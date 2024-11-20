We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
35'' UltraWide WQHD Curved Monitor
All Spec
INFO
-
Product name
UltraWide
-
Year
Y20
DISPLAY
-
Size (Inch)
35
-
Size (cm)
88.9 cm
-
Resolution
3440 x 1440
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Pixel Pitch
0.238 x 0.240 mm
-
Brightness (Min.)
240 cd/m²
-
Brightness (Typ.)
300 cd/m²
-
Peak Brightness (Min.)
240 cd/m²
-
Peak Brightness (Typ.)
300 cd/m²
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 90% (CIE1931)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Color Bit
8bit
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1500:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
2500:1
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
100
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
-
Curvature
1800R
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
Dolby Vision™
NO
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
NO
-
HDR Effect
YES
-
Mini-LED Technology
NO
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
NO
-
Advanced True Wide Pol.
NO
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
HW Calibration
NO
-
Auto Brightness
NO
-
Flicker safe
YES
-
Picture Mode
(SDR) : Custom, Vivid, HDR Effect, Reader, Cinema, FPS, RTS, Color Weakness (HDR) : Custom, Vivid, Cinema, FPS, RTS
-
Color Weakness
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Super Resolution+
YES
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
NO
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
NO
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
-
VRR
NO
-
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Crosshair
NO
-
FPS Counter
NO
-
OverClocking
NO
-
User Defined Key
NO
-
Auto Input Switch
NO
-
RGB LED Lighting
NO
-
PBP
NO
-
PIP
NO
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
OSD Language
18 countries (English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Portuguese(brazil), Polish, Russian, Greek, Ukrainian, Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Hindi)
-
Camera
NO
-
Mic
NO
SW APPLICATION
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
NO
-
Dual Controller
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
-
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
NO
-
LG UltraGear™ Studio
NO
CONNECTIVITY
-
D-Sub
NO
-
DVI-D
NO
-
HDMI
YES (2ea)
-
HDMI Version
2.0
-
HDMI (HDCP Version)
2.2
-
HDMI (w/o VRR)
48~85Hz
-
HDMI (w/ VRR)
48~85Hz
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
DP (HDCP Version)
2.2
-
DP (w/o Adaptive-Sync)
48~100Hz
-
DP (w/ Adaptive-Sync)
48~100Hz
-
Thunderbolt
No
-
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
No
-
USB-C
YES(1ea)
-
USB-C (DP Version)
1.4
-
USB-C (HDCP Version)
2.2
-
USB-C (V Frequency)
48~100Hz
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3440 x 1440at 100Hz
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
YES
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
90W
-
Daisy Chain
NO
-
USB Upstream Port
NO
-
USB Downstream Port
YES (2ea/ver3.0)
-
Built-in KVM
NO
-
LAN (RJ-45)
NO
-
SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)
NO
-
Audio In
No
-
Mic In
No
-
Headphone Out
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
Line out
No
-
[Location]
Rear
SOUND
-
Speaker
7W x 2
-
Bluetooth Conectivity
NO
-
DTS HP:X
NO
-
Maxx Audio
YES
-
Rich Bass
NO
POWER
-
Type
External Power (Adapter)
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
DC Output
210W (19.5V / 10.8A)
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
45W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
170W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
MECHANICAL
-
Borderless Design
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
-
Color (Middle Cabinet)
Black Glossy (Middle)
-
Color (Back Cover)
Black(Texture)
-
Color (Stand Body)
Black(Hair line)
-
Color (Stand Base)
Black(Texture)
-
Height Range
110mm
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
-
Tilt
-5~15º
-
Wall Mountable
100 x 100 mm
-
Base Detachable
YES
-
OneClick Stand
YES
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
831.6 x 573.0 x 250.9mm(Up)
831.6 x 463.0 x 250.9mm(Down)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
831.6 x 372.7 x 94.1mm
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
1001 x 531 x 212mm
-
Weight with Stand
8.3kg
-
Weight without Stand
6.6kg
-
Weight in Shipping
12.2kg
-
Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
216ea / 480ea / 480ea
STANDARD
-
TCO
NO
-
EPA
NO
-
TUV-TYPE
YES
-
TUV-GS
NO
-
TUV-Ergo
NO
-
CB
YES
-
UL (cUL)
YES
-
FCC-B
YES
-
EPEAT (USA)
NO
-
EPEAT (Germany)
NO
-
ErP
YES
-
CE
YES
-
BIS (for India)
NO
-
VCCI (for Japan)
NO
-
BSMI (for Taiwan)
NO
-
KC (for Rep. of Korea)
YES
-
CCC (for China)
YES
-
Thunderbolt
NO
-
USB-C (VESA)
NO
-
USB-C (USB-IF)
NO
-
VESA wall mount standard
NO
-
Others (Standard)
CEC
ACCESSORY
-
Adapter
YES
-
Adapter (Color)
Black
-
Power Cord
YES
-
Power Cord (Color/Length)
Black / 1.5m
-
D-Sub
NO
-
D-Sub (Color/Length)
NO
-
DVI-D
NO
-
DVI-D (Color/Length)
NO
-
HDMI
YES
-
HDMI (Color/Length)
Black / 1.5m
-
Display Port
Yes
-
Display Port (Color/Length)
Black / 1.5m
-
Thunderbolt
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Color/Length)
NO
-
USB Type C
YES
-
USB Type C (Color/Length)
Black / 1.5m
-
USB A to B
NO
-
USB A to B (Color/Length)
NO
-
Remote Controller
NO
-
Remote Controller (Color)
NO
-
Calibration Report (Paper)
YES
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.