
USB A to B
YES
-
USB-C
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
YES
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Colour Pro)
NO
-
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
NO
-
LG UltraGear™ Studio
NO
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
