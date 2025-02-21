Refrigerator Door Basket

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Mounting Location
The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model.
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
How to Replace
The replacement instruction for this item may differ slightly from the information below.
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
STEP 1
The door bins are removable for easy cleaning and adjustment.
To remove a bin, simply lift the bin up and pull straight out.
STEP 2
To replace the bin, slide it in above the desired support and push down until it snaps into place.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Part Number
MAN62750201
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Dimension (W x H x D, mm)
655 x 108 x 180
-
Net Weight (g)
950
