1)9mm class Thinnest

-Power board and speakers are seamlessly integrated into the screen.







2)Hyper Radiant Colour Tech

-LG OLED TV displays have been verified as Low Blue Light Platinum by UL.







3)X3.9 Brightness

-Brightness may vary based on model, screen size, and market region.

-Peak brightness is 3.9X brighter than conventional OLED @3% window by Internal measurements.







4)Perfect Black & Perfect Colour

-LG OLED display is verified by UL for Perfect Black measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection standards.

-LG OLED display is verified by UL for Perfect Colour measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection standards.

-Actual performance may vary depending on the ambient lighting and viewing environment.

-True Visual Experience certification by TUV means that the product achieved the highest grade "Perfect" in all five metrics for ambient visual quality

(blackness, vividness, perceptual contrast length, gradation precision, and ambient contrast modulation) when tested in accordance with IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection standards up to 500lux.

-LG OLED display is certified by Intertek for 100% Colour Fidelity measured to CIE DE2000 with 125 colour patterns.

-Display Colour Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 colour space as verified independently by Intertek.

-Reflectance is measured as the Specular Component Included (SCI) value at 550nm, independently tested by Intertek.

-LG OLED display is certified by Intertek for Reflection Free Premium measured to IDMS 11.2.2 sampling-sphere implementation.







5)Reflection Free Premium

6)Eyesafe

7)alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3

-Compared with previous year of OLED evo models(α9 AI Processor Gen8).







8)True Wireless & Zero Connect Box

-Wireless OLED TV refers to connectivity between Zero Connect Box and screen.

-Placement of Zero Connect Box in a cabinet may result in signal interference depending on the material and thickness of the cabinet.

-Visually lossless, based on internal test results with ISO/IEC 29170-2 and measurement results may vary depending on connection status.

-Zero Connect Box should be installed lower than the TV's wireless receiver.

-Devices must be connected via wire to the Zero Connect Box.

-Power cable connection to both the TV screen and Zero Connect Box required.

-Actual fit may vary depending on installation conditions. A slight gap between the TV and the wall is possible.

-Installation requirements may differ.

-Zero Connect Technology refers to connectivity between Zero Connect Box and screen.