We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG TONE Free T90 Dolby Atmos Wireless Earbuds
A World’s First For Dolby Atmos Wireless Earbuds
Dolby Atmos logo.
*Smartphone and LG TONE Free app required to use feature.
Sound moves with you
As you move your head, Dolby Head Tracking™ pinpoints where
the sound is coming from to deliver a more lifelike and immersive
listening experience, so you always feel at the centre of the scene.
Sound that surrounds you
TONE Free T90 adds dimensionality and clarity to your stereo content
for a surround sound experience.
Graphene Driver for high-quality sound
*Compared to FP series with 8mm drivers. (50.24mm² → 94.99mm²)
Clear and spatial sound
An aerial view of the T90 earbuds inside the cradle, sitting on a tabletop.
Meridian Horizon Immersive Multi-channel Audio
Meridian Horizon logo.
Helps Block Out Surrounding Noise
1. Medical-grade Silicone Ear Gels*
Allow you to wear your TONE Free earbuds for long periods in comfort
2. Inner Mic
Monitors and reduces ambient noise in your ear.
3. Voice Pickup Unit (VPU)
Reduces ambient noise when you are speaking to keep you tuned into conversations.
4. Graphene Driver
Graphene material for high-fidelity sound and an 11mm driver delivering clear, rich audio.
5. Long Lasting Battery
Enjoy up to 29 hours of play time. Up to 9 hours with the earbuds, and 20 hours from the charging case^.
6. IMU Sensor
With Dolby Head Tracking™, as you turn your head, the audio adjusts to create a more realistic sound experience.
*This device or any of its parts is not intended or implied to prevent or treat any health conditions; it is not a medical device, nor for use as or to replace a medical device. ^Playtime is based using full charge earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient Mode, and Dolby Atmos functions turned off and depends on device settings, environment, usage, and other factors.
All Day Comfort
Kills 99.9% of Bacteria* after 10 minutes
*Independently tested and verified to reduce 99.9% of bacteria (Escherichia Coli, Staphylocuccus Aureus & Klebsiella Pneumoniae) after ten minutes of irradiation.
^UV LED function works only when the charging case is connected with the charging cable, to a power source. The blue mood light is for aesthetic purposes only and appears when the charging case lid is opened.
Wirelessly Connect to Devices
A woman is working on a computer and uses Plug and Play+ to participate in a conference call.
*AUX port adapter supplied in box to connect charging case and AUX device.
^Microphone function is available when using the included USB-C to USB-A cable, or USB-C to USB-C cable (sold separately).
Now You Can Personalise Ambient Sound
Icons represent the different modes: Whispering Mode, Listening Mode, and Conversation Mode.
Splash Proof
A woman wearing a bright raincoat listens to the earbuds while standing in the rain.
*LG TONE Free Earbuds IPX4 rated to handle splashes of water from any direction. LG TONE Free charging case not IPX4 splash proof.
*Playtime is based using full charge earbuds/charging case (at 50% volume with Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient Mode, and Dolby Atmos functions turned off) and depends on device settings, environment, usage, and other factors.
Swift. Seamless. Simple
*Microsoft Swift Pair is only supported by Windows 10 PCs with Windows 10 ver 1803 or higher. Google Fast Pair is only supported on Android devices.
LG TONE Free Lineup
|Features
|LG TONE Free T90
|LG TONE Free fit TF8
|
|
|Dolby Atmos® with Dolby Headtracking
|√
|×
|Active Noise Cancellation
|Adaptive ANC
|Hybrid ANC
|Plug & Play
|√ (Listening and Microphone)
|√ (Listening)
|Uvnano
|UVnano (During Wired & Wireless charging)
|UVnano (During Wired charging)
|Headphone Spatial Processing by Meridian
|√
|√
|Sound Unit
|Dynamic 11mm Graphene Driver
|Dynamic 6mm driver
|MIC System
|3MIC + VPU Mic
|3 Mic
|Ambient Sound Models
|Whispering, Listening, Conversation
|Listening conversation
|Medical Grade Ear Gels (3sizes)
|√
|√
|Google Fast Pairing & Microsoft Swift Pair
|√
|√
|Bluetooth Multi-Point & Multi-Pairing
|√
|√
|Voice Command (Google Assistant & Sin)
|√
|√
|Water Splash
|IPX4
|IP67
|Play Time
|Up to 27 hours (Earbuds 9hrs / with charging case 18hrs)
|Up to 30 hours (Earbuds 10hrs / with charging case 20hrs)
|Wireless Charging Compatible
|√
|×
|Fast Charging (5 min for up to 60 min)
|√
|√
|LG Tone Free App
|Android & iOS
|Android & iOS
|Colours
|Charcoal Black, Snow White
|Black Lime
Key Specs
-
3D Sound Stage
Yes
-
apt-X Adaptive
Yes
-
ANC
Yes
-
Unit Size (Φ)
11Φ (Graphene)
-
Meridian Sound Effect
Yes
-
Plug&Wireless
Yes
-
UVnano
Yes
-
Water/Splashproof
IPX4
-
Wireless Charging
Yes
All Spec
SPEAKER
-
Unit Size (Φ)
11Φ (Graphene)
-
Unit Type
Dynamic
SOUND SOLUTION
-
ANC
Yes
-
Ambient Mode
Yes
-
Talk Thru
Yes
-
# of Mic
4
EQ
-
Customised EQ
Yes
-
LG EQ
Yes
-
Meridian EQ (Natural, Immersive)
Yes
-
Meridian Sound Effect
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
3D Sound Stage
Yes
AUDIO CODEC
-
AAC
Yes
-
apt-X Adaptive
Yes
-
SBC
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
BLE
Yes
-
Google Fast Pair Service
Yes
-
Bluetooth Version
5.3
BATTERY LIFE (HRS)
-
Battery Life (Earbuds, ANC off)
9
-
Battery Life (Earbuds+Charging Case, ANC off)
29
CHARGING TIME (HRS)
-
Charging Time (Earbuds)
1
-
Charging Time (Earbuds+Charging Case)
2
CONVENIENCE
-
Fast Charging
Yes
-
Multipoint
Yes
-
Multi Paring
Yes
-
Swift Pair
Yes
-
UVnano
Yes
-
Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)
Yes
-
Water/Splashproof
IPX4
-
Wireless Charging
Yes
-
Plug&Wireless
Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
-
Charging Case
54.5 x 54.5 x 29.6 mm
-
Earbud
21.5 x 27.7 x 24.9 mm
WEIGHT
-
Charging Case Net Weight
39.3 g
-
Product Net Weight
5.3 g
ACCESSORY
-
Charging Cable
Yes
-
Medical Silicon Eargels
Yes
-
AUX (3.5mm) to USB Cable
Yes
BARCODE
-
Barcode
88061976468
What people are saying
Where to buy
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.