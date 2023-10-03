About Cookies on This Site

6.3 cu ft. Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Fan Convection Electric Slide-in Range with EasyClean®

6.3 cu ft. Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Fan Convection Electric Slide-in Range with EasyClean®

6.3 cu ft. Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Fan Convection Electric Slide-in Range with EasyClean®

Keep Your Oven Clean without the Elbow Grease

Spray the interior with water, press EasyClean®, and let the oven do the work in 10 minutes, then quickly wipe away any leftover grime – no chemicals or high-heat.*
*Heavy build-up may require additional manual effort or use the full self-clean feature. Model design may vary.

2-in-1 Design

Go from 12” to 9” with just a turn to cook a pot of chili or simmer a small pan of sauce, without having to move pans around.
Room for the Turkey and the Sides as Well

Whether you’re baking large batches of cookies or a 20-pound turkey and the sides for the holidays, this spacious 6.3cu. ft. oven can fit it all.

Tap into Smart Features with Foolproof Results





Cooking is Easier with an App

Use the ThinQ app to start the oven, set times, or check on dinner from anywhere. Simply speak to control your oven with Alexa and the Google Assistant.*

*Model design may vary.
1. Participating products may vary. Refer to ThinQ app for details.
2. App partners launch dates may vary.

A Sleek, Built-in Look

With a depth that fits standard countertops, the range has a custom appearance.

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

CAPACITY
6.3
MEASUREMENTS (WXHXD)
29 7/8" x 37 1/4" x 29 7/32"
EASYCLEAN®
Yes
THINQ®
Yes

APPEARANCE

All Available Colours

Smudge Resistant Stainless Steel

Control Material

SmoothTouch™ Glass

Knobs

Stainless Steel Appearance, Weighted

Oven Door Feature

WideView™ Window

Cooktop Finish

Porcelain Enamel

COOKTOP

Cooktop Type

Radiant, Ceramic Glass

No. of Burners

5

Element Size/Wattage - Left Front

9"/6" Dual, 3200W UltraHeat™

Element Size/Wattage - Left Rear

6" Single, 1200W

Element Size/Wattage - Right Front

12" / 9" Dual, 3000W

Element Size/Wattage - Right Rear

6" Single, 1200W

Element Size/Wattage - Center

7" Single, 100W Warming Zone

Hot Surface LED Indicator.

Yes

OVEN FEATURES

Oven Type

Single Oven

Oven Cooking System

Fan Convection

Convection Conversion Auto-Adjust

Yes

Oven Cleaning Type

EasyClean® + Self Clean

Self-Clean Oven Door Lock

Automatic

Broil Element (BTU)

4200W

Bake Element

3400W

Hidden Bake Element

Yes

No. of Rack Positions

7

Number of Oven Racks

2

Oven Modes

Bake, Broil, Easy & Self Clean, Convection Bake, Convection Roast, Warm, Keep Warm, Proof, Slow cook, Frozen Meal

Oven Light

Halogen

CONTROLS

Kitchen Timer

Yes

Timed Cook

Yes

Oven Control Lock

Yes (Cooktop, Key)

Sabbath Mode

Yes

THINQ® SMART FEATURES

Wi-Fi Connectivity

Yes

SmartDiagnosis™

Yes

Works with

LG ThinQ®, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant

ThinQ®

Yes

ThinQ Care

Yes

POWER/RATINGS

Amp Rating at 208V

46.9A

Amp Rating at 240V

54.2A

KW Rating at 208V

9.8KW

KW Rating at 240V

13.0kW

Required Power Supply (amp)

40A

DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES/WEIGHT

Cabinet Width (in)

30

Overall Depth (in) - including handle

29 7/32" (742mm)

Overall Height (in)

37 1/4" (946mm)

Overall Width (in)

29 7/8" (759mm)

Weight (Product)

165

Shipping Weight (lbs)

186

Shipping Dimensions (W x H x D)

32 1/2" x 44" x 30 1/2"

WARRANTY/UPC

UPC

048231346030

Parts and Labour (internal/functional parts only)

1 Year

6.3 cu ft. Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Fan Convection Electric Slide-in Range with EasyClean®