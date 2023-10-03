We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
6.3 cu ft. Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Fan Convection Electric Slide-in Range with EasyClean®
*Heavy build-up may require additional manual effort or use the full self-clean feature. Model design may vary.
Tap into Smart Features with Foolproof Results
*Model design may vary.
1. Participating products may vary. Refer to ThinQ app for details.
2. App partners launch dates may vary.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
-
All Available Colours
-
Smudge Resistant Stainless Steel
-
Control Material
-
SmoothTouch™ Glass
-
Knobs
-
Stainless Steel Appearance, Weighted
-
Oven Door Feature
-
WideView™ Window
-
Cooktop Finish
-
Porcelain Enamel
-
Cooktop Type
-
Radiant, Ceramic Glass
-
No. of Burners
-
5
-
Element Size/Wattage - Left Front
-
9"/6" Dual, 3200W UltraHeat™
-
Element Size/Wattage - Left Rear
-
6" Single, 1200W
-
Element Size/Wattage - Right Front
-
12" / 9" Dual, 3000W
-
Element Size/Wattage - Right Rear
-
6" Single, 1200W
-
Element Size/Wattage - Center
-
7" Single, 100W Warming Zone
-
Hot Surface LED Indicator.
-
Yes
-
Oven Type
-
Single Oven
-
Oven Cooking System
-
Fan Convection
-
Convection Conversion Auto-Adjust
-
Yes
-
Oven Cleaning Type
-
EasyClean® + Self Clean
-
Self-Clean Oven Door Lock
-
Automatic
-
Broil Element (BTU)
-
4200W
-
Bake Element
-
3400W
-
Hidden Bake Element
-
Yes
-
No. of Rack Positions
-
7
-
Number of Oven Racks
-
2
-
Oven Modes
-
Bake, Broil, Easy & Self Clean, Convection Bake, Convection Roast, Warm, Keep Warm, Proof, Slow cook, Frozen Meal
-
Oven Light
-
Halogen
-
Kitchen Timer
-
Yes
-
Timed Cook
-
Yes
-
Oven Control Lock
-
Yes (Cooktop, Key)
-
Sabbath Mode
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi Connectivity
-
Yes
-
SmartDiagnosis™
-
Yes
-
Works with
-
LG ThinQ®, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant
-
ThinQ®
-
Yes
-
ThinQ Care
-
Yes
-
Amp Rating at 208V
-
46.9A
-
Amp Rating at 240V
-
54.2A
-
KW Rating at 208V
-
9.8KW
-
KW Rating at 240V
-
13.0kW
-
Required Power Supply (amp)
-
40A
-
Cabinet Width (in)
-
30
-
Overall Depth (in) - including handle
-
29 7/32" (742mm)
-
Overall Height (in)
-
37 1/4" (946mm)
-
Overall Width (in)
-
29 7/8" (759mm)
-
Weight (Product)
-
165
-
Shipping Weight (lbs)
-
186
-
Shipping Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
32 1/2" x 44" x 30 1/2"
-
UPC
-
048231346030
-
Parts and Labour (internal/functional parts only)
-
1 Year
LSEL633CF
6.3 cu ft. Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Fan Convection Electric Slide-in Range with EasyClean®