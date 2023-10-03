About Cookies on This Site

36“ French Door Refrigerator, 28 cu.ft.

Specs

Reviews

Support

36“ French Door Refrigerator, 28 cu.ft.

LFXS28968S

36“ French Door Refrigerator, 28 cu.ft.

LFXS28968S

SUMMARY

CAPACITY
27.9 cu.ft.
MEASUREMENTS (WxHxD)
35 3/4" x 69 3/4" x 36 1/4"
InstaView®
No
ThinQ®
Yes

All Spec

BRAND

LG STUDIO

No

LG Brand

Yes

WIDTH

36"

Yes

DEPTH

Standard Depth

Yes

Counter Depth

No

CAPACITY(CU.FT.)

28

Yes

REFRIGERATOR FEATURE

InstaView Door-in-Door®

No

Door-in-Door®

No

Dispenser

Ice & Water

ThinQ®

Wi-Fi

Smudge Resistant Finish

Yes

ENERGY STAR®

Yes

CAPACITY

Refrigerator (cu.ft.)

18.6

Freezer (cu.ft.)

9.3

Total (cu.ft.)

27.9

FEATURES

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

726

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes

WATER & ICE SYSTEM

Ice & Water Dispenser

Yes

Dispenser Type

Integrated

Daily Ice Production (lbs)

3.5

IcePlus™ Production (lbs)

3.8

Ice Storage Capacity (lbs)

2.5 + 4.0

Ice System

Slim SpacePlus®

Dispenser Light

Yes

Water Filter

LT1000P

COOLING

Linear Compressor

Yes

Smart Cooling® System

Yes

Multi-Air Flow Cooling

Yes

Temperature Sensors

6

Fresh Air Filter

Yes

Evaporator

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Display Type

Membrane / White LED

Temperature Controls

Electronic/Digital

Door Alarm

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Auto Closing Door Hinge

Yes

LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation

Yes

REFRIGERATOR

No. of Shelves

4 Split(3 Fixed+1Folding)

Folding Shelf

1

Cantilevered Shelves

Hybrid Cantilevered

Shelf Construction

SpillProtector™ Tempered Glass

Crisper Bins

2 Humidity Crispers

Glide N’ Serve® Drawer

Yes

Refrigerator Light

Ceiling LED

REFRIGERATOR DOOR

No. of Bins

6 Total (2 Adjustable Gallon Sized)

Door Bin Construction

1 Piece (Clear)

FREEZER

Door Type

Pull Drawer

Drawers

2-Tier Organization

DuraBase™ Solid Drawer Base

Yes

Drawer Divider

Yes

Freezer Light

LED Lighting

Freezer Handle

SmarPull™ Handle

THINQ®

Smart Diagnosis™

Yes

MATERIALS AND FINISHES

Contour Door

Yes

Hidden Hinges

Yes

Surface

Smooth

Back

Flush & Metal Cover Over Mechanical Parts

Handles

Matching Commercial Handles

Available Colors

PrintProof™ Stainless Steel, Black Stainless Steel

DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES/WEIGHTS

Depth with Handles

36 1/4"

Depth without Handles

33 3/4"

Depth without Door

29 1/8"

Depth (Total with Door Open)

48 1/4"

Height to Top of Case

68 3/8"

Height to Top of Door Hinge

69 3/4"

Width

35 3/4"

Width (Door Open 90˚ with Handle)

44 1/4"

Width (Door Open 90˚ without Handle)

39 1/4"

Installation Clearance

Top 1", Back 2"

Weight (Unit/Carton)

305 lbs. / 330lbs.

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)

38" x 73" x 39"

LIMITED WARRANTY

Parts & Labor

1 Year

Sealed System

7 Years

Linear Compressor

10 Years

UPC CODES

UPC

048231794862

