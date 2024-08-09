We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Smart Top Control Dishwasher with QuadWash Pro and 1-hour Wash & Dry
1-Hour Wash & Dry
LG's exclusive QuadWash® Pro and Dynamic Heat Dry™ technologies combine to deliver the industry's leading 1-hour wash and dry cycle* for sparkling, table-ready dishes in less time. So you can spend more time on what matters.
Dynamic Heat Dry™
Our Dynamic Heat Dry™ technology circulates hot air throughout the dishwasher for faster, more complete drying*, delivering sparkling, table-ready dishes right off the rack.
*as compared to LG dishwashers without Dynamic Heat Dry™ technology.
100ºC TrueSteam® jets - no need to pre-wash.
100ºC TrueSteam jets wash, dry and sanitize dishes. With four 100ºC TrueSteam(R) jets located on the door and active steam jets located at top and bottom of the dishwasher, the power of steam penetrates food residue, sanitizes, and minimizes water spots during drying by up to 60%*.
QuadWash® Pro
Tackle post-dinner cleanup like a pro with the enhanced cleaning power of QuadWash® Pro. High-pressure jets with 38% more cleaning power*, spray dishes from multiple angles, while soaking them with over one million microbubbles to help break down stubborn food residue and provide exceptional cleaning performance.
EasyRack™ Plus with 3rd Rack
Leave no dish unwashed with easy loading and the flexibility to accommodate bowls and pots of any size. The height-adjustable 3rd rack gives you space to fit everything from flatware to espresso cups.
Inverter DirectDrive™ Motor
LG's simplified and efficient motor has few moving parts, offering quiet, reliable performance that is energy-efficient, durable and backed by a 10-year limited warranty.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
NFC
No
-
Proactive Customer Care
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Remote Monitoring
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
APPERANCE
-
Child-Lock Indicator
No
-
Fingerprint Resistant
Yes
-
Rinse Refill Indicator
Yes
-
Salt Refill Indicator
No
-
SignaLight™ Cycle Indicator Lights
No
-
Status Indicators
No
-
Temperature Display
No
-
Time Remaining Indicator
LED
-
Tub Light(Tub Lamp)
No
-
Tub Material
NeveRust™ Stainless Steel
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
195174084984
BASIC SPEC
-
Control Panel(Material)
ABS
-
Display Type
LED
-
Handle Type
Pocket Handle
-
Panel Type
Top Control
-
Total Place Settings
15
CYCLE/OPTION
-
Number of Wash Cycles (Program)
7
-
1 Hour
Yes
-
Auto
Yes
-
Cancel
Yes
-
Control Lock
Yes
-
Delay Start
Yes
-
Delicate
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
DryBoost
Yes
-
Dual Zone
No
-
Eco
No
-
Energy Saver
No
-
Express
No
-
Extra Dry
No
-
Half Load
No
-
Heavy
Yes
-
High Temp.
Yes
-
Intensive
No
-
Machine Clean
Machine Clean(Steam)_Download Cycle
-
Normal
Yes
-
Number of Options
8
-
Refresh
Yes
-
Rinse
No
-
Steam
Yes
-
Turbo
No
DIMENSIONS / CLEARANCES / WEIGHT
-
Packing Dimensions - WxHxD (in)
28.0 x 34.8 x 39.6
-
Packing Weight (lbs)
94.1
-
Product Dimensions - WxHxD (in)
23 3/4 x 33 5/8 x 24 5/8
-
Product Weight (lbs)
83.1
ENERGY/WATER PERFORMANCE
-
CEE Tier Level
1
-
Energy Star
Yes
-
Energy Use (kWh/Year)
238
-
Water Use (Gallons/Cylce)
2.9
GENERAL
-
Manufacturer
LG
KEY FEATURE
-
Aqua-Stop
No
-
Detergent and Rinse-Aid Dispenser
Yes
-
DirectDrive Motor™
Yes
-
Drying System
Dynamic Heat Dry
-
Hidden Water Heater
Yes
-
Inverter Direct Drive Motor
Yes
-
LoDecibel Quiet Operation (dBA)
44
-
Number of Spray Arms
3
-
QuadWash™
Yes
-
Safety Float Switch (Leaks)
Yes
-
SenseClean Wash System
Yes
-
Soil (Turbidity) Sensor
Yes
-
TrueSteam™
Yes
-
Vario Washing System
Yes
-
Water Softner
No
RACK FEATURES
-
Cutlery Baskets
Yes
-
EasyRack™ Plus System
Yes
-
Gliding Type_Lower
Yes
-
Gliding Type_Upper
Yes
-
Height Adjustable 3rd Rack
Yes(Adjustable)
-
Maximum Height of Lower Rack (in)
12 1/2
-
Maximum Height of Upper Rack (in)
9
