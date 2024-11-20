We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
300W 2.1ch Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer
All Spec
AMPLIFIER/SPEAKER -
-
Sound Channels
2.1ch
-
Speakers
6 + Subwoofer
-
Subwoofer Output Power
200W
TECHNICAL -
-
Bluetooth Music Streaming
Yes
-
Bluetooth Standby Wakeup
Yes
-
Sound Sync Wireless (LG TV)
Yes
-
Sound Modes
3 (ASC, Standard, Cinema)
-
Surround Sound Decoding
Dolby Digital, DTS Digital Surround
CONVENIENCE FEATURES -
-
Wireless Subwoofer
Yes
CONNECTION -
-
Optical
1
-
Portable Input
1
DIMENSIONS -
-
Main Unit (WxHxD)
950mm x 71mm x 47mm
-
Subwoofer (WxHxD)
171mm x 390mm x 261mm
-
Net Weight (Main Unit)
2.5kg
-
Net Weight (Subwoofer)
5.6kg
What people are saying
