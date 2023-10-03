About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
24” HD Smart TV with webOS

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

24” HD Smart TV with webOS

24LQ520S-WU

24” HD Smart TV with webOS

24LQ520S-WU
24” HD Smart TV

One Screen to Rule Them All

Connect your laptop, media player, or gaming console to a display that’s smart enough that it can be used as a TV and monitor.

One Screen to Rule Them All

*Screen image simulated.

Vibrant Colour at Wide Angles
Wide Viewing Angles

Vibrant Colour at Wide Angles

This LG TV monitor delivers vibrant colours at wide vertical and horizontal viewing angles for a vivid picture while watching seated or standing.

*Screen images simulated.

Cinema Mode

Optimized Home Cinema

Cinema Mode is a preset picture setting option that displays optimal levels of contrast, picture sharpness, and colour ideal for watching in darker rooms.

*Screen image simulated. Dramatization for illustrative purposes.

The Smart Way to Access Content
webOS 22

The Smart Way to Access Content

Customize your viewing experience with separate accounts and personalized recommendations for every member of your family.

*Screen image simulated

Stream On
Screen Share

Stream On

Connect your smart device to your monitor and stream** your favourite movies and shows with just a few taps.

*Screen images simulated.
**AirPlay: Mirrorring and streaming available from iOS, iPadOS and macOS devices.
**Screen Share: Supported on Android or Windows 8.1 and above.
**Using Android devices, your device must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your TV monitor.

2 x 5W Stereo Speakers

Immersive Experience

Enjoy your shows, movies or games with two built-in speakers delivering realistic stereo sound.

Immersive Experience

*Screen image simulated.

Wall Mountable

Stylish & Convenient

This TV is VESA-compatible and gives you the freedom to hang it on the wall,** for space-saving design versatility.

Stylish

*Screen image simulated.
**Wall mount sold separately.

Print

All Spec

PICTURE QUALITY

Screen Size

23.6

Resolution

1366 x 768

Panel Type

Wide Viewing Angle

Backlight Type

Edge

Colour Gamut (CIE1931)

NTSC 68% (CIE1931)

Colour Bit

8bit

Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

16.7M

Pixel Pitch(mm)

0.38175 x 0.38175

Brightness (Typ.)

250 (Typ.), 160(Min.)

Contrast Ratio (Original)

1000:1

Contrast Ratio (DFC)

Mega

Response Time_Typ. (GTG)

14ms (GtG, Not Support OD)

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178˚(R/L), 178˚(U/D)

Refresh Rate

83Hz

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

HDMI

Yes x 2

USB

Yes x 1

Optical Out

Yes

SOUND

AVL (Auto Volume)

Yes

Equalizer

Yes

Speaker

Yes

Speaker Output

5W

Virtual surround

AI SOUND

POWER

Type (w/ Watt)

External Power (Adapter)

Input

100-200Vac, 50/60Hz

DC Output

40W (19V 2.1A)

Normal On(Typ.)

28W

DC Off(Max)

0.4W

FEATURES

Bluetooth Audio

Yes

Energy Saving

Yes

Gaming Mode

Yes

Motion Eye Care

Yes

Screen Share (Wi-Fi Mirroring)

Yes

USB Media Player

Yes

Remote Control

Yes

Caption

Yes

Auto / Manual Clock

Yes

On/ Off Time

Yes

Sleep Timer

Yes

Auto Off / Auto Sleep

Yes

Picture Mode

Vivid Standard Eco (APS) Cinema Sports Game Optimizer FILMMAKER MODE Expert (Bright space, daytime) Expert (Dark space, night)

ARC-PC

16:9, Original, 4:3

ARC-Video

16:9, Original, 4:3, Vertical Zoom, 4-Way Zoom

VoiceOn (Audio Guidance)

Yes

WEB OS TV

webOS version

22

Quick Start

Yes

Launcher(Recent/home/My Apps)

Yes

LG Content Store - Premium - Apps & Games

Yes

Media Share - Network File Brower - Google Dial

Yes

Screen Share - Miracast - WiDi

Yes

Wi-Fi B/in / Wi-Fi Ready - WiFi Direct - Simplink(HDMI CEC)

Yes

Web Browser

Yes

TUNER

Analog

NTSC

Digital

ATSC

WALL MOUNT

VESA

75 x 75

STANDARD

Dolby Audio

Yes

HDMI

Yes

ACCESSORY

Remote Controller

Yes

Power Cord

Yes

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Product with Stand (WxHxD)

22.2" x 14.4" x 5.9"

Product without Stand (WxHxD)

22.2" x 13.4" x 2.3"

Shipping Size (WxHxD)

25.2" x 16.3" x 5.0"

Product Weight with Stand

7.3 lbs

Product Weight without Stand

7.2 lbs

Shipping Weight

9.9 lbs

WARRANTY

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts & Labour

What people are saying

Buy Directly

24LQ520S-WU

24LQ520S-WU

24” HD Smart TV with webOS