LG QNED99 65 inch 8K Smart QNED TV

All Spec
DISPLAY & PICTURE QUALITY
-
Screen Type
LED/LCD
-
Screen size
65" (164cm)
-
Resolution
7680 x 4320
-
Motion Rate
Tru Motion 200 with backlight scanning
-
Wide Colour Gamut
● (Quantum Dot + Nanocell)
-
Backlight Type
Mini LED
-
Local Dimming
Precision Dimming Pro+
-
Colour Bit Depth
10-bit
-
HDR Format1
Dolby VisionTM, HDR10, HLG
-
Dolby Vision IQ™1
● (with Precision Detail)
-
HDR10 Pro1
●
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
● (PRO)
-
Picture Modes
9 (Vivid, Standard, FILMMAKER MODE™, APS, Cinema, Cricket, Game Optimiser, ISF Bright Room, ISF Dark Room)
-
HDR Picture Modes
6 (Vivid, Standard, FILMMAKER MODE™, Cinema Home, Cinema, Game Optimiser)
-
Dolby Vision ™ Picture Modes
5 (Vivid, Standard, Cinema Home, Cinema, Game Optimiser)
-
Image Processor
α9 Gen 5 AI Processor 8K
-
Resolution Upscaling2
8K Upscaler
-
AI Picture
● (PRO 8K)
-
AI Brightness
● (HDR)
-
Auto Genre Selection
● (SDR/HDR/Dolby Vision)
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
●
-
Motion Pro (Black Frame Insertion)
●
-
Noise Reduction
●
-
High Frame Rate (HFR)3
● (HDMI/USB: 4K@120fps)
-
Tuner
MPEG-2/4 DVB-T2 (Single)
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
Magic Remote
● (Magic Tap)
-
Intelligent Voice Control4
●
-
Hands-Free Voice Control4
●
-
Electronic Programme Guide
●
-
User Guide (Built-in)
●
-
Time Machine Compatible5
● (with Time Shift)
-
Universal Remote Feature6
●
-
Photo Playback Formats
JPEG/PNG/BMP/AVIF/HEIC/HEIF
-
Music Playback Formats
MP3/WAV/WMA/OGG/FLAC
-
Video Playback Formats
ASF/WMV/AVI (Xvid, H.264/AVC)/ MP4/M4v/MOV (H.264, H.265, MPEG-4, HEVC), AV1/ MKV (MPEG-2, MPEG-4, H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, HEVC, AV1, VVC) TS/TRP/TP/MTS /MPG/3GP/3G2/MPEG/DAT/VOB/HEVC (Up to 3840x2160 @120p / 7680x4320 @ 60p) / AV1 (Up to 7680x4320 @ 60p / (Up to 3840x2160 60p)
-
Art Gallery
●
-
Sports Alert7
●
-
SIMPLINK (HDMI-CEC)
●
-
Multi View
●
-
Always Ready
●
GAMING FEATURES
-
Variable Refresh Rate (VRR)8
●
-
AMD FreeSync® Premium10
●
-
NVIDIA GeForce Now
●
-
HGiG Mode
●
-
Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM)
●
-
Game Optimiser/Dashboard
●
SMART TV FEATURES
-
ThinQ11
●
-
Smart TV Operating System
webOS 22 Smart TV
-
Hey Google (Google Assistant)12
●
-
Amazon Alexa Built In12
●
-
Works with Apple HomeKit12
●
-
Home Dashboard
●
-
Wi-Fi
● (802.11ax)
-
Web Browser13
●
-
FreeviewPlus (HbbTV)14
●
-
Smart Speaker Compatible16
●
SMART SHARE FEATURES
-
Network File Browser
●
-
Smart Share (Miracast)18
● (PIP/Full Screen)
-
Smartphone Remote App19
LG ThinQ
-
Works with Apple AirPlay 2 20
●
AUDIO FEATURES
-
Audio Output
20W
-
Audio Decoder
HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X, LPCM, MPEG-1, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3 (DolbyDigital+), AC-4 (Dolby Atmos)
-
Virtual Surround
Dolby Atmos
-
WiSA 2.1ch Compatible21
●
-
Sound Modes
7 (AI Sound Pro, Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Cricket (Sports), Music, Game Optimiser)
-
AI Sound
● (PRO)
-
Bluetooth Output 22
● (1-2 headphones or matching BT speakers)
-
LG Sound Sync23
● (LG TV Bluetooth)
-
Audio Return Channel 23
● (eARC, supporting Dolby Atmos pass-through)
-
LG TV Sound Mode Share 23
●
CONNECTIONS
-
HDMI23
● (4)
-
USB
● (3)
-
RF Antenna Input
● (1)
-
Digital (Optical) Audio Output
● (1)
-
LAN Port
● (1)
DIMENSIONS AND REGULATORY
-
TV with Stand (WxHxD)
1444mm x 902mm x 336mm
-
TV without Stand (WxHxD)
1444mm x 834mm x 30mm
-
Net Weight with Stand (kg)
31.1kg
-
Net Weight without Stand (kg)
29.4kg
-
Carton (WxHxD)
1600mm x 970mm x 253mm
-
Gross Weight of Carton (kg)
39.6kg
-
VESA size
400 x 400
-
Energy Star Rating
2 ½ Stars
-
EAN
8806091631763
WARRANTY PERIOD
-
Warranty Period
12 months - Parts and Labour
