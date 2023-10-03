About Cookies on This Site

LG STUDIO- 30" Radiant Cooktop

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

Brilliantly Lit A premium range should meet your needs and look beautiful doing it. The Brilliant Blue Interior provides an upscale look with premium interior design.

Premium Interior Design

The best view in the kitchen! This supersized window allows you to easily check the progress of a meal no matter where it’s placed in the oven.

WideView™ Window

Easy Operation at a touch. IntuiTouch™, with scrolling IntuiScroll™ display, makes operating your gas range a snap. The left side of the panel mirrors the cooktop burners, while the right side controls the oven functions.

IntuiTouch™ Control System

Integrated Pro-Style Design

Designed with seamless integration in mind, the new LG Studio electric range reflects pro-style details that add more robust, timeless feel. With its brushed stainless steel finish coupled with durable, heavy-duty metal knobs, you can look and feel like a pro cooking with this range. And with a depth that lines up with standard kitchen countertops, the LG slide-in electric range offers a streamlined custom appearance that enhances every kitchen and makes cooking a pleasure.

Baked to Perfection on Every Rack, Every Time

LG ProBakeConvection® delivers even baking results on every rack, every time*. Inspired by pro-style ranges, this new LG range moved the heating element from the bottom of the oven to the back wall for optimal heat distribution.
LG EasyClean® brings you our fastest oven-cleaning feature yet. In just three steps your oven can sparkle, all without strong chemical fumes or high heat. Simply spray the oven interior with water, press EasyClean and 10 later, wipe away leftover grime. There's even a traditional self-clean cycle for an occasional deep clean.

Cook More

The 6.3 cu. ft. oven capacity give you more space and gives you the flexibility to cook more dishes and larger platters at the same time.

LG's Fastest Boiling Cooktop Elements

Just when you thought it couldn’t get any faster, it did. With 3200 watts, these dual cooktop elements are our most powerful available. Not only do they deliver LG’s fastest boil, they let you match the element size to your cookware for the utmost in flexibility.

A Stylish Take on Convenience

Stop reaching over hot pans to adjust your cooktop burners. Sleek, angled controls put power and visibility at your fingertips while bringing an updated, stylish look to your kitchen.

SUMMARY

CAPACITY
Number of elements - 5
MEASUREMENTS (WXHXD)
30" x 4" x 21 47/64"
EASYCLEAN®
No
THINQ®
No

All Spec

BAR CODE

Bar Code

048231316620

BASIC SPEC

Brand

Studio

Outcase Color

Black

Cooktop Type

Electric

Fuel Type

Electric

COOKTOP FEATURES

Cooktop Type

30"Electric

Hot Surface LED Indicator

Yes

Number of Cooktop Elements/Burners

5

Element/Burner Type(Dual)

8”, 5” / 19, 0 95kW (Dual)

Element/Burner Type(Warm)

6” / 0.1kW (Warm)

Radiant Heater - Center Middle (W)(inch)

7 / 15kW

Radiant Heater - Left Front (W)(inch)

6 / 12kW

Radiant Heater - Left Rear (W)(inch)

8, 5 / 19, 0 95kW (Dual)

Radiant Heater - Right Front (W)(inch)

9, 6 / 3 0, 14kW (Dual)

Radiant Heater - Right Rear (W)(inch)

6 / 0.1kW (Warm)

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

ADA Compliant

Yes

Control Lock

Yes (Child Lock)

DESIGN / FINISH

Cooktop Color

Stainless Steel, Black

Cooktop Control Type

SmoothTouch™

Cooktop Finish

Radiant Glass surface

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

Packing Dimensions (W x H x D)(inch)

29 3/8 x 20 1/4

Product Dimensions (W x H x D)(inch)

30 27/32 x 4 x 21 47/64

Product Weight (lb.)

34.2

Shipping Weight (lb.)

41.22

Size in Width (inch)

30

POWER / RATINGS

Amp Rating at 208V (A)

Max.40Amp(27.9/32.1A)

