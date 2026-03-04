50 Inch LG QNED evo AI QNED86 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026

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Experience 100% Colour Volume to DCI-P3** with LG’s latest wide colour gamut technology. Dynamic QNED Colour Pro delivers more shades of vivid, accurate colour, no matter how bright or dark the display, for stunning, likelike visuals.