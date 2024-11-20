Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
UltraGear™ 45 inch QHD 200Hz Curved Gaming Monitor with 1ms(GtG), 1500R, AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro & Built-in KVM

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

UltraGear™ 45 inch QHD 200Hz Curved Gaming Monitor with 1ms(GtG), 1500R, AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro & Built-in KVM

45GR75DC-B

UltraGear™ 45 inch QHD 200Hz Curved Gaming Monitor with 1ms(GtG), 1500R, AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro & Built-in KVM

(0)
Front view of the LG 45 inch UltraGear™ (45GR75DC-B) QHD gaming monitor with 200Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and USB Type-C™

It shows 45GR75DC.

LG UltraGear™ is a powerful gaming monitor with high performance features to take your gaming to the next level.

The world, expanded

The magnificent graphics, the thrill of actions, and the pleasure of victory. The game world you have known will expand.

Panoramic view

45" 32:9 Dual-QHD
1500R curved

True-to-life color

VESA DisplayHDR™ 600
DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)

Clear movement

200Hz refresh rate
1ms (GtG) response time*

Seamless technology

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

*It supports up to 200Hz Variable Refresh Rate (VRR). A graphic card that supports DisplayPort 1.4 (DSC), HDMI 2.1 or USB Type-C™is required to work correctly.

The video shows two monitor pictograms merged into one 32:9 wide monitor.
45" 32:9 Dual QHD display

Explore the panoramic gamescape

Gamers can experience overwhelming immersion with the panoramic view on a 44.5 inch ultrawide curved gaming monitor, a doubled QHD (5120x1440) size with a 32:9 aspect ratio and 1500R curvature.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

HDR 600 with DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)

Every detail comes to life

Thanks to the wide color gamut that supports DCI-P3 95% (Typ.) and VESA DisplayHDR™ 600, this monitor can deliver detailed-color and contrast. Play games more lively with amazing colors.

It is a very vivid and colorful image with an astronaut.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

PBP & PIP

One-screen, multi-view

With Picture-by-Picture and Picture-in-Picture, you can multitask while playing games by connecting various devices at the same time, splitting the screen, or floating a little window on the other window.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

DQHD@200Hz by DP, HDMI, USB Type-C

Dynamic play with HDMI, DP, and USB Type-C™

Fully enjoy constantly up to 200Hz refresh rate* and DQHD resolution with HDMI2.1, DP1.4, and USB Type-C™.

*It supports up to 200Hz Variable Refresh Rate (VRR). A graphic card that supports DisplayPort 1.4 (DSC), HDMI 2.1or USB Type-C is required to work properly.
The graphic card is sold separately.

USB Type-C™ (90W PD)

Remove clutter from your gaming environment

With just one cable, the USB Type-C™ port supports 3 essential functions for an optimised gaming experience: device connections, data transfer and power delivery.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To work properly, the USB-Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB-Type-C™ port to the monitor.

Technology for smooth gaming

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology reduces the tearing and stuttering that occur between a graphic card's frame rate and a monitor's refresh rate. Thanks to FreeSync™, gaming enthusiasts can experience seamless, fluid movement throughout hi-res, heavy-duty games.
  • Image with distractions
  • Tech applied

*Images dramatised for illustrative purposes. Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro. Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.

Designed for the gamer

Enhance your gaming experience with an eye-catching design and a 3-side virtually borderless design. The adjustable base supports the monitor's tilt, height, and swivel to help you play games more comfortably.

Thin bezel design

3-side virtually borderless

Swivel

±15˚

Tilt

-5~15°

Height

110mm

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

4-pole headphone out

Plug into immersive sound

Enjoy your games while having voice chat by connecting easily with 4-pole headphone* out. Also, you can feel more immersive with virtual 3D sound with DTS Headphones :X.*

*Headsets sold separately.

Gaming focused features

Dynamic Action Sync

Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real time and respond quickly.

Black Stabiliser

Black Stabiliser Mode brightens dark areas and gives you better visibility in dark scenes. It can make dark areas brighter to help you find the enemy or game objectives hidden in the dark.

Crosshair**

The target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

FPS Counter#

The FPS Counter (Frame Per Second)^ will let you see how well everything is loading. Whether you're editing, playing games, or watching a movie, you'll have real-time data.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
#FPS(Frame Per Second) Counter: Measurement of frames per second.
^FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the monitor’s maximum refresh rate.

Gaming GUI

Award-winning gaming GUI

Gamers can use On-Screen Display and OnScreen Control* to easily customize the setting from adjusting basic monitor options to registering a ‘User Defined Key’ that user can set the shortcut.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

44.5"
Ultrawide screen
DQHD
5120x1440
HDR 600
VESA certified
DCI-P3 95%
Wide color range
200Hz


Fast refresh rate
1ms


Response time
AMD FreeSync™


Premium Pro
Compatibility


HDMI2.1, USB Type-C™
Print

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    44.5

  • Resolution

    5120 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Aspect Ratio

    32:9

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400

  • Curvature

    1500R

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    200

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    44.5

  • Aspect Ratio

    32:9

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    5120 x 1440

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2124 x 0.2124

  • Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

    1.07B

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    3000:1

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

  • Curvature

    1500R

  • Colour Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    200

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    320

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    2400:1

  • Size [cm]

    113cm

CONNECTIVITY

  • Audio In

    NO

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • Built-in KVM

    YES

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • Daisy Chain

    NO

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • Thunderbolt

    NO

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

  • Headphone out

    4-pole (Sound+Mic)

  • LAN (RJ-45)

    NO

  • Line out

    NO

  • Mic In

    NO

  • SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    NO

  • Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

    NO

  • Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

    N/A

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(1ea/ver3.0)

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    YES

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    90W

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium Pro

  • Auto Brightness

    NO

  • Colour Weakness

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Colour Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • PIP

    YES

  • PBP

    2PBP

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    NO

  • HW Calibration

    NO

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabiliser

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    YES

  • VRR

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    NO

  • Dolby Vision™

    NO

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 600

  • Mini-LED Technology

    NO

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    NO

  • Advanced True Wide Pol.

    NO

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    NO

  • OverClocking

    NO

  • User Defined Key

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • RGB LED Lighting

    NO

  • Camera

    NO

  • Mic

    NO

  • HDR Effect

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

SOUND

  • DTS Headphone:X

    YES

  • Maxx Audio

    NO

  • Rich Bass

    NO

  • Speaker

    NO

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]

    1181 X 285 X 476 mm

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    1083.7 x 559.4 x 328.3mm(UP) / 1083.7 x 449.4 x 328.3mm(DOWN)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    1083.7 x 332.6 x 163.8mm

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    13.7kg

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    8.8kg

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    6.2kg

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    Y23

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    80W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    YES

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • HDMI

    YES (ver 2.1)

  • Remote Controller

    NO

  • Thunderbolt

    NO

  • USB A to B

    YES

  • USB-C

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Colour Pro)

    NO

  • LG UltraGear™ Control Center

    NO

  • LG UltraGear™ Studio

    NO

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 

Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later. Always interest-free.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees and additional eligibility criteria apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactoryc redit check. Other charges may be payable. T&Cs apply.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 