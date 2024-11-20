LG CX 48 inch 4K Smart Self-Lit OLED TV w/ AI ThinQ®

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
DISPLAY & PICTURE QUALITY
-
Screen Type
OLED
-
Screen size
48" (121cm)
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
HDR Format1
Dolby VisionTM, HDR10, HLG
-
Dolby Vision IQ™1
Yes
-
HDR10 Pro1
Yes
-
Wide Colour Gamut
Yes
-
Backlight Type
None
-
Perfect Black
Yes
-
ULTRA Luminance
Yes (Pro)
-
Picture Modes
10 (Vivid, Standard, FILMMAKER MODE™, APS, Cinema, Cricket, Game, HDR Effect, ISF Bright Room, ISF Dark Room)
-
HDR Picture Modes
5 (Vivid, Standard, FILMMAKER MODE™, Cinema Home, Cinema)
-
Dolby Vision ™ Picture Modes
5 (Vivid, Standard, Cinema Home, Cinema, Game)
-
Colour Bit Depth
10-bit
-
Image Processor
α9 Gen 3 AI Processor 4K
-
Tuner
MPEG-2/4 DVB-T2 (Single)
-
Resolution Upscaling²
4K Upscaler
-
AI Picture
Yes (Pro)
-
AI Brightness
Yes (HDR)
-
Auto Genre Selection
Yes
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
-
Motion Pro (Black Frame Insertion)
Yes
-
Noise Reduction
Yes
-
High Frame Rate (HFR)3
Yes (HDMI/USB: 4K@120fps)
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
Magic Remote
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Control⁴
Yes
-
Electronic Programme Guide (SI - 8 days)
Yes
-
User Guide (Built-in)
Yes
-
Time Machine Compatible6
Yes
-
Time Shift
Yes
-
Universal Remote Feature7
Yes
-
Video Playback Formats
ASF/WMV/AVI (Xvid, H.264/AVC)/ MP4/M4v/MOV (H.264, H.265, MPEG-4, HEVC)/ MKV (MPEG-2, MPEG-4, H.264, H.265, VP8, HEVC) SHVC/TS/TRP/TP/MTS/MPG/3GP/3G2 MPEG/DAT/VOB/HEVC (Up to 4096x2160 @ 120p) / VP9 & AV1 (Up to 4096x2160 @ 60p)
-
Music Playback Formats
MP3/WAV/WMA/OGG/FLAC
-
Photo Playback Formats
JPEG/PNG/BMP
-
Gallery
Yes
-
Sports Alert8
Yes
-
Simplink (HDMI-CEC)
Yes
GAMING FEATURES
-
Variable Refresh Rate (VRR)9
Yes
-
Nvidia G-Sync Compatible10
Yes
-
AMD FreeSync Premium
Yes
-
HGiG Mode
Yes
-
Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM)11
Yes
AUDIO FEATURES
-
Audio Output
40W
-
Audio Decoder
AC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X, ADPCM, LPCM, MPEG-1, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby AC-4
-
Virtual Surround
Dolby Atmos
-
Bluetooth Music Playback
● (Bluetooth 5)
-
WiSA Speaker 2.0ch Compatible12
Yes
-
Sound Modes
6 (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice III, Cricket (Sports), Music, Game)
-
AI Sound
Yes (Pro)
-
Headphone Bluetooth Compatible
Yes (Bluetooth 4.2+)
-
Bluetooth Surround Compatible13
Yes
-
Sound Sync Wireless (LG TV)¹⁴
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)¹⁵
eARC / ARC
SMART TV FEATURES
-
AI ThinQ16
Yes
-
Smart TV Operating System
webOS 5.0 Smart TV
-
Google Assistant17
Yes
-
Amazon Alexa 17
Yes
-
Works with Apple HomeKit17
Yes
-
Home Dashboard
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
Yes (802.11ac)
-
4K UHD Streaming
Yes
-
Web Browser18
Yes
-
FreeviewPlus (HbbTV)19
Yes
-
Netflix20
Yes
-
Disney+20
Yes
-
AppleTV20
Yes
-
Stan
Yes
-
Amazon Prime
Yes
-
Optus Sport
Yes
-
Google Home Compatible21
Yes
SMART SHARE FEATURES
-
Network File Browser
Yes
-
Miracast22
Yes
-
Smartphone Remote App23
LG TV Plus
-
Works with Apple AirPlay24
Yes
CONNECTIONS
-
HDMI25
Yes (4)
-
USB 2.0
Yes (3)
-
RF Antenna Input
Yes (1)
-
Component/Composite Input
Yes (1)
-
Headphone (3.5mm) Output
Yes (1)
-
Digital (Optical) Audio Output
Yes (1)
-
LAN Port
Yes (1)
DIMENSIONS AND REGULATORY
-
TV with Stand (WxHxD)
1071mm X 656mm X 242mm
-
TV without Stand (WxHxD)
1071mm X 618mm X 47mm
-
TV Stand (WxD)
559mm X 246mm
-
Net Weight with Stand (kg)
15.9kg
-
Net Weight without Stand (kg)
14.9kg
-
Carton (WxHxD)
1322mm X 740mm X 203mm
-
Gross weight of Carton (kg)
19.7kg
-
VESA size
300 x 200
-
Energy Star Rating
4 Stars
-
EAN
8806091083623
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.