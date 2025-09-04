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LG FlushFit™ Dishwasher | 46 dB, Blastzone™, QuadWash® Pro, AutoVent™ Dry, Adj. 3rd Rack, Floor Status Indicator Top Control, Stainless

LG FlushFit™ Dishwasher | 46 dB, Blastzone™, QuadWash® Pro, AutoVent™ Dry, Adj. 3rd Rack, Floor Status Indicator Top Control, Stainless

LDNPQ44HS
Front view
Front open view without plate
Front open view
Left side open view
Right side open view
Left side open view
Side top open view
Front open view
Top open view
Low angle
Top open view
side open view
side open view
side
back
Front view
Front open view without plate
Front open view
Left side open view
Right side open view
Left side open view
Side top open view
Front open view
Top open view
Low angle
Top open view
side open view
side open view
side
back

Key Features

  • High-pressure jets with 38% more cleaning power, as compared to our standard QuadWash®
  • Sleek, FlushFit™ Design instantly upgrades your kitchen aesthetic
  • EasyRack™ Plus with 3rd Rack
  • Floor status indicator lets you know when your cycle is complete
  • The height-adjustable 3rd rack provides space to fit everything from long flatware to small cups
  • ThinQ
More
QuadWash® Pro

Clean your toughest jobs like a pro

Tackle post-dinner cleanup like a pro with the enhanced cleaning power of QuadWash® Pro. High-pressure jets with 38% more cleaning power*, spray dishes from multiple angles, while soaking them with over one million microbubbles to help break down stubborn food residue and provide exceptional cleaning performance.

Footage of intense water streams from rotating dishwasher blades in close-up.

*as compared to our standard QuadWash®

FlushFit™

Perfectly Flush for a Perfect Upgrade

Flush appliance installation is among the hottest kitchen trends, but rest assured the sleek, integrated design of this LG dishwasher will remain timeless. LG fits your space while fitting an impressive 16 place settings in a single load. It's an instant kitchen upgrade.

Inside view of dishwasher showing steam cleaning, followed by water spraying, and then hot air circulation

EasyRack™ Plus

More Flexibility Means No Dish Gets Left Behind

EasyRack™ Plus lets you fit more dishes and run fewer loads to create convenience for your after dinner clean-up. With three height settings, the upper rack adjusts smoothly to make room for tall stemware on top or oversize pans below.

A person raises the dishwasher rack to add more space underneath, then stores frying pans on the lower rack.

Handle Real-Life in Style

Handle Real-Life in Style

Smudge Resistant Finish

Handle Real-Life in Style

Now you can have all of the things you love about stainless, without the need for special cleaners or constant attention. LG’s Smudge Resistant finish easily wipes clean with a soft, dry cloth for a distinctive kitchen that handles your everyday.

Images may be simulated and dramatized for illustrative purposes. Actual features, functionality, and other product specifications may differ and are subject to change without notice.

LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation

Peaceful cleaning, done quietly

Using a combination of sound-reducing material and our Inverter DirectDrive™ Motor, you'll experience whisper-quiet cleaning. That means plates, glasses and more get sparkling clean without interrupting your life. 

Man holding a sleeping child while a quiet dishwasher runs in the background

Man holding a sleeping child while a quiet dishwasher runs in the background

Images may be simulated and dramatized for illustrative purposes. Actual features, functionality, and other product specifications may differ and are subject to change without notice.

BlastZone

Effortless Cleaning for Tumblers, Pans and More!

The LG BlastZone™ Bottle Wash uses dedicated jets to deliver a complete wash. More than just tumblers, it’s perfect for scrubbing caked-on casserole dishes, bottles or pots and pans, effortlessly.

Effortless Cleaning for Tumblers, Pans and More!

A smartphone displays LG ThinQ™ in a kitchen along with 3 app features: Download Cycles, Notifications, and Smart Diagnosis.

