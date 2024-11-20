Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG ThinQ Logo

App
Image shows a woman standing next to a washtower, looking into her phone while smiling.

One app,
total control

Manage all your LG ThinQ smart appliances with the LG ThinQ app.

One app,<br> total control Download on Google play One app,<br> total control Download on app store

Smart home

Make yourself at home

Set up your virtual home in the ThinQ app. Organize it by room, add in all your LG smart devices and decorate it with some colorful wallpaper.

Smart home

A control hub for all your LG ThinQ devices

Your home is never out of reach with the LG ThinQ app. All you need is an internet connection to monitor and manage your devices, even when you're on the go.

Image shows the air conditioner screen in the LG ThinQ app

Turn the air conditioner on just before coming home.

Image shows the dryer screen in the LG ThinQ app

Select specialized drying cycles for delicate fabrics.

Image shows the washer screen in the LG ThinQ app

Check the wash status and cycle completion from your phone.

Image shows the TV screen in the LG ThinQ app

Can't find the remote? Use the LG ThinQ app to control your TV.

Image shows the refrigerator screen in the LG ThinQ app

Turn on low energy mode to save energy while you're away.

Image shows the robot cleaner screen in the LG ThinQ app

 

Control your robot vacuum remotely.

 

Image shows the dishwasher screen in the LG ThinQ app

 

LG ThinQ checks the dishwasher's progress so you don't have to.

Image shows the air conditioner screen in the LG ThinQ app
Image shows the dryer screen in the LG ThinQ app
Image shows the washer screen in the LG ThinQ app
Image shows the TV screen in the LG ThinQ app
Image shows the refrigerator screen in the LG ThinQ app
Image shows the robot cleaner screen in the LG ThinQ app
Image shows the dishwasher screen in the LG ThinQ app

Smart home

Match your home to your day

By using LG ThinQ routines, you can automate your smart home devices so they work with your day—whether you’re sleeping, on vacation or arriving back home. Turn on Sleep mode and all your LG ThinQ devices will ensure you have a good night's rest whenever you're ready to go to bed.

Vacation icon

Vacation

Overnight icon

Overnight

Arriving Home icon

Arriving home

Smart home

Keep your house in check

Gone are the days of impatiently waiting by the washing machine. With the LG ThinQ app, you can quickly and easily monitor the status of your smart home devices.

Image shows a screen displaying status updates of the washer in the LG ThinQ app.

Smart home

Simplify cooking

Simply scan the barcode on various ready-to-cook or frozen meals to automatically send cooking instructions straight to your oven. The settings are customized to your personal cooking preferences and you can save scanned meals to "My Recipes" in the LG ThinQ app.

Available Brands¹⁾:
DiGiorno, Hot Pockets, Jack's, Lean Cuisine, Stouffers, Tombstone, Sweet Earth, Ore Ida, Smart Ones, Smart Made, Devour, Boca, Bagel Bites, etc.

Image shows an oven next to an LG ThinQ app screen displaying a barcode and barcode scanner.

Smart home

Magic tap to connect your TV and phone

Swap your remote control for the LG ThinQ app. In a single Magic Tap, you can mirror, cast and sound share from your TV to your phone and vice versa.²⁾

Image shows two women having a conversation over coffee. Next to the woman on the left is a smartphone, while next to the woman on the right is a remote control.

Shopping

Get all your essentials

Purchase original supplies and replacements directly from the LG ThinQ Store. The app keeps track of your usage patterns and will notify you when you need more supplies or when there’s a special offer.

Shopping

Set up smart reorders

Your LG ThinQ appliances can detect when you’re running low on supplies such as water filters or laundry detergent and automatically place a smart reorder from Amazon. To enjoy the benefits of smart reorders, connect your LG ThinQ account with Alexa so you never run out.³⁾

Customer care

Solve problems on the spot

Troubleshoot your devices in a flash with LG ThinQ Smart Diagnosis. Use the app to instantly check whether your devices are working well, get a notification when an issue pops up and immediately receive a solution you can implement.

Customer care

Always keep you in check, so you don’t have to

Appliances are major investment. LG appliance will proactively alert you of any potential issues.

Your one stop solution

Get instant access to customer support directly from LG ThinQ app powered by ThinQ Care.

Smart home

See what the LG ThinQ app can do for you

01 Get the LG ThinQ app and create an account

Download the LG ThinQ app and use your account to log in. Still don’t have an account? Creating one is quick and easy.

02 Find and select your device

Click the + symbol in the app and let it scan for nearby devices. You can also locate your device in the list of LG ThinQ products or by scanning your product’s QR code.

03 Connect to Wi-Fi

Press the Wi-Fi button on your device for 3 seconds.
Once its Wi-Fi network appears in the LG ThinQ app,
connect to control the device from your phone.

Download the LG ThinQ app and manage all your devices in one place

Get it on Google Play icon
Download on the App Store icon

*Prices, promotions and availability may vary by store and online. Prices subject to change without notice. Quantities are limited. Check with your local retailers for final price and availability.

**Products, services and available features introduced in videos or the website may vary depending on model or region/country.

***Alexa and Google Assistant are trademarks owned by others.

[Home]
1) For some TV models, you may need a remote control to use voice command.

[App]
1) Scan-to-cook feature is only available with partnering products. Limitations and exceptions may apply.
2) Magic tap mirror feature only works with limited LG phone models and the contents are limited to certain time and channels.
3) The speaker displayed at the smart reorder section is a product of Amazon.

[Technology]
1) Voice command control is only locally available.

[Services]
1) It varies depending on offer package.
2) Energy DR : Rewards are based on full participation during peak summer periods. Enrollment required. Terms and conditions apply. See https://www.eversource.com/content/ct-c/residential/save-money-energy/manage-energy-costs-usage/efficient-products/heating-cooling/wi-fi-air-conditioner-demand-response for full terms and conditions.
3) Demand Response program varies in applied area and period.
4) The actual app push notification may vary for ThinQ Care alerts.

Enrich your world with LG ThinQ, integrated into LG products ranging from mobile phones and televisions to refrigerators, washers, vacuums and more. Explore LG ThinQ and discover how it’s helping to create seamless connections at home—and on-the-go—making life good. See for yourself how communicating and sharing data across devices creates an easier and more personalized experience that enhances your life and frees you up to do the things that matter most. Here are a few of the products and experiences that await:

LG OLED and NanoCell TVs with ThinQ deliver next-level AI (Artificial Intelligence) and elevated viewing experiences right to your living room. Discover game-changing intelligence that creates a cinematic experience and a center for your smart home and beyond.

LG Appliances. When you choose appliances powered with LG’s intuitively smart AI technology, they go beyond just being appliances, to helping you manage your home and life. The InstaView™ Door-in-Door® refrigerator has Amazon Alexa built in so you can do it all with a few simple voice commands. Grocery shop, create a to-do list, listen to your favorite music and more. You’ll also find ThinQ technology on other appliances, including vacuums and washing machines.

What else can AI do for you? Explore LG’s newest innovations and stay connected with the latest smart solutions for the kitchen and the entire home—and discover how a connected life makes life good.

Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later. Always interest-free.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees and additional eligibility criteria apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactoryc redit check. Other charges may be payable. T&Cs apply.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 