Smart Top Control Dishwasher with QuadWash Pro and 1-hour Wash & Dry

LDPH6762S

1-Hour Wash & Dry

LG's exclusive QuadWash® Pro and Dynamic Heat Dry™ technologies combine to deliver the industry's leading 1-hour wash and dry cycle* for sparkling, table-ready dishes in less time. So you can spend more time on what matters.

Dynamic Heat Dry™

Our Dynamic Heat Dry™ technology circulates hot air throughout the dishwasher for faster, more complete drying*, delivering sparkling, table-ready dishes right off the rack.

*as compared to LG dishwashers without Dynamic Heat Dry™ technology.

100ºC TrueSteam® jets - no need to pre-wash.

100ºC TrueSteam jets wash, dry and sanitize dishes. With four 100ºC TrueSteam(R) jets located on the door and active steam jets located at top and bottom of the dishwasher, the power of steam penetrates food residue, sanitizes, and minimizes water spots during drying by up to 60%*.

QuadWash® Pro

Tackle post-dinner cleanup like a pro with the enhanced cleaning power of QuadWash® Pro. High-pressure jets with 38% more cleaning power*, spray dishes from multiple angles, while soaking them with over one million microbubbles to help break down stubborn food residue and provide exceptional cleaning performance.

EasyRack™ Plus with 3rd Rack

Leave no dish unwashed with easy loading and the flexibility to accommodate bowls and pots of any size. The height-adjustable 3rd rack gives you space to fit everything from flatware to espresso cups. 

EasyRack™ Plus with 3rd Rack

Inverter DirectDrive™ Motor

LG's simplified and efficient motor has few moving parts, offering quiet, reliable performance that is energy-efficient, durable and backed by a 10-year limited warranty.

Inverter DirectDrive™ Motor

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

LDPH6762S

All Spec

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • NFC

    No

  • Proactive Customer Care

    Yes

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • Remote Monitoring

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

APPERANCE

  • Child-Lock Indicator

    No

  • Fingerprint Resistant

    Yes

  • Rinse Refill Indicator

    Yes

  • Salt Refill Indicator

    No

  • SignaLight™ Cycle Indicator Lights

    No

  • Status Indicators

    No

  • Temperature Display

    No

  • Time Remaining Indicator

    LED

  • Tub Light(Tub Lamp)

    No

  • Tub Material

    NeveRust™ Stainless Steel

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    195174084984

BASIC SPEC

  • Control Panel(Material)

    ABS

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Handle Type

    Pocket Handle

  • Panel Type

    Top Control

  • Total Place Settings

    15

CYCLE/OPTION

  • Number of Wash Cycles (Program)

    7

  • 1 Hour

    Yes

  • Auto

    Yes

  • Cancel

    Yes

  • Control Lock

    Yes

  • Delay Start

    Yes

  • Delicate

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • DryBoost

    Yes

  • Dual Zone

    No

  • Eco

    No

  • Energy Saver

    No

  • Express

    No

  • Extra Dry

    No

  • Half Load

    No

  • Heavy

    Yes

  • High Temp.

    Yes

  • Intensive

    No

  • Machine Clean

    Machine Clean(Steam)_Download Cycle

  • Normal

    Yes

  • Number of Options

    8

  • Refresh

    Yes

  • Rinse

    No

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Turbo

    No

DIMENSIONS / CLEARANCES / WEIGHT

  • Packing Dimensions - WxHxD (in)

    28.0 x 34.8 x 39.6

  • Packing Weight (lbs)

    94.1

  • Product Dimensions - WxHxD (in)

    23 3/4 x 33 5/8 x 24 5/8

  • Product Weight (lbs)

    83.1

ENERGY/WATER PERFORMANCE

  • CEE Tier Level

    1

  • Energy Star

    Yes

  • Energy Use (kWh/Year)

    238

  • Water Use (Gallons/Cylce)

    2.9

GENERAL

  • Manufacturer

    LG

KEY FEATURE

  • Aqua-Stop

    No

  • Detergent and Rinse-Aid Dispenser

    Yes

  • DirectDrive Motor™

    Yes

  • Drying System

    Dynamic Heat Dry

  • Hidden Water Heater

    Yes

  • Inverter Direct Drive Motor

    Yes

  • LoDecibel Quiet Operation (dBA)

    44

  • Number of Spray Arms

    3

  • QuadWash™

    Yes

  • Safety Float Switch (Leaks)

    Yes

  • SenseClean Wash System

    Yes

  • Soil (Turbidity) Sensor

    Yes

  • TrueSteam™

    Yes

  • Vario Washing System

    Yes

  • Water Softner

    No

RACK FEATURES

  • Cutlery Baskets

    Yes

  • EasyRack™ Plus System

    Yes

  • Gliding Type_Lower

    Yes

  • Gliding Type_Upper

    Yes

  • Height Adjustable 3rd Rack

    Yes(Adjustable)

  • Maximum Height of Lower Rack (in)

    12 1/2

  • Maximum Height of Upper Rack (in)

    9

