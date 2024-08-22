We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
6.3 cu ft. Electric Range with EasyClean®
*Heavy build-up may require additional manual effort or use of the Self Clean feature.
All Spec
DESIGN / FINISH
-
Cavity Material
Enamel
-
Cooktop Control Type
Knob
-
Cooktop Glass
Ceramic glass
-
Door Color
Smog, Stainless Steel
-
Handle Color
Steel Silver
-
Handle Material
Aluminum
-
Knob Color
Silver Gray
-
Knob Lighting
No
-
Knob Material
Plastic
-
Outcase Color
Stainless Steel
-
Oven Control Type
Knob
-
Oven Door Feature
WideView Window
-
Printproof Finish
No
ACCESSORIES
-
Standard Rack (Ea)
2
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
048231346245
BASIC SPEC
-
Brand
LG
-
Cooktop Type
Radiant
-
Fuel Type
Electric
-
Outcase Color
Stainless Steel
-
Oven Type
Single
-
Range Type
Slide-In
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
ADA Compliant
Yes
-
Control Lock
No
-
Cooking Complete Reminder Volume
No
-
Delayed Timed Cook
No
-
Instaview
No
-
Kitchen Timer
No
-
Oven Cleaning Type
Easy Clean
-
Sabbath Mode
No
-
Soft Closing System
No
-
Timed Cook
No
COOKTOP FEATURES
-
Cooktop Type
Radiant
-
EasyClean Cooktop
No
-
Element/Burner Type(Dual)
Left Front, Right Front
-
Element/Burner Type(Single)
Left Rear, Right Rear
-
Fuel Type
Electric
-
Heater - Total (W)
8800
-
Hot Surface Indicator
Yes
-
Number of Cooktop Elements/Burners
4
-
Radiant Heater - Left Front (W) (inch)
3200(9), 1400(6)
-
Radiant Heater - Left Rear (W) (inch)
1200(6)
-
Radiant Heater - Right Front (W) (inch)
3200(9), 1400(6)
-
Radiant Heater - Right Rear (W) (inch)
1200(6)
-
Safety function(Cooktop)
No
DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT
-
Oven Interior Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)
24 13/16 x 22 1/6 x 20
-
Overall Depth - including handle (inch)
29 7/32
-
Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)
32 1/6 x 49 11/16 x 29 3/8
-
Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)
29 7/8 x 37 1/4 x 29 7/32
-
Product Weight (lb.)
135.6
-
Shipping Weight (lb.)
162
-
Size in Width (inch)
30
DRAWER FEATURES
-
Drawer Time Control
No
OVEN FEATURES
-
Bake Element Type
Exposed
-
Automatic Safety Shut-Off
No
-
Broil Element Type
Sheath
-
Convection Conversion
No
-
Bake Element Power (W)
2300
-
Broil Element Power (W)
2600
-
Fuel Type
Electric
-
GoCook Smart Oven Light
No
-
Number of Rack Positions
7
-
Oven Capacity (cu.ft.)
6.3
-
Oven Cooking mode
Bake, Broil, Warm
-
Oven Light Type
Halogen
POWER / RATINGS
-
Required Power Supply (Volt/Hz)
120/208V / 60Hz, 120/240V / 60Hz
-
Amp Rating at 208V(Amp)
41.3
-
Amp Rating at 240V(Amp)
47.5
-
Watt Rating at 208V(W)
8600
-
Watt Rating at 240V(W)
11400
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
SmartDiagnosis
No
-
NFC Tag On
No
-
Proactive Customer Care
No
-
Smart Recipe (3rd Party Recipe App)
No
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
No
-
Voice Control (3rd Party Device)
No
-
Works with
No
What people are saying
Find Locally
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
Text us
Text ‘*CARE’ to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)