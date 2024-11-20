LG NANO91 Series 86 inch 4K TV w/ AI ThinQ®

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
DISPLAY & PICTURE QUALITY
-
Screen Type (OLED/LED)
LED/LCD
-
Screen size (Inch/cm)
86" (217cm)
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Motion Rate
Tru Motion 200 with backlight scanning
-
Dolby Vision IQ™
Yes¹
-
HDR10 Pro
Yes¹
-
HDR Format
Dolby VisionTM, HDR10, HLG¹
-
Wide Colour Gamut
Yes
-
NanoCell™ Technology
Yes
-
Backlight Type
Direct
-
Local Dimming
Yes(Full Array Dimming)
-
ULTRA Luminance
Yes
-
Picture Modes
10 (Vivid, Standard, FILMMAKER MODE™, APS, Cinema, Cricket, Game, HDR Effect, ISF Bright Room, ISF Dark Room)
-
HDR Picture Modes
5 (Vivid, Standard, FILMMAKER MODE™, Cinema Home, Cinema)
-
Dolby Vision ™ Picture Modes
5 (Vivid, Standard, Cinema Home, Cinema, Game)
-
Colour Bit Depth
10-bit
-
Image Processor
α7 Gen 3 AI Processor 4K
-
Tuner
MPEG-2/4 DVB-T2 (Single)
-
Resolution Upscaling²
4K Upscaler
-
AI Picture
Yes
-
AI Brightness
Yes (HDR)
-
Auto Genre Selection
Yes (Dolby Vision content only)
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
-
Motion Pro (Black Frame Insertion)
Yes
-
Noise Reduction
Yes
-
High Frame Rate (HFR)
Yes (HDMI: 4K@120fps)³
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
Magic Remote
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Control⁴
Yes
-
EPG (SI - 8 days)
Yes
-
User Guide (Built-in)
Yes
-
Time Machine Compatible
Yes⁶
-
Time Shift
Yes
-
Universal Remote Feature
Yes⁷
-
Video Playback Formats
ASF/WMV/AVI (Xvid, H.264/AVC)/ MP4/M4v/MOV (H.264, H.265, MPEG-4, HEVC)/ MKV (MPEG-2, MPEG-4, H.264, H.265, VP8, HEVC) SHVC/TS/TRP/TP/MTS/MPG/3GP/3G2 MPEG/DAT/VOB/HEVC (Up to 4096x2160 @ 120p) / VP9 & AV1 (Up to 4096x2160 @ 60p)
-
Music Playback Formats
MP3/WAV/WMA/OGG/FLAC
-
Photo Playback Formats
JPEG/PNG/BMP
-
Gallery
Yes
-
Sports Alert
Yes⁸
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
GAMING FEATURES
-
Variable Refresh Rate (VRR)
Yes⁹
-
AMD FreeSync
Yes
-
HGiG Mode
Yes
-
Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM)
Yes¹¹
AUDIO FEATURES
-
Audio Output
40W
-
Audio Decoder
AC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X, ADPCM, LPCM, MPEG-1, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby AC-4, Dolby Atmos
-
Virtual Surround
Dolby Atmos
-
Bluetooth Music Playback
Yes (Bluetooth 5)
-
WiSA Speaker 2.0Ch Compatible
Yes¹²
-
Sound Modes
6 (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice III, Cricket (Sports), Music, Game)
-
AI Sound
Yes
-
Bluetooth Headphone Compatible
Yes (Bluetooth 4.2+)
-
Bluetooth Surround Compatible
Yes¹³
-
Sound Sync Wireless (LG TV)¹⁴
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)¹⁵
eARC / ARC
SMART TV FEATURES
-
AI ThinQ
Yes¹⁶
-
Smart TV Operating System
webOS 5.0 Smart TV
-
Google Assistant
Yes¹⁷
-
Works with Amazon Alexa
Yes¹⁷
-
Works with Apple HomeKit
Yes¹⁷
-
Home Dashboard
Yes
-
Wi-Fi Built-In
Yes (802.11ac)
-
4K UHD Streaming
Yes
-
FreeviewPlus (HbbTV)
Yes¹⁹
-
Netflix
Yes²⁰
-
Disney+
Yes²⁰
-
AppleTV
Yes²⁰
-
Stan
Yes
-
Amazon Prime
Yes
-
Optus Sport
Yes
-
Google Home Compatible
Yes²¹
SMART SHARE
-
Network File Browser
Yes
-
Miracast
Yes²²
-
Smartphone Remote App
LG TV Plus²³
-
Works with Apple AirPlay
Yes²⁴
CONNECTIONS
-
HDMI
Yes (4)²⁵
-
USB 2.0
Yes (3)
-
RF Antenna Input
Yes (1)
-
Component/Composite Input
Yes (1)
-
Headphone (3.5mm) Output
Yes (1)
-
Digital (Optical) Audio Output
Yes (1)
-
LAN Port
Yes (1)
DIMENSIONS/REGULATORY
-
TV with Stand (WxHxD)
1926mm x 1183mm x 432mm
-
TV Stand (WxD)
1196mm x 432mm
-
Net Weight with Stand (kg)
55.4kg
-
Net Weight without Stand (kg)
51.9kg
-
Carton (WxHxD)
2116mm x 1217mm x 285mm
-
Gross Weight of Carton (kg)
70.3kg
-
VESA size
600 x 400
-
Energy Star Rating
5 Stars
-
EAN
8806098663361
WARRANTY
-
Warranty Period
1 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour
What people are saying
