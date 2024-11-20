We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
CD Mini System with iPod Dock
All Spec
DISC PLAYBACK CAPABILITY
-
Disc Capacity
3 -CD Tray
-
CD-R/-RW
Yes
-
MP3 CD
Yes
-
WMA CD
Yes
-
Tape
Yes
-
MP3/ WMA ID3 Tag
Yes
TUNER
-
Tuner Range
FM (100kHz) 87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz / MW (9kHz) 522 ~ 1622kHz
-
Preset Stations (RAN. 50)
Yes
-
Digital Scan /Seek
Yes
-
Clock/Timer/Sleep
Yes
AMPLIFIER/AUDIO
-
XDSS Plus
Yes
-
Power Output Front (RMS)
180W x 2
-
Subwoofer
200W
-
EQ Master
Yes
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
iPod Dock
Yes
-
USB Direct Recording
Yes
-
TV Sound ez Setup
Yes
-
VSM Master EQ
Yes
-
Auto DJ
Yes
-
Dimmer Control
Yes
-
Karaoke Function
Yes
-
CD Voice Remover
Yes
FRONT PANEL CONNECTIONS
-
USB Port (Ver.2.0)
Yes (1)
-
Portable in (3.5mm)
Yes (1)
-
Headphone Jack (3.5mm)
Yes (1)
-
Mic Port
Yes (2)
TOP PANEL CONNECTIONS
-
iPod Dock (6.3mm)
Yes (1)
REAR PANEL CONNECTIONS
-
AUX in
Yes (1)
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
FM/AM Antenna
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Battery
Yes (AAA)
-
Instruction Manual
Yes
DIMENSIONS
-
Main Unit
277x343x345mm
-
Front Speakers
240x387x317mm
-
Subwoofer
260x331x400mm
GENERAL
-
Warranty
12 Months (Parts and Labour)
