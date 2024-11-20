We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
100W 2.1ch Sound Bar with Wired Subwoofer
All Spec
AMPLIFIER/SPEAKER -
-
Total Power Output
100W
-
Sound System
2.1ch
-
Output Power - Front
25W x 2
-
Output Power - Subwoofer
50W (Wired)
SUPPORTED DECODING FORMATS -
-
Surround Sound Decoding
Dolby Digital
SOUND MODES -
-
Sound Types
3 (ASC, Standard, Cinema)
CONVENIENCE FEATURES -
-
Bluetooth® Music Streaming
Yes
-
Smartphone Remote App
Compatible
-
Sound Sync Wireless (LG TV Bluetooth)
Yes
-
Multi-Brand TV Remote Compatible
Yes (Volume, Mute)
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES -
-
Manual
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Batteries
Yes
CONNECTION -
-
Portable (3.5mm) Input
Yes
-
Digital Audio (Optical) Input
Yes (1)
DIMENSIONS -
-
Main Unit (WxHxD)
880mm x 62mm x 90mm
-
Subwoofer (WxHxD)
156mm x 300mm x 281mm
-
Net Weight (Main Unit)
1.8kg
-
Net Weight (Subwoofer)
2.9kg
WARRANTY -
-
Warranty Period
1 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour
EAN -
-
EAN
8806087658385
RECOMMENDED TV SIZE -
-
TV Size
40" ↑
