Wallpaper TV, Reborn
Greatness at Its Thinnest

LG Wallpaper OLED TV mounted on a transparent glass stand, featuring an ultra-slim 9mm class design and Hyper Radiant Colour Tech, displaying a luminous whale scene.

LG OLED evo W6 is shown as an ultra-thin line that expands into a screen. A glowing golden whale swims across the display, which is then shown floating on a glass stand in a penthouse.

A text "Greatness at Its Thinnest This is Wallpaper TV" in a bold, sans-serif font. The letters have a vibrant pink-to-purple gradient effect against a solid black background.

Our best innovation in a 9mm class thin — where Hyper Radiant Color Tech, powered by incomparable brightness, Perfect Black, and Perfect Color, comes together with True Wireless technology to achieve an extraordinary level of design and immersion.



Wallpaper TV in the 9mm Class—at Its Thinnest

Uncompromising performance is captured within our 9mm class thin Wallpaper TV. Nothing protrudes, nothing interrupts. This Wallpaper Design integrates flawlessly with your wall, delivering an exquisite sophistication that elevates your interior to perfection.1)

A text "Greatness at Its Thinnest This is Wallpaper TV" in a bold, sans-serif font. The letters have a vibrant pink-to-purple gradient effect against a solid black background.

LG OLED evo W6 is shown in two views: one mounted on a clear glass partition displaying a painting, and a side profile highlighting its thin edge.

Hyper Radiant Colour Tech in the 9mm Class—at Its Thinnest

Breaking the limits of 9mm class thin Wallpaper Design, our Wallpaper TV, LG OLED evo W6 enhances every aspect of picture quality to an entirely new level. Hyper Radiant Color Tech is our next-generation OLED technology that delivers incomparable brightness, Perfect Black, and Perfect Color in any light, while preserving stunning 4K visuals with our best alpha 11 AI Processor Gen3. OLED evo W6 is even certified for Reflection-Free Premium, delivering flawless picture quality without reflection in any light—bright or dark. Experience OLED like never before—see the difference, feel the brilliance, and discover a new standard in viewing.2)

LG OLED evo W6 displays technical icons for X3.9 Brighter OLED, Perfect Black and Colour, and Dual AI Engine above a cosmic burst of purple and blue colours, highlighting its advanced display performance.

X3.9 Brighter, achieving the pinnacle of brightness

alpha 11 AI Processor Gen3’s new Light Boosting Algorithm and Light Control Architecture deliver up to X3.9 higher peak brightness, revealing more vivid highlights and clearer detail.3)

LG OLED evo W6 displays technical icons for X3.9 Brighter OLED, Perfect Black and Color, and Dual AI Engine above a cosmic burst of purple and blue colors, highlighting its advanced display performance.

Perfect Black and Perfect Colour in any light

Perfect Black and Perfect Colour stay true in brightness and darkness, with UL-verified black adding depth and clarity, and UL-verified colour levels delivering accuracy and vibrancy.4)

A visual showing a background shifting from dark to bright while maintaining clear picture quality, highlighting the Perfect Black and Perfect Colour performance of LG OLED evo W6

A image showing Intertek tested certifications for LG OLED evo W6, including Reflection Free Premium, 100% colour fidelity up to 500 lux, and 100% colour volume to DCI-P3

Reflection Free-certified for Perfect Black that goes beyond Anti-Glare

LG's Reflection Free OLED display minimizes reflectance while preserving transmittance for uncompromised black and colour, while Anti-Glare OLED displays that absorb and scatter light-shifting black to gray and distorts colors especially in bright environment.5)

A visual showing a dark-to-bright background while a black puma remains clear, demonstrating Reflection Free Premium on LG OLED evo W6.

A image showing Intertek tested certifications for LG OLED evo W6, including Reflection Free Premium, 100% color fidelity up to 500 lux, and 100% color volume to DCI-P3

A visual showing the Eyesafe RPF40 certification verifying reduced blue light performance for comfortable viewing on LG OLED evo W6.

Eyesafe-verified to reduce blue light, every frame stays easy on your eyes6)

New AI Processor, now with Dual AI Engine

alpha 11 AI Processor Gen3 takes OLED performance beyond limits, precisely controlling 8.3 million self-lit pixels - now even more powerful with Dual AI Engine. Going beyond a single AI engine, this advanced processing refines sharpeness and texture simultaneously, delivering 4K picture quality that is shartper and more natural.7)

A visual of the α11 AI Processor with Dual AI Engine, highlighting up to x5.6 faster AI processing, 50% faster CPU, and 70% improved GPU performance on LG OLED evo W6.

Even Beyond Limits—True Wireless

 

Beyond wires, beyond limits. With 4K 165Hz video and audio transfer, True Wireless combines cutting-edge performance with artistic freedom, elevating your space to pure elegance.8)

Two visuals of LG OLED evo W6 shown wirelessly installed in different interiors, one with a city night view and another in a bright living space displaying artwork.

A visual of LG OLED evo W6 mounted without visible cables, highlighting its True Wireless installation while displaying artwork in a minimalist living space.

Disclaimer



*All images above are simulated.



1)9mm class Thinnest

-Power board and speakers are seamlessly integrated into the screen.



2)Hyper Radiant Colour Tech

-LG OLED TV displays have been verified as Low Blue Light Platinum by UL.



3)X3.9 Brightness

-Brightness may vary based on model, screen size, and market region.

-Peak brightness is 3.9X brighter than conventional OLED @3% window by Internal measurements.



4)Perfect Black & Perfect Colour

-LG OLED display is verified by UL for Perfect Black measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection standards.

-LG OLED display is verified by UL for Perfect Colour measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection standards.

-Actual performance may vary depending on the ambient lighting and viewing environment.

-True Visual Experience certification by TUV means that the product achieved the highest grade "Perfect" in all five metrics for ambient visual quality

(blackness, vividness, perceptual contrast length, gradation precision, and ambient contrast modulation) when tested in accordance with IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection standards up to 500lux.

-LG OLED display is certified by Intertek for 100% Colour Fidelity measured to CIE DE2000 with 125 colour patterns.

-Display Colour Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 colour space as verified independently by Intertek.

-Reflectance is measured as the Specular Component Included (SCI) value at 550nm, independently tested by Intertek.

-LG OLED display is certified by Intertek for Reflection Free Premium measured to IDMS 11.2.2 sampling-sphere implementation.



5)Reflection Free Premium

-Reflectance is measured as the Specular Component Included (SCI) value at 550nm, independently tested by Intertek.

-LG OLED display is certified by Intertek for Reflection Free Premium measured to IDMS 11.2.2 sampling-sphere implementation.



6)Eyesafe

-LG OLED TV displays have been verified as Low Blue Light Platinum by UL.



7)alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3

-Compared with previous year of OLED evo models(α9 AI Processor Gen8).



8)True Wireless & Zero Connect Box

-Wireless OLED TV refers to connectivity between Zero Connect Box and screen.

-Placement of Zero Connect Box in a cabinet may result in signal interference depending on the material and thickness of the cabinet.

-Visually lossless, based on internal test results with ISO/IEC 29170-2 and measurement results may vary depending on connection status.

-Zero Connect Box should be installed lower than the TV's wireless receiver.

-Devices must be connected via wire to the Zero Connect Box.

-Power cable connection to both the TV screen and Zero Connect Box required.

-Actual fit may vary depending on installation conditions. A slight gap between the TV and the wall is possible.

-Installation requirements may differ.

-Zero Connect Technology refers to connectivity between Zero Connect Box and screen.