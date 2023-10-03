About Cookies on This Site

Internal 24X Super-Multi DVD SATA Rewriter

GH24NS70

GH24NS70

Internal 24X Super-Multi DVD SATA Rewriter

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

Type

Internal Super-Multi SecurDisc™ DVD Rewriter

Interface

Serial ATA interface (SATA)

DVD Write Speed

22x

CD Write Speed

48x

Supported Discs

CD-R/RW, DVD-R/RW/RAM/ +R/RW +/-R DL

Buffer Capacity

2MB Under-run prevention function embedded

SecurDisc™ techlogy

Yes

WRITE SPEEDS (MAX)

DVD-R

24x

DVD-R Dual Layer

12x

DVD-RW

6x

DVD-RAM

12x

DVD+R

22x

DVD+R Dual Layer

16x

DVD+RW

8x

CD-R

48x

CD-RW

32x

READ SPEEDS (MAX)

DVD-R/RW/ROM

16x/13x/16x max.

DVD-R Dual Layer

12x

DVD-RAM

12x

DVD-Video

4.8x max

DVD+R/+RW

16x / 13x

DVD+R Dual Layer

12x

CD-R/RW/ROM

48x / 40x / 48x

CD-DA

40x

ACCESS TIME

DVD-ROM

145 ms typ.

CD-ROM

125 ms typ.

DATA TRANSFER RATE

DVD-ROM

22.16 MB/s (16x) Max.

CD-ROM

7,200 kB/s (48x) max

INTERFACE

Type

SATA

DRIVE OS COMPATIBILITY

Client OS Support

Genuine Windows 7, Windows Vista™, Windows XP, Windows 2003 Server, Windows 2008 Server

SIZE

WxHxD

5.7" x 1.6" x 6.5" (146 x 41.3 x 165 mm)

Weight

680g

WARRANTY

Warranty

1 Year Limited Warranty on Optical Drives

