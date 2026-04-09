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8kg Series 3 Heat Pump Dryer - 8 Star

8kg Series 3 Heat Pump Dryer - 8 Star

DXH3-08G
Front view of 8kg Series 3 Heat Pump Dryer - 8 Star DXH3-08G
Front open view of LG DXH3 Heat Pump Dryer
LG dryer dimension and installation diagram showing width, height, depth, and required wall clearance spacing.
AI Heat Pump Dryer. LG dryer shown in a modern laundry room with a dual cylinder drying system illustration.
TurboDry in just 81 minutes. LG dryer control panel with circular dial showing TurboDry
AI Dry™ - AI-enhanced drying. LG dryer drum interior with perforated metal surface and laundry inside the drum.
Reduce Exposure to Dust Mites, with Allergy Care™ Cycle. Family laundry room scene with a parent and child folding clothes next to an LG dryer.
LG DXH3 Heat Pump Dryer detergent drawer pulled open.
LG DXH3 Heat Pump Dryer with door open showing stainless steel drum interior
LG DXH3 Heat Pump Dryer with front door open, showing the drum interior.
LG DXH3 Heat Pump Dryer detergent drawer pulled open side view
LG DXH3 Heat Pump Dryer front view showing control panel and circular door design
Right side view of LG DXH3 Heat Pump Dryer
Side view of LG DXH3 Heat Pump Dryer
Rear view of LG DXH3 Heat Pump Dryer
Front view of 8kg Series 3 Heat Pump Dryer - 8 Star DXH3-08G
Front open view of LG DXH3 Heat Pump Dryer
LG dryer dimension and installation diagram showing width, height, depth, and required wall clearance spacing.
AI Heat Pump Dryer. LG dryer shown in a modern laundry room with a dual cylinder drying system illustration.
TurboDry in just 81 minutes. LG dryer control panel with circular dial showing TurboDry
AI Dry™ - AI-enhanced drying. LG dryer drum interior with perforated metal surface and laundry inside the drum.
Reduce Exposure to Dust Mites, with Allergy Care™ Cycle. Family laundry room scene with a parent and child folding clothes next to an LG dryer.
LG DXH3 Heat Pump Dryer detergent drawer pulled open.
LG DXH3 Heat Pump Dryer with door open showing stainless steel drum interior
LG DXH3 Heat Pump Dryer with front door open, showing the drum interior.
LG DXH3 Heat Pump Dryer detergent drawer pulled open side view
LG DXH3 Heat Pump Dryer front view showing control panel and circular door design
Right side view of LG DXH3 Heat Pump Dryer
Side view of LG DXH3 Heat Pump Dryer
Rear view of LG DXH3 Heat Pump Dryer

Key Features

  • 8 Star Energy Rating Efficiency
  • Efficiently optimises drying with AI Dry™
  • Dry with care with the Allergy Care™ Cycle
  • Simple install with no external venting required
  • 10 Year Parts Warranty on the LG Inverter Compresssor Motor
  • Security updates received until 31-Dec-31
More
A video showing close-up details of the LG dryer drum interior and display panel

Product images are digitally rendered and may differ from the actual product. Overseas model shown.

Intelligent drying performance, load after load.

Image of the Inverter Compresssor Motor

Inverter Compresssor Motor

8 Star Energy Efficiency

Image showing a sensor detecting a pile of blankets for AI-optimised drying

AI Dry™

Helps efficiently optimise drying*

Image of a shirt with a timeline arrow showing TurboDry completion in 81 minutes

Fast drying

Dry laundry in 81 minutes**

Image of a blanket and teddy bear inside a LG dryer

Allergy Care™

Dry with Care***

AI Heat Pump Dryer

AI to the core

The energy-efficient AI Heat Pump Dryer has low noise, and comes with a 10-year warranty on the Inverter Compresssor Motor.****

Image of an LG dryer placed in a green-themed interior with a visual highlight of the Inverter Compressor Motor.

