UltraGear evo™ expands the 5K-and-beyond display category with the world’s first* 5K AI Upscaling
technology — introducing next-gen UltraGear evo™ that elevate immersive gaming to the next level.
World's first* 5K AI Upscaling technology
UltraGear evo™’s built-in processor powers 5K AI Upscaling, enhancing external inputs to the monitor’s native resolution in real time. Connect your gaming device as is and enjoy up to stunning 5K resolution from your existing setup—no extra GPU or upgrade required.**
Latest 4th Gen Tandem
OLED
Powered by 4th Gen Primary RGB Tandem OLED, UltraGear evo™ delivers brighter visuals with less power than previous 3rd Gen OLEDs. Its advanced 4-stack RGB structure enhances brightness and color accuracy even in bright environments, while achieving UL-certified Perfect Black, Perfect Color, and Perfect Reproduction.
New MiniLED with Minimized Blooming
With 1.5x more local dimming zones (2,304 zones) and 5.9x more LEDs (9,216 LEDs) than conventional MiniLED***, UltraGear evo™ delivers superior peak brightness and clear visuals. Zero Optical Distance technology minimizes the panel-to-backlight gap to near zero, reducing light bleed and powerfully suppressing blooming (halo) effects.
*Based on published specifications of gaming monitors as of December 2025, LG UltraGear evo™ is the first gaming monitor lineup to support 5K AI Upscaling technology.
**AI Upscaling requires a source input of at least Full HD (FHD) resolution and will not operate with sources below FHD.
***Based on internal comparison with LG’s previous MiniLED model (27GR95UM).
****Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Be the first to experience
the UltraGear evo™ lineup at CES 2026
39GX950B
The 39-inch 5K2K OLED gaming monitor powered by the world’s first* AI Upscaling technology
• 39-inch 5K2K (5120x2160, WUHD) display
• 4th Gen Primary RGB Tandem OLED
• 5K2K AI Upscaling, AI Scene Optimization, AI Sound
• Dual-Mode (WUHD 165Hz ↔ WFHD 330Hz), 0.03ms (GtG)
• 1500R Curvature
• VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 500, DCI-P3 99.5% (Typ.)
• DisplayPort 2.1, HDMI 2.1 x2, USB-C (PD 90W)
27GM950B
World’s first* 5K MiniLED with Minimized Blooming gaming monitor with AI Upscaling technology
• 27-inch 5K (5120x2880) display
• MiniLED with Minimized Blooming with 2,304 local dimming zones & Zero Optical Distance technology
• 5K AI Upscaling, AI Scene Optimization, AI Sound
• Dual-Mode (5K 165Hz ↔ QHD 330Hz), 1ms (GtG)
• VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000 with DCI-P3 99% (Typ.)
• DisplayPort 2.1, HDMI 2.1 x2, USB-C (PD 90W)
52G930B
World’s largest* 52-inch 5K2K 240Hz gaming monitor
• 52-inch 5K2K (5120x2160) 21:9 display
• 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms (GtG)
• 1000R Curvature
• VESA DisplayHDR™ 600, DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)
• DisplayPort 2.1, HDMI 2.1 x2, USB-C (PD 90W)
32GX870B
World’s first* AI Upscaling 32-inch 4K OLED 240Hz gaming monitor
• 32-inch OLED (3840x2160, UHD) display
• 4th Gen Primary RGB Tandem OLED
• 4K AI Upscaling, AI Scene Optimization, AI Sound
• Dual-Mode (UHD 240Hz ↔︎ FHD 480Hz), 0.03ms (GtG)
• VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 500 & DCI-P3 99.5% (Typ.)
• DisplayPort 2.1, HDMI 2.1 x2, USB-C (PD 90W)
27GX790B
27-inch 540Hz 4th Gen Tandem OLED gaming monitor with Dual-Mode
• 27-inch 4th Gen OLED (2560x1440, QHD) display
• 4th Gen Primary RGB Tandem OLED
• Dual-Mode (QHD 540Hz ↔ HD 720Hz), 0.02ms (GtG), VESA ClearMR 21000
• VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 500 & DCI-P3 99.5% (Typ.)
• DisplayPort 2.1, HDMI 2.1 x2, USB-C
*Based on published specifications of gaming monitors as of December 2025, LG 39GX950B is the first 39-inch 5K2K OLED gaming monitor to support 5K2K AI Upscaling technology.
*Based on published specifications of 5K MiniLED gaming monitors as of December 2025, LG 27GM950B is the first 5K MiniLED gaming monitor with 5K AI Upscaling technology.
*Based on published specifications of 5K2K gaming monitors as of December 2025, LG 52G930B is the largest gaming monitor with a 52-inch 5K2K (5120x2160) display.
*Based on published specifications of gaming monitors as of December 2025, LG 32GX870B is the first 32-inch 4K OLED gaming monitor to support AI Upscaling technology.