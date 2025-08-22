We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
34-inch UltraWide 21:9 WQHD (3440x1440) IPS Curved Display
34-inch UltraWide 21:9 WQHD (3440x1440) IPS Curved Display
Expand your view. Enhance your productivity.
21:9 WQHD IPS Display
The UltraWide™ QHD (3440 x 1440) resolution with 21:9 aspect ratio offers ample screen space to run multiple programmes simultaneously, enhancing work efficiency. The 3800R curvature follows the natural field of view to help reduce distortion, while the screen with narrow bezel on 3 sides provides a wide display for an immersive and comfortable viewing experience.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
HDR 10 with sRGB 99% (Typ.)
Detailed contrast
This monitor supports the industry-standard HDR10 high dynamic range and covers 99% (Typ.) of the sRGB colour gamut, delivering precise levels of colour and brightness that allow viewers to fully experience the vivid and dramatic visuals of HDR content.
HDR 10 VESA Display HDR™ 400
HDR 10 (high dynamic range) supports specific levels of colour and brightness.
sRGB 99% (Typ.)
With 99% (Typ.) coverage of the sRGB spectrum, it is a great solution for accurate colour display.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
USB-C (PD 96W)
USB Type-C™ with versatile connectivity
This monitor offers USB Type-C™, DisplayPort, HDMI ports to ensure smooth connectivity with various devices. The USB Type-C™ port enables display output, data transfer and laptop charging (up to 96W) through a single, convenient cable.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
1 x DisplayPort cable, 1 x HDMI cable, 1 x USB-C cable are included with the monitor.
Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
LG Switch app
Switch swiftly
You can readily divide the whole display into up to 6 sections, change the theme design, or even launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey. It also supports PBP and PIP modes for efficient multitasking across multiple input sources.
Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
To download the latest LG Switch app, search for 34U650A in the LG.com Support Menu.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Built for comfort, designed for productivity
Reader Mode
Adjusts colour temperature and brightness to help reduce eye fatigue when viewing documents for extended periods.
Flicker Safe
Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen and provides a more comfortable working environment for your eyes.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Performance of the above feature may vary and is dependent on real use conditions.
Sleek Stand with a Slim Base
Reduce clutter with a sleek design
The sleek L-shaped stand is designed to enhance ergonomic comfort and space efficiency, providing a comfortable user experience and minimises clutter at your workspace. It enables height, tilt, and swivel adjustments, and with one-click mounting support, it can be installed quickly and easily.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Tilt : -5~+21º, Swivel : -30~+30º, Height range : 0~150mm
Keyboard and mouse not included.
Key Specs
Size [Inch]
34
Resolution
3440 x 1440
Panel Type
IPS
Aspect Ratio
21:9
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300 cd/m²
Curvature
3800R
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
100
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
All Spec
DISPLAY
Size [Inch]
34
Aspect Ratio
21:9
Panel Type
IPS
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
Resolution
3440 x 1440
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2325 x 0.2325
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
1.07B
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300 cd/m²
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
Curvature
3800R
Colour Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 90% (CIE1931)
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
100
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
240 cd/m²
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
Size [cm]
86.705 cm
CONNECTIVITY
Built-in KVM
YES
HDMI
YES(2ea)
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
DP Version
1.4
USB-C
YES(1ea)
Headphone out
4-pole (Sound+Mic)
LAN (RJ-45)
YES
Mic In
YES
USB Downstream Port
USB-C(1ea/ver3.2 Gen1) USB-A(3ea/ver3.2 Gen1)
USB Upstream Port
YES(1ea/ver3.2 Gen1)
USB-C (Power Delivery)
96W
FEATURES
HDR 10
YES
Colour Weakness
YES
Smart Energy Saving
YES
Colour Calibrated in Factory
YES
PIP
PIP
PBP
YES (2PBP)
Flicker Safe
YES
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
Black Stabiliser
YES
Reader Mode
YES
Super Resolution+
YES
User Defined Key
YES
Auto Input Switch
YES
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
SOUND
Speaker
7W x 2
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]
988 x 481 x 203
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
816.7 x 535.2 x 230.0 (Up) 816.7 x 385.2 x 267.5 (Down)
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
816.7 x 364.4 x 83.6
Weight in Shipping [kg]
12.5
Weight with Stand [kg]
10.1
Weight without Stand [kg]
7.3
INFO
Product name
UltraWide
Year
Y25
POWER
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
Type
Built-in Power
ACCESSORY
Display Port
YES
HDMI
YES
USB-C
YES
SW APPLICATION
Dual Controller
YES
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
Part & Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Recommended Product