LG QNED99 65 inch 8K Smart QNED TV

65QNED99SQB

(3)
A front view of the LG QNED TV with infill image and product logo on
A blue neon circuit moves around on blue glacier image. The camera zooms out and shows this blue glacier within TV screen. The TV is placed in a wide living room with blue background.
α9 Gen 5 AI Processor

Engineered for excellence

The brains behind the beauty. The powerful α9 Gen 5 AI Processor can enhance objects in the foreground and background to add natural depth to images, and helps make colours appear vivid and accurate.
A woman is looking at a purple sky. Her hair is slightly shaking.
True Home Cinema Experience

Premium sound and vision for your home

Dolby Vision IQ can reveal extraordinary depth and detail in almost every scene, even as lighting conditions in your room change. And with surround sound from Dolby Atmos, your favourite films will captivate your senses.*
An image of a robot in red lighting. It blinks eyes slowly.
Advanced Gameplay

So much more
power to play with

Upgrade your gaming setup with a next-level LG TV designed for ultimate next-gen gaming. Game Dashboard and Optimiser, 4K 120Hz, plus AMD FreeSync™ Premium and VRR support will help complete your experience.*
a black basic image
The LG

Sound Bar Selector

Match the best LG Sound Bar to your LG TV for an immersive Home Entertainment experience. 2022 Sound Bar and TV models only.
Sound Bar Selector get started

Watch, search & discover 30+ Channels of TV
Shows, Movies, News, Sport & more.
Live & On Demand. All for FREE!

Learn more
Quantum Dot meets NanoCell

Ignite your senses with QNED colour

Experience colour that's out of this world, with the combined power of Quantum Dot and LG NanoCell technology.

Alt text

Precision Dimming Pro+

Deep darks, vivid colours

Precision Dimming Pro+ is the flagship dimming technology in the LG QNED range. Thousands of Mini LED backlights deliver dazzling brightness and striking darkness exactly where its needed, even in demanding highly detailed scenes, with almost no halos around highlights. Rich colours are beautifully expressed across all brightness levels, with natural mid-tones and delicate nuance.*

There are two TV screens – one on left another on right. There are same images of a colorful crystal on each TV. An image on left is a bit pale while an image on right is very vivid. There is a processor chip image on left bottom corner of a TV on right image.

Alt text

*Image quality dependent on source material.

Alt text

*Image quality dependent on source material.

Alt text

*Dolby Vision High Dynamic Range content required. Dolby Atmos source content required for full audio effect.
Mini LEDs

Mini lights, mega contrast

Thousands of tiny backlights fill the screen delivering sharp, bright images with incredible detail.

Alt text

Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

The details set the tone

All-new Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro goes deeper to improve the picture. Previously, it elevated just the frames. Now, the technique hones in on 5,184 areas across the screen, for more vivid and detailed High Dynamic Range (HDR10) pictures.

There is a image of inside of blue dark cave and there is a processor chip image on right bottom corner. There is a same visual of blue dark cave right below but a more pale version.

Alt text

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

Enjoy fast-paced gameplay with minimal tearing, stuttering, and input lag thanks to AMD FreeSync™ Premium.

There are two TVs – on the left shows a car racing game scene with a racing car. On the right also shows the same game scene but in a brighter and clearer picture display. On right top corner shows AMD FreeSync premium logo.

Alt text

ThinQ AI & WebOS

Television just for you

Need inspiration for movie night? LG ThinQ AI gives recommendations based on your taste. Set up profiles for everyone at home so they can quickly dive back into their favourite TV series, and receive tailored news and sports updates.*

Alt text

*Internet connection and subscriptions may be required for certain features and to access certain content. Internet usage charges and conditions apply. Content, features and third party services will vary from time to time without notice. LG ThinQ AI account/s required.

Alt text

HDMI ports receive up to 48Gb/s bandwidth (supporting up to 4K 120Hz 4:4:4 RGB @ 12 bits per component or up to 8K 60Hz 4:2:0 YCbCr @ 12 bits per component).
Entertainment (OTT)

All your favourites in one place

Ready for movie night? Find virtually anything to watch on the available streaming apps. With Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, Kayo, Binge and Apple TV+, something exciting is always showing.*

Alt text

*Internet connection and subscriptions may be required for certain services, features and to access certain content. Internet usage charges and conditions apply. Content, features and third party services will vary from time to time without notice. Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV and Apple TV+ are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries. ⓒ 2020 Disney and its related entities. Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
Print

All Spec

DISPLAY & PICTURE QUALITY

  • Screen Type

    LED/LCD

  • Screen size

    65" (164cm)

  • Resolution

    7680 x 4320

  • Motion Rate

    Tru Motion 200 with backlight scanning

  • Wide Colour Gamut

    ● (Quantum Dot + Nanocell)

  • Backlight Type

    Mini LED

  • Local Dimming

    Precision Dimming Pro+

  • Colour Bit Depth

    10-bit

  • HDR Format1

    Dolby VisionTM, HDR10, HLG

  • Dolby Vision IQ™1

    ● (with Precision Detail)

