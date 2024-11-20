We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
50” (126cm) HD Plasma TV
All Spec
CONVENIENCE FEATURES -
-
Energy Saving Mode
Yes
-
SmartShare (Network File Browser)
Yes
-
Smart Mobile Link (MHL)
Yes (MHL enabled Android Smartphone or Tablet & MHL cable required. Sold separately.)
-
Time Machine
Compatible (External USB hard drive (min. 40GB) required and sold separately.)
-
Simplink (HDMI-CEC)
Yes
-
USB Video Playback Formats
DivX HD
-
USB Music Playback Formats
MP3/PCM/AAC/DTS/Dolby Digital
-
USB Photo Playback Formats
JPEG
-
EPG (SI - 8 days)
Yes
TV SPECIFICATION
-
Screen Size
50" (126cm)
-
Protective Glass
Yes
-
Resolution
1024 x 768p
-
Display Type
Plasma
-
Contrast Ratio
3,000,000:1
-
600Hz Max Sub-field Driving
Yes (600Hz Max Sub-Field Driving technology has the ability to display twelve sub-field frames under the condition of 'maximum' energy saving mode.)
AUDIO
-
Audio Decoder
DTS/Dolby Digital/AAC/PCM
-
Speakers
Stereo
-
Audio Output
20W Total
-
Surround System
Virtual Surround
-
Sound Mode
Yes (6 Modes)
DIMENSIONS
-
With Stand (WxHxD)
1172mm x 757mm x 315mm
-
Without Stand (WxHxD)
1172mm x 701mm x 56mm
-
Weight with stand (without stand)
24.9kg (23.3kg)
-
VESA Size
400 x 400
SIDE CONNECTIONS
-
HDMI Input 1.4
Yes (1)
-
USB Input
Yes (1)
GENERAL
-
Warranty
1 Year (Parts & Labour)
-
Energy Rating*
5.0 (*Star Rating is achieved when TV is used in Home Mode).
