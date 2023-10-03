About Cookies on This Site

LG230 | Small and compact, Bluetooth, web browsing, email access and camera

LG230 | Small and compact, Bluetooth, web browsing, email access and camera

LG230

LG230 | Small and compact, Bluetooth, web browsing, email access and camera

All Spec

BASIC SPECIFICATION

Type

Flip Phone

Technology

CDMA 800/1900 Mhz

Dimension: L x W x D (mm)

89x 47 x 22mm (3.5 x 1.8 x 0.8 inches)

Weight with Batt. Standard (g)

83g

Talk Time (hrs)

Up to 180 minutes

Standby Time, Max (hrs)

Up to 200

Display

262K Colour TFT

Vibration

Yes

MESSAGING

SMS / EMS / MMS

MMS, SMS

Predictive Text Input (T9)

Yes

DATA CONNECTIVITY

WAP (version)

Yes (2.0)

Operating System

Qualcomm/L4

PERSONAL INFORMATION MANAGEMENT

Scheduler/Alarm

Alarm, scheduler, address book and memo

Phonebook (# of names)

Yes(1000)

ADVANCED FEATURES

Java (version)

Yes (MIDP 2.0)

MIDI (poly)

Yes

Camera

Yes

Camera Resolution (MP)

0,3

Zoom Lens

2x

Internal Memory

30 MB

MP3

Yes

Bluetooth

Yes

CARRIER

Solo Mobile

Yes

Virgin Mobile

Yes

