29" Laundry Pedestal

WDP5B

WDP5B
Pedestal Storage Drawer

Pedestal Storage Drawer

These sturdy bases elevate your appliances off of the floor by more than a foot for more comfortable loading and unloading. Plenty of storage space will help minimize laundry room clutter.

CAPACITY
1.1 cu.ft.
Dimensions (WxHxD)
29” x 13.6” x 29.4”
Steam Technology
No
ThinQ®
No

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

Black Steel (B)

BAR CODE

Bar Code

048231026468

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

29' x 13.6' x 29.4'

Weight (lb.)

56.7

Weight include packing (lb.)

65.5

29" Laundry Pedestal