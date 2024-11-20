We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
8kg Front Load Washing Machine with Steam+
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
DESIGN
-
Finish
White
-
Control Type
Electronic Press Button
-
Control Panel Finish
White
-
Door-Material
Tempered Glass
-
Door-Tinted Glass
Yes
-
Door-Safety Lock
Yes
-
Door-Trim Colour
White
-
Display & Control - Digital Display
Yes
-
Display & Control - Running Time
Yes
-
Display & Control - Status
Yes
PERFORMANCE
-
Capacity
8kg
-
Motor Technology - Motor Type
Inverter Direct Drive Motor
-
Motor Technology - Maximum Spin Speed
1400RPM
-
Wash Technology - Load Sensing
Yes
-
Wash Technology - 6 Motion ® Wash
Yes
-
Wash Technology - AI DD®
Yes (Cotton, Cotton Eco, Mixed Fabric,)
-
Wash Technology - Steam
Yes (2 Cycles Only)
-
Hardware - Stainless Steel Tub
Yes
-
Hardware - Stainless Steel Lifters
Yes
-
Hardware - Dispensers
Detergent / Softener / Pre-Wash
-
Hardware - Inlets
Hot & Cold
-
Hardware - Auto-Balance
Yes
SMART FEATURES
-
Smart Diagnosis™
Yes
-
LG ThinQ®¹
Yes (WI-FI)
-
Functions
Status View, Remote Start, Download Cycle, Notifications, Energy Monitoring, Works with the Google Assistant2
WARRANTY
-
Washing Machine
2 Years Parts & Labour
-
Inverter Direct-Drive Motor
10 Years Parts Warranty*
*2 years parts and labour on product and additional 8 years on inverter Direct Drive Motor (parts only)
PROGRAMS & OPTIONS
-
Programs
Cotton, Cotton Eco, Mixed Fabric, Quiet Wash, Allergy Care, Baby Care, Delicates, Hand/ Wool, Sportswear, Duvet
-
Quick Wash
Quick 14(2kg),
TurboClean 39 (4kg)
-
Download Cycle¹
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Options - Variable Spin Speed
1400, 1200, 1000, 800, 400, No Spin
-
Options - Variable Temperature (C°)
95, 60, 40, 30, 20, Cold
-
Options - Add Item
Yes
-
Options - Delay Start
Yes (3-19 Hours)
-
Options - Steam
Yes
-
Options - Wrinkle Care
Yes
-
Options - Turbo Clean™
Yes
-
Options - Rinse Option
Yes (Rinse+)
-
Options - Pre Wash
Yes
-
Options - Intensive
Yes
DIMENSIONS
-
Width
600mm
-
Height
850mm
-
Depth - With Door Closed (D)
620mm
-
Depth - With Door Open (D”)
1100mm
-
Depth - Top Cover + Control Panel (D’)
565mm
-
Product Weight
60kg
-
Packaging (W x H x D)
660mm x 890mm x 660mm
-
Packaged Weight
70kg
COMPLIANCE & DISCLAIMERS
-
EAN
8806098523702
-
Wash - Energy Consumption
263kWh / 365 Uses
-
Wash - Energy Rating
4.5 Star
-
Wash - WELS Water Consumption
68L
-
Wash - WELS Water Rating
4.5 Star
-
Wash - WELS Registration Number
C01750
(Cotton Eco, 40c°, 1400 Spin)
-
-
1LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphones. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model. Download Cycle available through the LG ThinQ® app 2Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC. Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included
