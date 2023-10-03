About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
1.7/4.7 cu. ft. Smart wi-fi Enabled Combination Double Wall Oven

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

  • Buy More Save More on select LG appliances. Buy 2 save $150. Buy 3 save $300. Click here.

1.7/4.7 cu. ft. Smart wi-fi Enabled Combination Double Wall Oven

LWC3063ST

1.7/4.7 cu. ft. Smart wi-fi Enabled Combination Double Wall Oven

LG's new TurboCook™ SpeedOven

LG's new TurboCook™ SpeedOven

Get the hustle of a microwave with the quality you expect from a convection oven. Bake bread, whole chickens, potatoes, pizzas and more–no preheating required. With speeds 2 to 4 times faster than a traditional oven, you'll have more cooking flexibility and more time to enjoy your meal.
Cook with Confidence

Cook with Confidence

True Convection delivers precise heat for crisp, delicious food. Bake with the greatest of ease with LG's True Convection oven. Our convection technology evenly distributes continual precise heat so food is delicious on the inside, and crisp on the outside.
10 Minutes. 1 Spotless Oven.

10 Minutes. 1 Spotless Oven.

Got 10 minutes? LG EasyClean® brings you the fastest oven-cleaning feature yet. In three easy steps and 10 quick minutes your oven can be sparkling clean, without strong chemical fumes or high heat*. Simply spray the oven interior with water, press EasyClean® and then in 10 minutes, quickly wipe away any leftover grime.

*Among major leading appliance brands as surveyed in June 2017. Heavy build-up may require additional manual effort or use of the full self-clean feature.

Steam Cook Nutritious, Tasty Dishes

Steam Cook Nutritious, Tasty Dishes

Bring one of the healthiest ways to cook to your kitchen. Steam cooking evenly distributes moisture and pairs perfectly with the true convection system for food that's golden outside and tender inside. The refillable water reservoir doesn't require plumbing, making installation that much easier.
Sleek and Practical Design

Sleek and Practical Design

Intuitive SmoothTouch™ glass controls not only look sleek but makes operating your oven a snap with just a touch of your finger. Best of all, they have been designed with practicality in mind – the smooth surface easily wipes clean.
Think of the Possibilities

Think of the Possibilities

LG wall ovens featuring ThinQ® technology let you check on dishes from the comfort of your couch by monitoring cooking mode and remaining time using the LG ThinQ® smartphone app – which you can use to activate features through simple voice commands. It even works with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.
Multiple Presets Make You a Pro

Multiple Presets Make You a Pro

Take the guesswork out of cooking. Let the preset cooking functions take over when you need to defrost, reheat, melt and more. With 50 options to choose from, we've got you covered from frozen to fresh, apps to entrees.

SUMMARY

Print
CAPACITY
6.4 cu.ft. (upper and lower)
MEASUREMENTS (WXHXD)
29 7/8" x 43 9/11" x 24 1/2"
EASYCLEAN®
Yes
THINQ®
Yes

All Spec

BAR CODE

Bar Code

048231339810

BASIC SPEC

Brand

LG

Outcase Color

Stainless Steel, Black Stainless Steel

Fuel Type

Electric

Oven Type

Combi Wall Oven

DESIGN / FINISH

Control Display

White VFD

Outcase Color

Stainless Steel, Black Stainless Steel

Handle Color

Stainless Steel

Handle Material

Stainless Steel

Knob Material

Stainless Steel Finish (Aluminum)

Oven Control Type

Glass Touch (SmoothTouch™)

Oven Door Feature

WideView™ Window

SMART TECHNOLOGY

SmartDiagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

UPPER MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES

[Upper]Microwave Power Output (W)

950

UPPER OVEN FEATURES

[Upper]Convection Conversion

Yes

[Upper]Convection Fan

Single Speed

[Upper]Oven Cooking Mode

Conv.Bake / Conv.Roast / Bake / Broil / Steam Bake / Steam Roast / Probe / more mode (Favorite/Warm/Proof)

[Upper][Elec]Broil Element Power (W)

1300

[Upper][Elec]Convection Element Power (W)

1500(Sheath heater)

[Upper]Oven Capacity (cu.ft.)

1.7

LOWER OVEN FEATURES

[Lower]Convection Conversion

Yes

[Lower]Bake Element Type

Hidden (8 pass)

[Lower]Convection Fan

Single Speed

[Lower]Convection Type

True Convection

[Lower][Elec]Bake Element Power (W)

2500

[Lower][Elec]Convection Element Power (W)

Yes (2,000 Sheath heater)

[Lower]Number of Rack Positions

5

[Lower]Oven Capacity (cu.ft.)

4.7

[Lower]Oven Cooking Mode

Conv.Bake / Conv.Roast / Bake / Broil / Steam Bake / Steam Roast / Probe / more mode (Favorite/Warm/Proof)

OVEN FEATURES

Convection Conversion

Yes

Convection Fan

Single Speed

Convection Type

ProBakeConvection™

Number of Rack Positions

5

Oven Capacity (cu.ft.)

6.4

Oven Cooking Mode

Conv.Bake / Conv.Roast / Bake / Broil / Steam Bake / Steam Roast / Probe / more mode (Favorite/Warm/Proof)

ACCESSORIES

Gliding Rack (Ea)

1

Heavy Duty Rack (Ea)

2

Scouring Pad (Ea)

1

Temp Probe (Ea)

1

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

Kitchen Timer

Yes

Timed Cook

Yes

Cooking Complete Reminder Volume

Beeper (Hi, Lo, Off)

Oven Cleaning Type

Self Clean

Sabbath Mode

Yes

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

Packing Dimensions (W x H x D)(inch)

33 x 50 x 30

Product Dimensions (W x H x D)(inch)

29 3/4 x 43 9/11 x 24 1/2

Product Weight (lb.)

194

Shipping Weight (lb.)

244

Cut-out Dimensions (W x H x D)(inch)_Flush

28 1/2 x 43 7/16 x 23 1/2

Lower Oven Interior Dimensions (W x H x D)(inch)

24 1/2 x 17 5/8 x 18 7/8

Overall Depth - including handle (inch)

26.875

Upper Oven Interior Dimensions (W x H x D)(inch)

20 8/11 x 8 9/25 x 17 5/13

What people are saying

Buy Directly

LWC3063ST

1.7/4.7 cu. ft. Smart wi-fi Enabled Combination Double Wall Oven