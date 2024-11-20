We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Super Power Mini Hi-Fi System - 2300 Watts
All Spec
EQ SETTINGS
-
User EQ
Yes (3 Band)
-
User EQ Bypass
Yes
-
Pop
Yes
-
Classic
Yes
-
Rock
Yes
-
Jazz
Yes
-
Auto EQ
Yes
-
Bass Blast
Yes
-
Loudness
Yes
-
MP3 Optimiser
Yes
-
LG EQ
Yes
FUNCTIONS
-
Disc Capacity
1
-
CD
Yes
-
CD-R/-RW
Yes
-
MP3 CD
Yes
-
WMA CD
Yes
-
USB Input
Yes (2)
-
MP3 USB
Yes
-
WMA USB
Yes
-
Bluetooth
Yes
-
Portable Audio Input
Yes (Front)
-
AUX Audio Input
Yes (Rear)
-
Microphone (Karaoke)
Yes (Front)
-
FM Tuner
Yes (87.5 - 108.0 MHz)
SPEAKER
-
Tweeter Unit
1" (Compression Horn)
-
Mid Range Woofer
8" (Cone)
-
Bass Woofer
15" (Metallic Cone)
DISC PLAYBACK CAPABILITY
-
Disc Capacity
1
-
CD
Yes
-
CD-R/-RW
Yes
-
MP3 CD
Yes
-
WMA CD
Yes
AMPLIFIER/AUDIO
-
Output
575W x 4
-
Sound System
Bi-Amplified Stereo - 3 Way
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Audio/Lighting Demo Mode
Yes (1 minute 30 seconds duration)
-
Juke Box (Playlist Maker)
Yes (100 songs max)
-
LED Lighting
Yes (5 lighting effects)
-
Smart DJ
Yes (USB Input only)
-
USB Direct Recording
Yes (Tuner/AUX/CD/Portable/USB)
-
MP3 Battery Charge USB
Yes
-
Alarm Clock
Yes (Timer/Sleep)
-
Auto Power Down
Yes (25 minute timer)
-
Auto DJ
Yes (Sequential, Random)
-
Dimmer Control
Yes
-
Dual USB
Yes (5V 500mA)
FRONT PANEL CONNECTIONS
-
USB 2.0 Input
Yes (2)
-
Portable Input (3.5mm)
Yes (1)
-
Microphone (Karaoke) Input
Yes (1)
REAR PANEL CONNECTIONS
-
LED Lighting Cable Port
Yes (2)
-
FM Antenna
Yes (1)
-
AUX Input
Yes (1)
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Battery
Yes (AAA x 2)
-
Instruction Manual
Yes
-
FM Antenna
Yes
DIMENSIONS
-
Shipping
2 boxes (1 x main unit, 1 x speakers)
-
Unit (WxHxD)
542mm x 310mm x 440mm
-
Front Speakers
520mm x 720mm x 498mm
-
Weight (Unit)
9.8kg
-
Weight (Speakers)
71kg
WARRANTY
-
12 Months Parts & Labour
Yes
