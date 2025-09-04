About Cookies on This Site

LG CES 2026 World Premiere key visual with the tagline “Life’s Good. Innovation in tune with you,” announcing an AI showcase.

ces2026 - Life's good - with Affectionate Intelligence

*For a more personalized experience, you may use your browser's automatic translation feature to explore the site.

LG boothStoryHighlightsOffersLG AI

Overview of LG CES 2026 booth

CES 2025 LG booth map

Stories from CES 2026

LG CES 2026 Innovation Highlights

LG Wallpaper OLED TV mounted on a transparent glass stand, featuring an ultra-slim 9mm class design and Hyper Radiant Color Tech, displaying a luminous whale scene.
LG OLED evo AI

Wallpaper TV, Reborn. Greatness at its Thinnest

LG Micro RGB TV screen showcasing Micro RGB technology with Micro Dimming Ultra, filled with vivid jewel-like colors that emphasize high peak brightness, deep contrast, and precise color control on a dark background.
LG Micro RGB evo AI

Micro RGB, Evolved. The New Color Evolution

LG Gallery TV displayed in a cozy living room, featuring a slim white TV frame and showcasing artwork on screen, blending seamlessly into the interior like a framed gallery piece.
LG ART TV

Redefining ART TV Beyond Boundaries

LG UltraGear evo AI gaming monitor showcased at CES 2026 featuring world's first 5K MiniLED gaming monitor with 5K AI upscaling technology and recognized as a CES 2026 Innovation Awards Honoree
LG UltraGear evo AI

Next-gen UltraGear evoTM powered by the world's first 5K AI Upscaling tech

LG CES 2026 Offer & Raffle

Promotional banner showcasing LG OLED TVs and monitors with advanced display innovation and exclusive OLED deals

Cutting‑Edge Innovation in
OLED TV & Monitors

Available from $609.99! 

Cutting‑Edge Innovation in<br>OLED TV & Monitors
Promotional banner inviting users to join the future of LG innovation for a chance to win Toronto Maple Leafs tickets

Join the Future of LG Innovation &
a chance to Win Leafs Tickets!

Join the Future of LG Innovation &<br>a chance to Win Leafs Tickets!

LG AI Experience

LG presents two screens highlighting its AI TV technology: one displaying webOS for AI with the Magic Remote, and the other showing the alpha 11 AI Processor refining image sharpness and texture through advanced AI processing for a more natural picture.
LG AI TV

The next generation of LG AI TV

Lineup of LG home appliances including refrigerators, washing machines, dryers, and kitchen appliances displayed on a dark stage with a circuit board pattern floor.
LG AI Appliances

Meet AI Core-Tech in LG Appliances

LG Mobility’s vision for future intelligent driving depicted in a futuristic maze, where luminous spheres represent seamlessly integrated AI solutions—head unit, automotive display, connectivity, ADAS, and software.
LG Mobility

Ride in Tune: The LG Mobility In‑Vehicle Experience

LG CES 2026 award banner titled “Innovation In Tune With You,” featuring seven LG products honored with CES 2026 Awards.

Innovation Award winning product image.

Awarded for
Innovation in tune with you

Awarded for<br>Innovation in tune with you
LG Newsroom banner highlighting CES 2026 coverage, featuring the LG Twin Towers at night with fireworks and an invitation.

LG Newsroom

Discover our latest innovations at CES 2026

by exploring LG Newsroom

LG Newsroom