7kg White Condenser Dryer with Dual Lint Filter
All Spec
FEATURES
-
Dry Capacity
7kg
-
Dry Method
Condensing
-
Intelligent Drying System
Yes
-
Controller
Electronic Jog Dial
-
Lint Filter
Yes (Dual)
-
Dry Programs
15
-
Anti-Crease
Yes
-
Sensors
4
-
Stacking Kit
Yes
-
Time Delay
3~19 hours
-
Interior Drum Light
Yes
-
Reversible Door
Yes
-
