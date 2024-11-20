We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Powerful Cordless Handstick with AEROSCIENCE™ Technology
Summary
All Spec
FEATURES
-
Active Following Technology
-
-
Automatic Dust Kompressor
-
-
Carbon Exhaust Filter
-
-
Filtration System
Yes
-
Handle Silde Control
-
-
Polycarbonate Dust Bin
-
-
Telescopic Pipe
Yes (4 Lengths)
FEATURES (CLEANER)
-
5-Step Filtration System
Yes
-
5-Step Filtration System (with HEPA Filter)
-
-
AEROSCIENCE
-
-
Battery Status Indicator
Yes (3 Step)
-
Charging and Storage Dock
Yes (Floor Standing & Wall Mountable)
-
Charging and Storage
-
-
Clogged Objects Indicator
-
-
Convert to Handheld
Yes
-
Cyclone Technology
Axial Turbo Cyclone®
-
Dual PowerPack
-
-
Filter Cleaning Cycle Alarm Indicator
-
-
Kompressor Technology
-
-
Smart Inverter Motor
Yes
-
Telescopic Pipe (4 Lengths)
Yes (4 Lengths)
-
Thumb Touch Control
-
-
Type
-
-
Vacuum Type
Cordless Handstick
-
Washable Filters
3 (Pre-Filter, Mesh, Fine Dust Exhaust)
FEATURES (TOWER)
-
3-Step Filtration System
-
-
Accessories Storage
-
-
All-in-One Tower
-
-
Auto-Empty Charge Stand
-
-
Auxiliary Battery Status Indicator
-
-
Capacitive Touch Controls
-
-
Dust Bag Replacement Cycle Alarm Indicator
-
ADDITIONAL FEATURES
-
Operating Radius (m)
-
-
Power Cord Length (m)
-
PERFORMANCE
-
Dust Bin Capacity (L) (Uncompressed)
-
PERFORMANCE (CLEANER)
-
Dust Bin Capacity (L)
-
-
Dust Bin Capacity (L) (When compressed)
0.44
-
Power Mode
3 Modes (Normal, Power, Turbo)
PERFORMANCE (TOWER)
-
Bag Capacity (L)
-
-
Empty Mode
-
NOZZLES
-
Bedding Power Punch®
-
-
Bedding Nozzle
-
-
Mop Nozzle
-
-
Pet Nozzle
-
-
Slim Hard Floor Nozzle
Yes
-
Universal(Multi-Surface) Nozzle
-
NOZZLES (CANISTER/POT)
-
Bedding Nozzle
-
-
Carpet Master (Turbine Nozzle)
-
-
Corner Free Nozzle
-
-
Low Noise Nozzle
-
-
Mini Turbine Nozzle
-
-
Multi-Surface Nozzle (Carpet & Floor)
Yes
-
Parquet Nozzle
-
-
Steam Moppiing Nozzle
-
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color (Cleaner)
White
-
Body Color (Tower)
-
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (CLEANER)
-
Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
635 x 232 x 297
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
-
Product Height (mm) (Max)
-
-
Weight (kg)
2.7
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (TOWER)
-
All-In-One Tower™ Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
BATTERY
-
Batteries Included (Qty)
1
-
Battery Type
Lithium-Ion
-
Charging Time (min/battery)
4 hours per battery
-
Max Run Time (min/battery) (Normal Mode + Nozzle)
Up to 40 minutes per battery
-
Max Run Time (min/battery) (Normal Mode)
Up to 50 minutes per battery
-
Max Run Time (min/battery) (Turbo Mode + Nozzle)
-
-
Max Run Time (min/battery) (Turbo Mode)
Up to 11 minutes per battery
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Cleaning History
-
-
Filter Cleaning Cycle Alarm
-
-
Filter Cleaning Guide
-
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
BASIC ACCESSORIES
-
Cleaning Brush
-
-
Combination Tool
Yes
OTHER TOOLS AND ACCESSORIES
-
Accessory Bag
-
-
Detachable Nozzle and Mop Pads Storage
-
-
Extendable Hose Extension
-
-
Extra Exhaust Filter
-
-
Extra Pre-filter
Yes
-
Flexible Crevice Tool
-
-
Hard Dirt Tool
-
-
Mattress Tool
-
-
Mop Pads (Qty)
-
-
Multi-angle Tool
-
-
Water Tank Filler (Measuring Cup) for Mop Nozzle
-
EAN CODE
-
EAN CODE
8806091574305
WARRANTY
-
Unit Warranty
2 Years Parts & Labour
-
Battery Warranty
12 Months
-
Smart Inverter Motor Warranty
10 Years Parts Warranty