  • HDR10 Pro1

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    ● (PRO)

  • Picture Modes

    9 (Vivid, Standard, FILMMAKER MODE™, APS, Cinema, Cricket, Game Optimiser, ISF Bright Room, ISF Dark Room)

  • HDR Picture Modes

    6 (Vivid, Standard, FILMMAKER MODE™, Cinema Home, Cinema, Game Optimiser)

  • Dolby Vision ™ Picture Modes

    5 (Vivid, Standard, Cinema Home, Cinema, Game Optimiser)

  • Image Processor

    α9 Gen 5 AI Processor 8K

  • Resolution Upscaling2

    8K Upscaler

  • AI Picture

    ● (PRO 8K)

  • AI Brightness

    ● (HDR)

  • Auto Genre Selection

    ● (SDR/HDR/Dolby Vision)

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

  • Motion Pro (Black Frame Insertion)

  • Noise Reduction

  • High Frame Rate (HFR)3

    ● (HDMI/USB: 4K@120fps)

  • Tuner

    MPEG-2/4 DVB-T2 (Single)

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • Magic Remote

    ● (Magic Tap)

  • Intelligent Voice Control4

  • Hands-Free Voice Control4

  • Electronic Programme Guide

  • User Guide (Built-in)

  • Time Machine Compatible5

    ● (with Time Shift)

  • Universal Remote Feature6

  • Photo Playback Formats

    JPEG/PNG/BMP/AVIF/HEIC/HEIF

  • Music Playback Formats

    MP3/WAV/WMA/OGG/FLAC

  • Video Playback Formats

    ASF/WMV/AVI (Xvid, H.264/AVC)/ MP4/M4v/MOV (H.264, H.265, MPEG-4, HEVC), AV1/ MKV (MPEG-2, MPEG-4, H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, HEVC, AV1, VVC) TS/TRP/TP/MTS /MPG/3GP/3G2/MPEG/DAT/VOB/HEVC (Up to 3840x2160 @120p / 7680x4320 @ 60p) / AV1 (Up to 7680x4320 @ 60p / (Up to 3840x2160 60p)

  • Art Gallery

  • Sports Alert7

  • SIMPLINK (HDMI-CEC)

  • Multi View

  • Always Ready

GAMING FEATURES

  • Variable Refresh Rate (VRR)8

  • AMD FreeSync® Premium10

  • NVIDIA GeForce Now

  • HGiG Mode

  • Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM)

  • Game Optimiser/Dashboard

SMART TV FEATURES

  • ThinQ11

  • Smart TV Operating System

    webOS 22 Smart TV

  • Hey Google (Google Assistant)12

  • Amazon Alexa Built In12

  • Works with Apple HomeKit12

  • Home Dashboard

  • Wi-Fi

    ● (802.11ax)

  • Web Browser13

  • FreeviewPlus (HbbTV)14

  • Smart Speaker Compatible16

SMART SHARE FEATURES

  • Network File Browser

  • Smart Share (Miracast)18

    ● (PIP/Full Screen)

  • Smartphone Remote App19

    LG ThinQ

  • Works with Apple AirPlay 2 20

AUDIO FEATURES

  • Audio Output

    20W

  • Audio Decoder

    HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X, LPCM, MPEG-1, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3 (DolbyDigital+), AC-4 (Dolby Atmos)

  • Virtual Surround

    Dolby Atmos

  • WiSA 2.1ch Compatible21

  • Sound Modes

    7 (AI Sound Pro, Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Cricket (Sports), Music, Game Optimiser)

  • AI Sound

    ● (PRO)

  • Bluetooth Output 22

    ● (1-2 headphones or matching BT speakers)

  • LG Sound Sync23

    ● (LG TV Bluetooth)

  • Audio Return Channel 23

    ● (eARC, supporting Dolby Atmos pass-through)

  • LG TV Sound Mode Share 23

CONNECTIONS

  • HDMI23

    ● (4)

  • USB

    ● (3)

  • RF Antenna Input

    ● (1)

  • Digital (Optical) Audio Output

    ● (1)

  • LAN Port

    ● (1)

DIMENSIONS AND REGULATORY

  • TV with Stand (WxHxD)

    1444mm x 902mm x 336mm

  • TV without Stand (WxHxD)

    1444mm x 834mm x 30mm

  • Net Weight with Stand (kg)

    31.1kg

  • Net Weight without Stand (kg)

    29.4kg

  • Carton (WxHxD)

    1600mm x 970mm x 253mm

  • Gross Weight of Carton (kg)

    39.6kg

  • VESA size

    400 x 400

  • Energy Star Rating

    2 ½ Stars

  • EAN

    8806091631763

WARRANTY PERIOD

  • Warranty Period

    12 months - Parts and Labour

What people are saying

Where to buy

Find a retailer.

