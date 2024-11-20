We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
32" Full HD LCD Ezsign TV series
All Spec
PANEL
-
Size
32"
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
-
Type
LCD
-
Brightness
450cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio
60,000:1
-
Response Time
9ms (G to G)
-
Frame Rate
50Hz
-
Life Span (Typical)
60,000 hrs
-
Viewing Angle
178/178 (HxV)
VIDEO
-
Aspect Ratio Correction
8 Modes (16:9/Just Scan/Original/Full Wide/4:3/14:9/Zoom/Cinema Zoom 1)
-
Just Scan 0% over scan
HDMI/Component/RF 1080i/1080p/720p
AUDIO
-
Audio Output
15W + 15W
-
Speaker System
1 Way 2 Speakers
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
Surround System
Infinite Sound
-
Sound Mode
5 Modes (Standard/Music/Cinema/Sport/Game)
DIMENSIONS
-
TV with stand (WxHxD)
799 x 555 x 207 (mm)
-
TV without stand (WxHxD)
799 x 516 x 73.5 (mm)
-
Weight
8.6kg (w/o stand), 9.6kg (with stand)
SOFTWARE
-
EzSign Editor
Supporting 9 language for Installation (English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese(Brazil), Chinese(Gan, Bun), Korean) Designed Templates(free), Auto Image Size Control, Text Editing, Panel Saver, Basic Resolution : 1024 x 768, Bunding S/W install CD
-
PC requirement
Pentium M or 4 CPU, 512MB RAM, Window XP SP2/ VISTA/7 /300MB HDD
