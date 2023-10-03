About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG STUDIO- 30” Radiant Cooktop

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

  • Buy More Save More on select LG appliances. Buy 2 save $150. Buy 3 save $300. Click here.

LG STUDIO- 30” Radiant Cooktop

LSCE305ST

LG STUDIO- 30” Radiant Cooktop

LG STUDIO

LG STUDIO

LG STUDIO

LG STUDIO

Integrated Pro-Style Design

Designed with seamless integration in mind, the new LG Studio Collection reflects pro-style details that add more robust, timeless feel. With its brushed stainless steel finish, you can look and feel like a pro cooking. The LG Studio Collection offers a streamlined custom appearance that enhances every kitchen and makes cooking a pleasure.

Integrated Pro-Style Design1

Steady Heat Elements

Steady Heat cooking elements deliver constant heat at any temperature for more precise heat control, and respond quickly to every power setting adjustment

Steady Heat Elements1

Dual & Triple Elements

LG's premium cooktops offer versatile elements that fit different sized cookware for convenience and even heating.

Dual & Triple Elements1

SmoothTouch™ Glass Controls

Intuitive SmoothTouch™ Controls are extremely easy to use with just a touch. With just a quick glance of the centralized electronic controls you can see which heating elements are activated, and the smooth surface easily wipes clean.

SmoothTouch™ Glass Controls1

SUMMARY

Print
CAPACITY
Number of elements - 5
MEASUREMENTS (WXHXD)
30" x 4" x 21 47/64"
EASYCLEAN®
No
THINQ®
No

All Spec

BAR CODE

Bar Code

048231316620

BASIC SPEC

Brand

Studio

Outcase Color

Black

Cooktop Type

Electric

Fuel Type

Electric

COOKTOP FEATURES

Cooktop Type

30"Electric

Hot Surface LED Indicator

Yes

Number of Cooktop Elements/Burners

5

Element/Burner Type(Dual)

8”, 5” / 19, 0 95kW (Dual)

Element/Burner Type(Warm)

6” / 0.1kW (Warm)

Radiant Heater - Center Middle (W)(inch)

7 / 15kW

Radiant Heater - Left Front (W)(inch)

6 / 12kW

Radiant Heater - Left Rear (W)(inch)

8, 5 / 19, 0 95kW (Dual)

Radiant Heater - Right Front (W)(inch)

9, 6 / 3 0, 14kW (Dual)

Radiant Heater - Right Rear (W)(inch)

6 / 0.1kW (Warm)

DESIGN / FINISH

Cooktop Color

Stainless Steel, Black

Cooktop Control Type

SmoothTouch™

Cooktop Finish

Radiant Glass surface

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

Packing Dimensions (W x H x D)(inch)

29 3/8 x 20 1/4

Product Dimensions (W x H x D)(inch)

30 27/32 x 4 x 21 47/64

Product Weight (lb.)

34.2

Shipping Weight (lb.)

41.22

Size in Width (inch)

30

POWER / RATINGS

Amp Rating at 208V (A)

Max.40Amp(27.9/32.1A)

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

ADA Compliant

Yes

Control Lock

Yes (Child Lock)

What people are saying

Buy Directly

LSCE305ST

LG STUDIO- 30” Radiant Cooktop