We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
DVD Player with DivX, USB and Multi Playback
All Spec
VIDEO CONTENT FORMAT
-
MPEG-1
Yes
-
MPEG-2 PS/TS
Yes
-
MPEG-4
Yes
-
VOB
Yes
-
DivX
Yes
DISC PLAYBACK CAPABILITY
-
Disc Capacity
1
-
DVD (PAL) / NTSC
Yes (Region 4)
-
CD-R/-RW
Yes
-
Audio CD
Yes
-
Dual Disc
Yes
AUDIO CAPABILITIES
-
Digital /Analogue Conversion
192KHz/24bit
-
Dolby Digital 2 Chan. Down Mix
Yes
-
MP3
Yes
-
WMA
Yes
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
USB Direct Recording
Yes (USB flash memory device not included and must be purchased separately)
-
USB Plus
Yes (USB flash memory device not included and must be purchased separately)
-
JPEG Slide Show
Yes
-
Parental Lock
Yes
-
Scan (Fwd/Rev)
Yes
-
Skip (Fwd/Rev)
Yes
-
Slow (Fwd)
Yes
-
Repeat
Yes
-
Program
Yes
-
A-B Repeat
Yes
WARRANTY
-
12 Months Parts & Labour
Yes
CONNECTIONS(FRONT PANEL)
-
USB Port (2.0)
Yes (1)
-
DVD Disc Drive
Yes (1)
CONNECTIONS(REAR PANEL)
-
Video Out (Composite)
Yes (1)
-
Audio Out (Audio L/R)
Yes (1)
-
Digital Audio Out Coaxial
Yes (1)
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
Operating Manual
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Battery
Yes (AAA)
-
AV Cable
Yes (Composite)
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
-
Set (Main Unit)
270mm x 40mm x 205mm
-
Weight
1.0kg
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.