LDPN4542W

Top Control Dishwasher with QuadWash and 3rd rack

01_XD5_White_LDPN4542W_Front

QuadWash® - Clean from Every Angle



Achieve maximum cleaning throughout the entire cycle with LG QuadWash®. With four spray arms instead of two, QuadWash® includes Multi-Motion arms that rotate back and forth while spinning.



Inverter DirectDrive Motor

Inverter DirectDrive Motor


Inverter DirectDrive™ Motor - LG's simplified and efficient motor has few moving parts, offering quiet, reliable performance that is energy-efficient, durable and backed by a 10-year limited warranty.


Stainless Tub



Beautiful interior with rust-free peace of mind The NeverRust™ Stainless steel interior tub helps improve drying performance and resists rust for years to come.


Stainless Tub



Flex Zone



Flex Zone lets you customize your cleaning to target different zones inside the dishwasher. Set it to wash only the upper rack or only the lower rack, based on where the load is.. Or, adjust the wash intensity to soft for the upper spray arm and strong for the lower, for just the right amount of pressure on each level.


Flex Zone



EasyRack Plus



EasyRack™ Plus lets you fit more dishes and run fewer loads to create convenience for your after dinner clean-up. With three height settings, the upper rack adjusts smoothly to make room for tall stemware on top or oversize pans below.




Energy Star® qualified


LG washers are Energy Star® rated, meaning they use less energy than current federal standards.

All Spec

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • NFC

    Yes

  • Proactive Customer Care

    No

  • Remote Control

    No

  • Remote Monitoring

    No

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    No

APPERANCE

  • Child-Lock Indicator

    Yes

  • Fingerprint Resistant

    No

  • Rinse Refill Indicator

    Yes

  • Salt Refill Indicator

    No

  • SignaLight™ Cycle Indicator Lights

    3

  • Status Indicators

    3 Indicator Lights

  • Temperature Display

    No

  • Time Remaining Indicator

    LED

  • Tub Light(Tub Lamp)

    No

  • Tub Material

    NeveRust™ Stainless Steel

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    195174089019

BASIC SPEC

  • Control Panel(Material)

    ABS

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Handle Type

    Pocket Handle

  • Panel Type

    Top Control

  • Total Place Settings

    15

CYCLE/OPTION

  • Number of Wash Cycles (Program)

    9

  • 1 Hour

    No

  • Auto

    Yes

  • Cancel

    Yes

  • Control Lock

    Yes

  • Delay Start

    Yes

  • Delicate

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • DryBoost

    No

  • Dual Zone

    Yes

  • Eco

    No

  • Energy Saver

    Yes

  • Express

    Yes

  • Extra Dry

    Yes

  • Half Load

    Yes

  • Heavy

    Yes

  • High Temp.

    Yes

  • Intensive

    No

  • Machine Clean

    Machine Cleaen(Nonsteam)

  • Normal

    Yes

  • Number of Options

    7

  • Refresh

    No

  • Rinse

    Yes

  • Steam

    No

  • Turbo

    Yes

DIMENSIONS / CLEARANCES / WEIGHT

  • Packing Dimensions - WxHxD (in)

    28 1/32 x 34 7/8 x 29 5/8

  • Packing Weight (lbs)

    93

  • Product Dimensions - WxHxD (in)

    23 3/4 x 33 5/8 x 24 5/8

  • Product Weight (lbs)

    82

ENERGY/WATER PERFORMANCE

  • CEE Tier Level

    1

  • Energy Star

    Yes

  • Energy Use (kWh/Year)

    238

  • Water Use (Gallons/Cylce)

    2.9

GENERAL

  • Manufacturer

    KOR

KEY FEATURE

  • Aqua-Stop

    No

  • Detergent and Rinse-Aid Dispenser

    Yes

  • DirectDrive Motor™

    Yes

  • Drying System

    Dynamic Dry

  • Hidden Water Heater

    Yes

  • Inverter Direct Drive Motor

    Yes

  • LoDecibel Quiet Operation (dBA)

    48

  • Number of Spray Arms

    3

  • QuadWash™

    Yes

  • Safety Float Switch (Leaks)

    Yes

  • SenseClean Wash System

    Yes

  • Soil (Turbidity) Sensor

    Yes

  • TrueSteam™

    No

  • Vario Washing System

    Yes

  • Water Softner

    No

RACK FEATURES

  • Cutlery Baskets

    Yes

  • EasyRack™ Plus System

    Yes

  • Gliding Type_Lower

    No

  • Gliding Type_Upper

    No

  • Height Adjustable 3rd Rack

    Yes(Fixed)

  • Maximum Height of Lower Rack (in)

    12 1/2

  • Maximum Height of Upper Rack (in)

    9

Top Control Dishwasher with QuadWash and 3rd rack