LG ThinQ®

Stay connected, stay sparkling clean

Think you have to check on the dishes? LG smart dishwashers come with LG ThinQ® technology built-in, so you can get smartphone notifications when a cycle is complete. That means added convenience to your clean-up routine, so you can stay "on task." You can even check on the cycle status with voice commands using the Google Assistant, so you don’t have to lift a finger.

A smartphone displays LG ThinQ™ in a kitchen along with 3 app features: Download Cycles, Notifications, and Smart Diagnosis.

A smartphone displays LG ThinQ™ in a kitchen along with 3 app features: Download Cycles, Notifications, and Smart Diagnosis.

Images may be simulated and dramatized for illustrative purposes. Actual features, functionality, and other product specifications may differ and are subject to change without notice.

Print

All Spec

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • NFC

    No

  • Proactive Customer Care

    No

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • Remote Monitoring

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

APPERANCE

  • Child-Lock Indicator

    No

  • CycleTrack™

    No

  • Fingerprint Resistant

    Yes

  • Rinse Refill Indicator

    Yes

  • Salt Refill Indicator

    No

  • SignaLight™ Cycle Indicator Lights

    No

  • Sliding 3rd Rack

    No

  • Status Indicators

    Indicator(Bar)

  • Temperature Display

    No

  • Time Remaining Indicator

    No

  • Tub Light(Tub Lamp)

    No

  • Tub Material

    NeveRust™ Stainless Steel

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    048231348720

BASIC SPEC

  • Control Panel(Material)

    ABS(Mirror Coat)

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Handle Type

    Pocket Handle

  • Panel Type

    Top Control

  • Total Place Settings

    16

CYCLE/OPTION

  • Number of Wash Cycles (Program)

    5

  • 1 Hour

    No

  • Auto

    Yes

  • Cancel

    Yes

  • Control Lock

    Yes

  • Delay Start

    Yes

  • Delicate

    No

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • DryBoost

    No

  • Dual Zone

    No

  • Eco

    No

  • Energy Saver

    No

  • Express

    No

  • Extra Dry

    Yes

  • Half Load

    No

  • Heavy

    Yes

  • High Temp.

    Yes

  • Intensive

    No

  • Machine Clean

    No

  • Normal

    Yes

  • Number of Options

    6

  • Refresh

    No

  • Rinse

    No

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Tub Clean(Steam)_Downloaded

  • Turbo

    Yes

DIMENSIONS / CLEARANCES / WEIGHT

  • Packing Dimensions - WxHxD (in)

    28 1/32 x 34 7/8 x 29 5/8

  • Packing Weight (lbs)

    88.2

  • Product Dimensions - WxHxD (in)

    23 3/4 x 33 5/8 x 23 3/4

  • Product Weight (lbs)

    75

ENERGY/WATER PERFORMANCE

  • CEE Tier Level

    1

  • Energy Star

    Yes

  • Energy Use (kWh/Year)

    220

  • Water Use (Gallons/Cylce)

    2.9

GENERAL

  • Manufacturer

    LG

KEY FEATURE

  • Aqua-Stop

    No

  • Detergent and Rinse-Aid Dispenser

    Yes

  • DirectDrive Motor™

    No

  • Drying System

    AOD

  • Hidden Water Heater

    Yes

  • Inverter Direct Drive Motor

    Yes

  • LoDecibel Quiet Operation (dBA)

    46

  • Number of Spray Arms

    3

  • QuadWash™

    QuadWash Pro

  • Safety Float Switch (Leaks)

    Yes

  • SenseClean Wash System

    Yes

  • Soil (Turbidity) Sensor

    Yes

  • TrueSteam™

    No

  • Vario Washing System

    Yes

  • Water Softner

    No

RACK FEATURES

  • Cutlery Baskets

    Yes

  • BlastZone™

    Yes

  • EasyRack™ Plus System

    Yes

  • Gliding Type 3rd

    No

  • Gliding Type_Lower

    No

  • Gliding Type_Upper

    No

  • Height Adjustable 3rd Rack

    Yes(Fixed)

  • Maximum Height of Lower Rack (in)

    12 1/2

  • Maximum Height of Upper Rack (in)

    9 5/16

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