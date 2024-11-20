We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
2200W Mini System with DJ Effects and DJ Pro
All Spec
AMPLIFIER/SPEAKER -
-
Total Power Output
2200W RMS
-
Sound System
Bi-Amplified Stereo - 3 Way
-
Tweeter Unit
1" (Compression Horn)
-
Subwoofer
8"
FUNCTIONS -
-
CD
Yes (1)
-
CD-R/-RW
Yes
-
MP3 CD
Yes
-
WMA CD
Yes
-
USB
Yes (2)
-
Bluetooth®
Yes
-
Portable Input
Yes (1)
-
AUX (Stereo RCA)
Yes (1)
-
FM Tuner
(87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz)
SUPPORTED DECODING FORMATS -
-
Music Decoding
WAV, MP3
SOUND MODES -
-
Sound Types
7 (Standard, Jazz, Rock, Classic, Football, Bass, Pop)
CONVENIENCE FEATURES -
-
Auto DJ
Yes
-
DJ Effects
Yes
-
Bluetooth® Music Streaming
Yes
-
Program Play
Yes (300 songs)
-
MP3 player USB charging
Yes
-
USB 1 to USB 2 Recording
Yes
-
Playback settings
Random, Repeat1, Repeat All
-
Smartphone Remote App
Compatible
-
Bluetooth Multi-Device Connection
Yes (Up to 3 devices simultaneously)
-
Bluetooth Standby Wakeup
Yes
-
Sound Sync Wireless (LG TV Bluetooth)
Yes
-
DJ Pro
Yes
-
Voice Canceller
Yes
-
Key Changer
Yes
CONNECTION -
-
USB 2.0 Input
Yes (2)
-
Portable (3.5mm) Input
Yes (1)
-
Stereo RCA (AUX) Input
Yes (1)
-
Microphone (6.5mm) Input
Yes (2)
-
FM Antenna
Yes (1)
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES -
-
Manual
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Batteries
Yes
-
FM Antenna
Yes
DIMENSIONS -
-
Main Unit (WxHxD)
453mm x 160mm x 360mm
-
Speakers (WxHxD)
321mm x 454mm x 301mm
-
Net Weight (Main Unit)
6.0kg
-
Net Weight (Speakers)
19.4kg
WARRANTY -
-
Warranty Period
1 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour
PREVIOUS MODEL -
-
Model
CM8350
EAN -
-
EAN
8806087661606
