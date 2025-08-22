Skip to contentSkip to accessibility help
34-inch UltraWide 21:9 WQHD (3440x1440) IPS Curved Display

34-inch UltraWide 21:9 WQHD (3440x1440) IPS Curved Display

34-inch UltraWide 21:9 WQHD (3440x1440) IPS Curved Display

34U650A-B.AAU
Key Features

  • 34-inch 21:9 WQHD (3440x1440) IPS Display
  • 3-Side Narrow Bezel Design
  • sRGB 99% (Typ.), Colour Calibrated in factory
  • HDR 10
  • 100Hz Refresh Rate, 5ms (GtG at Faster)
  • Black Stabiliser, DAS
LG UltraWide Monitor Curved logo.

LG UltraWide Monitor Curved logo.

Expand your view. Enhance your productivity.

A modern home office setup featuring a large ultra-wide LG monitor displaying data dashboards and graphs, with a wireless keyboard and mouse on a wooden desk.

A modern home office setup featuring a large ultra-wide LG monitor displaying data dashboards and graphs, with a wireless keyboard and mouse on a wooden desk.

A modern home office setup featuring a large ultra-wide LG monitor displaying data dashboards and graphs, with a wireless keyboard and mouse on a wooden desk.

A modern home office setup featuring a large ultra-wide LG monitor displaying data dashboards and graphs, with a wireless keyboard and mouse on a wooden desk.

21:9 WQHD IPS Display

The UltraWide™ QHD (3440 x 1440) resolution with 21:9 aspect ratio offers ample screen space to run multiple programmes simultaneously, enhancing work efficiency. The 3800R curvature follows the natural field of view to help reduce distortion, while the screen with narrow bezel on 3 sides provides a wide display for an immersive and comfortable viewing experience. 

Ultra-wide LG monitor displaying multiple applications across a 34-inch 21:9 screen, with a highlighted comparison showing the additional horizontal space over a standard 29-inch 16:9 display.

Ultra-wide LG monitor displaying multiple applications across a 34-inch 21:9 screen, with a highlighted comparison showing the additional horizontal space over a standard 29-inch 16:9 display.

HDR 10 with sRGB 99% (Typ.)

Detailed contrast

This monitor supports the industry-standard HDR10 high dynamic range and covers 99% (Typ.) of the sRGB colour gamut, delivering precise levels of colour and brightness that allow viewers to fully experience the vivid and dramatic visuals of HDR content.

IPS™ Display

LG IPS™ monitor displays outstanding colour accuracy with a wide viewing angle.

HDR 10 VESA Display HDR™ 400

HDR 10 (high dynamic range) supports specific levels of colour and brightness.

sRGB 99% (Typ.)

With 99% (Typ.) coverage of the sRGB spectrum, it is a great solution for accurate colour display.

Colour calibrated

Ensures precise and consistent colour reproduction.

An ultra-wide LG monitor displaying vibrant aurora imagery with a photo editing interface, showcasing vivid colour accuracy and high-resolution detail.

An ultra-wide LG monitor displaying vibrant aurora imagery with a photo editing interface, showcasing vivid colour accuracy and high-resolution detail.

USB-C (PD 96W)

USB Type-C™ with versatile connectivity

This monitor offers USB Type-C™, DisplayPort, HDMI ports to ensure smooth connectivity with various devices. The USB Type-C™ port enables display output, data transfer and laptop charging (up to 96W) through a single, convenient cable.

A USB Type-C cable connecting a laptop to an LG ultra-wide monitor, with a close-up showing the USB-C port on the back of the monitor and a video editing program running on both screens.

A USB Type-C cable connecting a laptop to an LG ultra-wide monitor, with a close-up showing the USB-C port on the back of the monitor and a video editing program running on both screens.

Speakers with DepthSound

Speakers with DepthSound

Feel the deep soundscape

The deep and magnificent sound from the built-in 7W speakers, enhanced with DepthSound to expand the bass range, delivers a fully immersive experience for gaming and content enjoyment.

LG Switch app

Switch swiftly

You can readily divide the whole display into up to 6 sections, change the theme design, or even launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey. It also supports PBP and PIP modes for efficient multitasking across multiple input sources.

Futuristic motorcyclists racing through a neon-lit city street, with motion blur effect in the background and a highlighted section showing sharp, clear visuals to demonstrate 1ms Motion Blur Reduction (MBR).

100Hz

Fluid gaming motion with 100Hz refresh rate

Deliver smooth and responsive performance with 100Hz refresh rate, offering fluid visuals and crisp gameplay.

Built for comfort, designed for productivity

Reader Mode

Adjusts colour temperature and brightness to help reduce eye fatigue when viewing documents for extended periods.

Flicker Safe

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen and provides a more comfortable working environment for your eyes.

Sleek Stand with a Slim Base

Reduce clutter with a sleek design

The sleek L-shaped stand is designed to enhance ergonomic comfort and space efficiency, providing a comfortable user experience and minimises clutter at your workspace. It enables height, tilt, and swivel adjustments, and with one-click mounting support, it can be installed quickly and easily.

Swivel adjustable icon.

Swivel

Tilt adjustable icon.

Tilt

Height adjustable icon.

Height

Top and angled views of an monitor setup on a clean desk, featuring a coffee cup, wireless keyboard, mouse, and a sleek, low-profile stand that ensures stability and saves space.

Top and angled views of an monitor setup on a clean desk, featuring a coffee cup, wireless keyboard, mouse, and a sleek, low-profile stand that ensures stability and saves space.

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    34

  • Resolution

    3440 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300 cd/m²

  • Curvature

    3800R

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    34

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    3440 x 1440

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2325 x 0.2325

  • Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

    1.07B

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300 cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Curvature

    3800R

  • Colour Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 90% (CIE1931)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    240 cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Size [cm]

    86.705 cm

CONNECTIVITY

  • Built-in KVM

    YES

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

  • Headphone out

    4-pole (Sound+Mic)

  • LAN (RJ-45)

    YES

  • Mic In

    YES

  • USB Downstream Port

    USB-C(1ea/ver3.2 Gen1) USB-A(3ea/ver3.2 Gen1)

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(1ea/ver3.2 Gen1)

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    96W

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • Colour Weakness

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Colour Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • PIP

    PIP

  • PBP

    YES (2PBP)

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabiliser

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • User Defined Key

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

SOUND

  • Speaker

    7W x 2

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D) [mm]

    988 x 481 x 203

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    816.7 x 535.2 x 230.0 (Up) 816.7 x 385.2 x 267.5 (Down)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    816.7 x 364.4 x 83.6

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    12.5

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    10.1

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    7.3

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraWide

  • Year

    Y25

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    Built-in Power

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    YES

  • HDMI

    YES

  • USB-C

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

