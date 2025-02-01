Range Oven Gliding Rack

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Key Features

  • LG Range Oven Genuine Gliding Rack
  • Electric & Gas Range Rack

Mounting Location

The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model. 

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model. 

The gliding rack is located inside the oven.

How to Replace

The replacement instruction for this item may differ slightly from the information below. 

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.

When possible, adjust oven racks before using the oven.

Always wear oven mitts if adjusting racks while the oven is on.

 

1. Pull the rack straight out until it stops.

2. Lift up the front of the rack and pull it out.

3. Place the end of the rack on the support.

4. Tilt the front end up and push the rack in.

How to Use

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.

The racks have a turned-up back edge that prevents them from being pulled out of the oven cavity.

 

- Replace oven racks before turning the oven on to prevent burns.

- Do not cover the racks with aluminum foil, or any other material, or place anything on the bottom of the oven.

Doing so will result in poor baking and may damage the oven bottom.

- Only arrange oven racks when the oven is cool.

- Do not place objects heavier than 33 lb (15 kg) on the racks.

Do not place heavy objects on the corners of the racks.

Doing so can damage the racks.

How to Clean

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model. 

Remove the oven racks before operating the Self Clean cycle (on some models) and EasyClean.

 

1. Clean with a mild, abrasive cleaner.

- Food spilled into the tracks could cause the racks to become stuck.

2. Rinse with clean water and dry.

 

- If the racks are cleaned using the self clean cycle (not recommended), the color will turn slightly blue and the finish will become dull. 

After the self clean cycle is complete, and the oven has cooled, rub the sides of the racks with wax paper or a cloth containing a small amount of vegetable oil. 

This will make the racks glide more easily into the rack tracks.

GENERAL

  Part Number

    AHT74173805

