LG NANO75 Series 75 inch 4K TV w/ AI ThinQ®

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
DISPLAY & PICTURE QUALITY
-
Screen Type
LED/LCD
-
Screen size
75" (189cm)
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Motion Rate
Tru Motion 100 with backlight scanning
-
HDR Format1
HDR10, HLG
-
HDR10 Pro1
Yes
-
Wide Colour Gamut
Yes
-
Nano Colour
Yes
-
Backlight Type
Direct LED
-
Picture Modes
9 (Vivid, Standard, FILMMAKER MODE™, APS, Cinema, Cricket, Game Optimiser, ISF Bright Room, ISF Dark Room)
-
HDR Picture Modes
6 (Vivid, Standard, FILMMAKER MODE™, Cinema Home, Cinema, Game Optimiser)
-
Colour Bit Depth
10-bit Processing
-
Image Processor
Quad-core Processor 4K
-
Tuner
MPEG-2/4 DVB-T2 (Single)
-
Resolution Upscaling²
4K Upscaler
-
AI Brightness
Yes (HDR)
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
-
Noise Reduction
Yes
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
Magic Remote
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Control⁴
Yes
-
Universal Remote Feature⁶
Yes
-
Electronic Programme Guide (SI - 8 days)
Yes
-
User Guide (Built-in)
Yes
-
Time Machine Compatible5
Yes
-
Time Shift5
Yes
-
Universal Remote Feature6
Yes
-
Video Playback Formats
ASF/WMV/AVI (Xvid, H.264/AVC)/ MP4/M4v/MOV (H.264, H.265, MPEG-4, HEVC), AV1/ MKV (MPEG-2, MPEG-4, H.264, H.265, VP8,VP9, HEVC, AV1) TS/TRP/TP/MTS/MPG/3GP/3G2 MPEG/DAT/VOB
-
Music Playback Formats
MP3/WAV/WMA/OGG/FLAC
-
Photo Playback Formats
JPEG/PNG/BMP
-
Sports Alert7
Yes
-
SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)
Yes
GAMING FEATURES
-
HGiG Mode
Yes
-
Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM)
Yes
-
Game Optimiser
Yes
WARRANTY PERIOD
-
Warranty Period
1 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour
SMART TV FEATURES
-
ThinQ11
Yes
-
Smart TV Operating System
webOS 6.0 Smart TV
-
Hey Google (Google Assistant)12
Yes
-
Amazon Alexa Built in12
Yes
-
Works with Apple HomeKit12
Yes
-
Home Dashboard
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
Yes (802.11ac)
-
Web Browser13
Yes
-
FreeviewPlus (HbbTV)14
Yes
-
Smart Speaker Compatible16
Yes
SMART SHARE FEATURES
-
Network File Browser
Yes
-
Smart Share (Miracast)18
Yes(PIP/Full Screen)
-
Smartphone Remote App19
LG ThinQ
-
Works with Apple AirPlay20
Yes
AUDIO FEATURES
-
Audio Output
20W
-
Audio Decoder
HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X, LPCM, MPEG-1, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3 (Dolby Digital+)
-
Virtual Surround
AI Sound
-
Sound Modes
7 (AI Sound, Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Cricket (Sports), Music, Game Optimiser)
-
AI Sound
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Compatible23
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync (LG TV Bluetooth)22
Yes
-
Enhanced Audio Return Channel23
Yes (eARC)
-
LG TV Sound Mode Share (LG Sound Bar Control Mode)
Yes
CONNECTIONS
-
HDMI24
Yes (3)
-
USB
Yes (2)
-
RF Antenna Input
Yes (1)
-
Headphone (3.5mm) Output
No
-
Digital (Optical) Audio Output
Yes (1)
-
LAN Port
Yes (1)
-
Gallery Wall Mount (Matching Bracket)
OLW480B/OLW480
DIMENSIONS AND REGULATORY
-
TV with Stand (WxHxD)
1678mm x 1027mm x 362mm
-
TV without Stand (WxHxD)
1678mm x 964mm x 60mm
-
TV Stand (WxD)
1344mm x 362mm
-
Net Weight with Stand (kg)
32.1kg
-
Net Weight without Stand (kg)
31.4kg
-
Carton (WxHxD)
1820mm x 1115mm x 200mm
-
Gross weight of Carton (kg)
41kg
-
VESA size
400 x 400
-
Energy Star Rating
4 ½ Stars
-
EAN
8806091241108
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.