We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
3000W Extreme Party Hi-Fi Mini System
All Spec
AMPLIFIER
-
Output Power
3000W
-
Sound System
Bi-Amplified Stereo - 3 Way
SPEAKERS
-
Tweeter Unit
1" (Compression Horn)
-
High Range Woofer
6.5" (Cone)
-
Bass Woofer
12" (Cone)
FUNCTIONS
-
Disc Capacity
1
-
CD
Yes
-
CD-R/-RW
Yes
-
MP3 CD
Yes
-
WMA CD
Yes
-
USB
Yes (2)
-
MP3
Yes
-
WMA
Yes
-
Bluetooth®
Yes
-
Audio Input Portable Input
Yes (Front) (Cable not supplied)
-
Audio Input AUX Input
Yes (Rear) (Cable not supplied)
-
Audio Input Microphone (Karaoke)
Yes (Front) (Microphone not supplied)
-
FM Tuner
Yes (87.5 ~ 108.0MHz)
EQ SETTINGS
-
User EQ
Yes (Bass/Treble)
-
Auto EQ
Yes
-
Pop
Yes
-
Classic
Yes
-
Rock
Yes
-
Jazz
Yes
-
Bass Blast
Yes
-
Standard
Yes
-
Football
Yes
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
Auto DJ
Yes (Sequential, Random)
-
Multi-Coloured LED Lighting
Yes (5 lighting modes)
-
DJ Effects
Yes
-
Dual USB
Yes
-
Bluetooth® Streaming
Yes
-
Program Play
Yes (20 songs max)
-
LED Lighting Dimmer Control
Yes
-
MP3 player USB charging
Yes
-
Alarm Clock
Yes (Timer/Sleep)
-
USB 1 to USB 2 Recording
Yes
-
X-Boom Plus
Yes (AUX Output with Delay Control)
-
Playback settings
Repeat 1, Repeat All, Random
-
Smart Phone Remote App
Compatible (Android™) ('Music Flow Bluetooth' (minimum Android version 4.0.3) required and phone must be within Bluetooth connection range.)
-
File/Folder Search
Yes (File/Folder Search)
-
Bluetooth® Multi-Device Connection
Yes (Up to 3 devices simultaneously) ('Music Flow Bluetooth' (minimum Android version 4.0.3) required and phone must be within Bluetooth connection range.)
-
Bluetooth® Standby Wakeup
Yes ('Music Flow Bluetooth' (minimum Android version 4.0.3) required and phone must be within Bluetooth connection range.)
-
Sound Sync Wireless (LG TV)
Yes (Compatible with LG Smart TV 2013-2015 models LG Magic Remote required to use this feature.)
-
NFC Tag
Built-In
FRONT CONNECTIONS
-
USB 2.0 Input
Yes (2)
-
Portable (3.5mm) Input
Yes (1)
-
Microphone (6.5mm) Input
Yes (1)
REAR CONNECTIONS
-
AUX Input
Yes (1)
-
AUX Output
Yes (1)
-
FM Antenna
Yes (1)
-
LED Lighting Cable Connector
Yes (2)
-
Low Frequency Output
Yes (2)
-
High Frequency Output
Yes (2)
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Battery (AAA)
Yes (2)
-
FM Antenna
Yes
-
Instruction Manual
Yes
DIMENSIONS
-
Main Unit (WxHxD)
450mm x 160mm x 355mm
-
Speakers (WxHxD)
414mm x 562mm x 376mm
-
Net Weight (Main Unit)
6.6kg
-
Net Weight (Speakers)
19.6kg x2
GENERAL
-
Warranty
1 Year Warranty Parts and Labour
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.