Image of an LG dryer placed in a green-themed interior with a visual highlight of the Inverter Compressor Motor.

Image of a pictogram combining an electric bolt and downward arrow, symbolizing energy saving

8 Star Energy Efficiency

Image of a badge-shaped pictogram representing a 10-year parts warranty

10-year parts warranty****

Low noise

Low noise

Product images are digitally rendered and may differ from the actual product. Overseas model shown.

****2 years parts and labour + 8 years on inverter compressor / motor (parts only).

AI Dry™

AI-enhanced drying

AI Dry helps optimise drying by adjusting drying times during the cycle based on the weight of the load and the humidity, which can help save energy and time for efficient results.*

A video showing LG dryer operating in a wood-themed interior while demonstrating the AI Dry function

Step 1 : Select AI Dry™ cycle

Step 2: Enjoy Soft Fabrics

The product image is digitally rendered and may differ from the actual product. Overseas model shown.

*AI refers to sensor-detecting drying. Tested by Intertek, AI Dry cycle with 3kg of mixed test loads compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle. The results may vary depending on the environment. AI Dry is only available for loads under 5kg with fabrics of the same moisture absorption levels. 

Product images are digitally rendered and may differ from the actual product. Overseas model shown.

TurboDry

Drying done in just 81 minutes

Enjoy 81-minute drying, powered by the Inverter Compressor.**

**Tested by Intertek , Turbo Dry Cycle with 5kg of mixed loads completed within 81 minutes. The results may vary depending on the environment.

Allergy Care™

Dry with care with Allergy Care™ Cycle

'Exposure to Dust Mites, one of the most common household allergies, can be reduced with this drying cycle.***

Image of a blanket and teddy bear inside an LG dryer

Image of a blanket and teddy bear inside an LG dryer

The product image is digitally rendered and may differ from the actual product. Overseas model shown.

Follow product care instructions and refer to LG owners manual for safety precautions prior to drying items.

***Approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) for reduction in exposure to Live House Dust Mite. The results may vary depending on the environment.

R290 icon with dark green background

R290 icon with dark green background

The natural choice

With a low global warming potential of 3, the R290 refrigerant is a ​smarter choice for your home and the environment compared to LG Dryers with R134a refrigerant.

Smart Pairing

Working as a team to get laundry clean

Smart pairing via the LG ThinQ® app uses information from the connected washer to automatically set the drying cycle.^

The product image is digitally rendered and may differ from the actual product. Overseas model shown.

 

^LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphone. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration the LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model.

Dual Lint Filter

Keeps lint in it's place

A video showing how to clean and reinstall the filter of the LG Dryer in three easy steps
STEP 1

Carefully take out the filter and discard lint.

A video demonstrating step-by-step filter maintenance for the LG Dryer, from lint removal to reinstallation
STEP 2

Detach both filters and gently rinse them under water.

A video guide on proper filter cleaning and care for the LG Dryer
STEP 3

Make sure the filter is fully dry and reinstall it carefully.

Overseas model shown, please refer to image gallery for local model.

Auto cleaning condenser

Condenser with convenient cleaning

The condenser washes itself automatically^^, giving you more time for other tasks.

The product image is digitally rendered and may differ from the actual product. Overseas model shown.

^^The cleanliness of the condenser may differ depending on the operating environment. The frequency of 'auto cleaning condenser' cycle may vary depending on load size and the initial moisture content of the laundry.

LG ThinQ®

Smart control, smart life

Control and adjust from your phone

Start your washer via your smart phone with the LG ThinQ® app.^

Monitor from afar

Check the status of the washer, download new cycles, or monitor energy usage with LG ThinQ®.^

 
 

Hands-free with voice assistant

Connect with a smart speaker for hands-free voice control.

 

Ask 'how much time is left on the washer' and the smart speaker will let you know.^

The product images are digitally rendered and a simulation of the LG ThinQ® app. The images may differ from the actual product and LG ThinQ® app.

^LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphone. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration the LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model. Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC. Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.

Title mark

Title mark

Stylish design

Image showing the front view of the LG Dryer in a premium interior setting

Sleek lines

Image of the LG Dryer from a partial side angle

Tempered glass door

Image showing the front view of the LG Dryer in a premium wood-toned interior

Clean, stylish design

Image of the LG Dryer’s partial side view positioned on the right side

Designed to complement any space

Close-up image of the LG Dryer’s display panel

Visible display, simple control

The product image is digitally rendered and may differ from the actual product. Overseas model shown.

Print

Key Specs

  • MATERIAL & FINISH - Body Color

    Essence Graphite

  • CAPACITY - Max Dry Capacity (kg)

    8

  • DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS - Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 660

  • FEATURES - DUAL Inverter HeatPump

    Yes

  • FEATURES - Auto Cleaning Condenser

    Yes

  • FEATURES - Heat Source Type

    Heat Pump Electric

  • FEATURES - Reversible Door

    Yes

  • SMART TECHNOLOGY - Smart Pairing

    Yes

  • SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Essence Graphite

  • Door Type

    Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover

CAPACITY

  • Max Dry Capacity (kg)

    8

PROGRAMS

  • AI Dry

    Yes

  • Down Jacket Refresh

    No

  • Towels

    Yes

  • Warm Air

    No

  • Allergy Care (dryer)

    Yes

  • Wool

    Yes

  • Activewear(Sportswear)

    Yes

  • Bedding Refresh

    No

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Delicates

    No

  • Duvet

    No

  • Easy Care

    Yes

  • Mixed Fabric

    Yes

  • Quick 30

    No

  • Quick Dry

    No

  • Rack Dry

    No

  • Air Dry (Cool Air)

    No

  • Quick 40

    No

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    3-19 hours

  • Display Type

    Dial + Full Touch Buttons & LED Display

  • Door Lock Indication

    No

  • Figure Indicator

    18:88

FEATURES

  • 6 Motion Wash

    No

  • AI DD

    No

  • Product Type

    Heat Pump Condenser Dryer (Ventless)

  • Auto Cleaning Condenser

    Yes

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • DUAL Inverter HeatPump

    Yes

  • Dual Lint Filter

    Yes

  • Empty Water Indicator

    Yes

  • Heat Source Type

    Heat Pump Electric

  • Inverter Motor

    Yes

  • Inverter DirectDrive Motors

    No

  • Reversible Door

    Yes

  • Load Sensing

    Yes

  • Sensor Dry

    Yes

  • Drum Light

    Yes

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • TrueSteam

    No

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    660 x 890 x 702

  • Product Depth with door open 90˚ (mm)

    1140

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 660

  • Product Weight (kg)

    53.0

  • Box Weight (kg)

    57.0

ENERGY

  • Energy Rating (Dry)

    8 Star

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Anti Crease

    Yes

  • Condenser Care

    Yes

  • Drum Care

    Yes

  • Dry Level

    3 Levels

  • Less Time

    No

  • More Time

    No

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Beep On/Off

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Delay End

    Yes

  • Drum Light

    Yes

  • Remote Start

    Yes

  • Dry Time

    Yes

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806096820964

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

  • Drain Hose Kit

    Yes

  • Rack Assembly

    Yes

  • Stacking Braket

    No

CYBER SECURITY

  • Security Update

    Security updates received until 31 December 2030. For details on how to report security issues, visit lgsecurity.lge.com

WARRANTY

  • Warranty

    2 years parts and labour on product. Additional 8 years on inverter compressor & motor (parts only)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

What people are saying

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Late fees, eligibility criteria and T&Cs apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. Australian Credit Licence 527911. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

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    Waived if you have nothing owing.

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    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
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Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit assessment. Other charges may be payable. Fees and charges subject to change. T&Cs apply. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit Licence Number 441878.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

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