LG XBOOM Go PK7 Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Meridian Technology
All Spec
AMPLIFIER/SPEAKER -
-
Total Power Output
40W (30W when running on battery)
-
Audio Channels
Stereo
-
Amplifier Type
Class-D
-
Tweeter Unit
2 Speakers
-
Mid Range Woofer
2 Speakers
-
Passive Radiator
2
SOUND MODES -
-
Clear Vocal
Yes
-
Enhanced Bass
Yes
SUPPORTED DECODING FORMATS -
-
Bluetooth® Audio Decoding
APT-X HD, APT-X, SBC, AAC
CONVENIENCE FEATURES -
-
Bluetooth® Music Streaming
Yes
-
Dual Play
Yes (Pair two PK7)
-
Smartphone Remote App¹
Music Flow Bluetooth
-
Water Resistance
IPX5 (Splash Proof)
-
LED Coloured Lighting
Yes
-
Speaker Phone
Yes
-
LED Indicator Light
Yes (Bluetooth, Power, Battery, EQ Mode, Dual Play)
RECHARGEABLE BATTERY
-
Battery Type
Lithium-Ion built-in
-
Battery Capacity
10400mAh
-
Play Time
Up to 22 hours
CONNECTION -
-
Portable (3.5mm) Input
Yes (1)
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES -
-
Manual
Yes
-
AC Adaptor
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
DIMENSIONS -
-
Main Unit (WxHxD)
320mm x 167mm x 152mm
-
Carton (WxHxD)
368mm x 235mm x 216mm
-
Net Weight (Main Unit)
2.85kg
-
Gross Weight (Carton)
3.66kg
WARRANTY -
-
Warranty Period
1 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour
EAN -
-
EAN
8806098160631
